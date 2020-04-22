St. Francis Borgia Regional High School students haven’t been in the school’s STEM lab for more than a month now since stay-at-home orders to slow the spread of COVID-19 began, but the lab’s 3D printers are running day and night.
They are creating the headband components of face shields that health care workers across the St. Louis metro region are wearing to protect themselves from contracting the virus as they treat people who are sick.
It’s part of Face Shield Initiative STL, “a group of St. Louis volunteer designers, fabricators and doctors researching and developing designs to provide face masks for local EMTs, nurses and doctors.”
The group reached out to area schools, whose 3D printers were sitting idle, asking if they could get them running to contribute vital parts for the face shields.
SFBRHS and Union High School were among the school’s that were contacted. Both were eager to help.
Kelly Gibson, who teaches engineering classes at Borgia as part of the Project Lead the Way program, moved the school’s three 3D printers to her home in Washington so she could operate them for most of the day.
Josh Hall, an assistant principal at UHS, did the same thing. He said as soon as he saw the request from Face Shield Initiative STL, he knew UHS would do as much as it could.
“Anything we can do to help health care workers on the front lines, we definitely want to participate in that,” said Hall. “You have this sense of, ‘What can I do to help?’ . . . We couldn’t pass this up.”
Many people across Franklin County are feeling the same way, and they are responding with a variety of efforts — some are sewing masks; others are making “ear savers,” which are plastic parts that can be used to hold a face mask in place to protect the skin on a person’s ears from being rubbed raw by the elastic bands.
The Missourian spoke to just a few of the local people who are contributing these much-needed supplies to people who want and need them.
Face Shield Headbands
The headband component of the face shields that both SFBRHS and UHS are making look sort of like a visor, said Gibson, who had already made 33 when she spoke to The Missourian late last week. She began April 10.
Hall, who had just started making the headbands Thursday, April 16, was still waiting for one to be completed.
The time it takes to complete one headband varies depending on the capability of the 3D printer, Hall explained. The range can be anywhere from two and a half hours to more than seven hours.
“Theoretically I would like to make nine a day,” said Gibson, noting her printers are completing each headband in about three hours, but she has had a few technical issues with the printers, and that has slowed down the process on some days.
Hall is hoping to be able to access more of UHS’ 3D printers to increase the number he’s able to create.
“We won’t be able to crank out a ton of them, but what we get done is better than none,” he said. “We may be only able to do two a day right now unless we can get more of our printers.”
Hall has enlisted the help of one UHS senior, Garrett Stemmley, who has a 3D printer of his own at home to help make the headbands, but he would love it if more of the students could be involved.
“We have a large number of students who spend a lot of time with 3-D printing, from creation to problem solving, and this would have been an opportunity to crank out a bunch of these at one time and involve all of the students,” said Hall, “but unfortunately, with limited access to the building, student involvement is limited.”
Face Shield Initiative provided the specifications needed to print the headbands so that regardless of who is making them, they are all uniform.
After the headbands are completed, they placed in individual gallon-size Ziplock bags and taken to a drop-off location. Eventually they are put together with the other face shield components and given to any health care worker who requests one completely free of charge.
There is a form on the Initiative website, flattenthecurvestl.com, where people can request the face shields.
Both Gibson and Hall said they plan to continue printing the headbands as long as there is a need and as long as they can find the necessary PLA filament, which is the type of plastic put in the printer to create the headbands.
The schools have allowed the educators to use the supply of PLA filament that was on hand for student projects, but as that runs out, buying more may prove difficult. Gibson said she has already looked online and found it is out of stock in many places.
Cost for PLA filament runs around $22 a spool, said Gibson. She isn’t sure how many headbands she can get out of a single spool, because so far she has been using remnants.
Depending on how long the need for face shields continues, the gallon-size Ziplock bags used to distribute each shield could be something the public can help provide. Gibson said anyone interested in donating Ziplock bags can contact her at kelly.gibson@borgia.com to find out the need.
