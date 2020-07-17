The outdoors feels like a safer space these days as concerns about spreading the novel coronavirus are everywhere.
But this time of year you need to take precautions to protect yourself against another unwelcome invader — ticks.
Dr. Andrew Valleroy, a family medicine provider who sees patients at Mercy Clinic Primary Care in Washington and Mercy Clinic Family Medicine in Cuba, Mo., said people should be aware that the symptoms of COVID-19 mirror those of many tick-borne illnesses.
Both include fever, body aches, headaches, fatigue and a sore throat.
The difference is that tick-borne illnesses can include a rash — COVID-19 does not — and they don’t typically lead to a shortness of breath or a loss of taste and smell — which COVID-19 does.
When the COVID-19 pandemic began, flu season was still in full swing, and there were questions about whether an illness was flu, the usual cough and cold viruses that go around or COVID-19. Now, at the