In addition to the face shield headbands, Gibson is using Borgia’s 3D printers and PLA filament to make what people are calling “ear savers,” or plastic bands that can be used to hold a face mask in place, protecting the skin on a person’s ears from being rubbed raw.
Those print much faster than the headbands. She can create four “ear savers” in 50 minutes.
Gibson is giving those away free as well to anyone who would like one. Email her at kelly.gibson@borgia.com to request one.
Father Mike Boehm, SFBRHS president, said the high school is pleased to be able to support those front line workers who are putting their lives on the line to care for others.
“Borgia is blessed by a strong community of supporters who have made it possible for us to have what we have, so we gladly share our blessings with those in need of this most important PPE in order to do our part to help our medical professionals serving on the front lines as our community responds to the threat of COVID-19,” said Father Boehm.
S-Clips
Local business owners SaraKay Hannel and Joe Jasper have been making s-clips to help their community members through the COVID-19 pandemic.
Both explained that s-clips, commonly known as “ear savers,” are worn to help take the pressure off the ears from the elastic bands on masks.
Hannel, who owns Fairytale Cookie Co. in Washington, has been repurposing her 3D printer to make the s-clips.
Hannel normally uses her 3D printer to make cookie cutters. Since that has been put on hold due to the pandemic, Hannel decided to make s-clips.
“Other people have done this and shared the s-clip file,” Hannel explained. “I wanted to help the community and this seemed like a great way.”
Hannel keeps a bin outside her business for people to come and collect the s-clips.
She added that this has been a collaborative effort. Her mother, who does the Etsy store for Fairytale Cookie Co., also has been using her 3D printer in Lake St. Louis to donate s-clips to health care facilities in the St. Charles County region.
Fairytale Cookie Co. is located at 5 W. Second St.
Jasper, who owns Creations With Character, an engraving business located in Leslie, has been using his skills to make s-clips.
He makes the s-clips from sheets of acrylic and cuts them out with his engraver.
Jasper explained that with family members working in the health care field he saw the need and wanted to help the community.
“I have seen people do similar things with the 3D printer but with my engraving equipment I am able to make more a little faster,” Jasper said. “There is a great demand for this item and I wanted to pitch in and help my community.”
Jasper reported that he has made and donated over 600 s-clips in the area. Donating to nursing homes, assisted living centers, in the Franklin County area and Mercy Hospital Washington.
For those who wish to help or donate materials, visit Jasper’s Facebook page, creationswithcharacter, or email creationswithcharacter.19@gmail.com.
Face Mask Group
Elise Homeyer, Marthasville, was still in Florida, where she and her husband spend the winter, when she began to hear about a shortage of face masks and people who were wanting them but not able to find any.
A sewer for most of her life, Homeyer did what she could to help — she searched online for a proper face mask pattern and then sat down at her sewing machine to create as many as she could using the limited amount of supplies that she had.
She started with some Easter fabric that she had planned to use on projects for her grandchildren and made face masks for friends and neighbors.
As the demand for masks continued to grow, Homeyer reached out to other sewers through the “I Grew Up in Washington” page on Facebook.
“I had about five ladies pop up right away,” said Homeyer. “Within a week, the group had grown to 13.”
Most of the sewers had already been making masks for friends, family and health care workers, said Homeyer, who taught English for 25 years at Washington High School.
As more sewers got involved, Homeyer created a separate Facebook page for them to share ideas and tips. She called it Face Mask Group.
There are other similar groups on Facebook,
As of last week, there were around 50 sewers on the page, all from around the Washington and Marthasville area. They have created and given away hundreds of face masks of all different styles to anyone who asks for one, including:
Assisted living facilities, area health care facilities, school district staff who are serving to-go meals for students, grocery store workers, law enforcement . . .
The sewers are creating a variety of masks. Some are designed to fit over an N95 mask; others have designed the elastic so it can wrap around the head rather than attach behind the ears.
Some have been sewing attachment pieces with buttons so elastic from masks can be attached to those rather than behind the ears.
“We have expanded this quite a bit,” said Homeyer, noting some of the sewers also have been making scrub caps. “Each of us is becoming creative in what we can use and what can be washed in hot water for sanitation. Some things just don’t hold up.”
Homeyer has been amazed by the ability and willingness of all the women who are volunteering their time and effort. One of the most impressive to her is Rosalee Voss, age 93.
“She’s homebound, but sewing like crazy,” Homeyer remarked.
“It’s an amazing group of ladies out there doing this. Some have an almost assembly-line set up for their sewing.”
Nancy Miesner, one of the sewers, was quick to point out there are other sewing groups across the area who are doing the same kind of work. Everyone who is contributing should be commended, she said.
“These ladies are using their God given talents and time to help the helpers,” said Miesner. “Their generosity and compassion for our community is so heartwarming!”
Theresa Holz agreed.
“What an incredible time to be living in Franklin County!” she said. “Over the past four weeks I have had the opportunity to meet, via Facebook, some of the most generous, incredible women and men serving the community, secluded but not idle.
“Not stopping to consider the cost, individuals have cut, stitched and rummaged through stacks of remnants and sought out the ever elusive elastic to spend countless hours sitting alone in front of sewing machines that have stood the test of tangles, crying out for oil and countless spools of thread.”
Holz marvels thinking about the stories behind the masks — not just the recipients, but the history behind the fabric.
“Bits and batches from baby quilts, sundresses, costumes, crafts and many more fun times sewing, turn into somber times of solitude sewing as these men and women battle the emotions that come with the task at hand,” she said.
The sewers have improvised and improved their designs as feedback has been provided from the recipients:
“New ideas of how to secure masks that wouldn’t result in sore ears after hours of rubbing and wearing. Buttons sewn onto headbands. Full coverage caps, no problem. How to insure masks are worn ‘right side out’ only, change to two fabrics,” said Holz.
“Who knew cutting T-shirts could make yarn, resulting in ties for the masks! Did we know what an N95 mask was before this? We do now, and how to make a mask template large enough to cover those N95s. Research and development departments would be proud of how this rag-tag group keep trying one idea after another without hesitation.
“Text encouragements back and forth from each other spur us on to do just one more mask when backs are aching and that blessed thread breaks again. In the hopefully not-too-distant future, those who have met on Facebook and become friends through this pandemic, will physically meet, hug, maybe shed a few tears recounting the scary parts of this experience and know what a great time it is to be a part of this area called home.”
Georgia Lahay, a sewer in the Face Mask Group, started making masks in early March when her daughter, Michele Bena, a P. A. with Total Access in St. Louis, asked her to make some for her and some coworkers. When they requested surgical masks, she made those as well.
So far she has made 110 masks.
Lahay donated 32 masks to Julie Rothchild Witte at Rothchild’s restaurant in Washington, where the staff is providing curbside service both for take-out orders and sales of grocery items.
“Making the masks was something I could do for them for their service,” said Lahay. “I have been filling my time with making masks for others, because I am trying to do what I can to keep people safe.
“The Facebook group has been great, because we can see what others are doing, and people can post where there is more need. It has provided a place for the group to ask questions, get feedback, make suggestions, and a place to post pictures of what is being made.”
As some members of the group have run low on supplies they have come up with a system to share material — a weatherproof plastic tub has been placed outside of the Presbyterian Church of Washington, 4834 South Point Road, where anyone who has materials like cotton fabric, seam binding and elastic can leave it for people wanting to sew the supplies, and anyone in need of the materials can come take them from the tub, said Homeyer.
“It’s all we can do, just our little bit,” she remarked. “This is not 100 percent effective. We cannot even pretend that it is; there is an awful lot not known about this virus, but if we can protect anybody even a little bit, that’s what we want to do.”
For more information about the Face Mask Group, people can contact Homeyer at ehomeyer@centurytel.net.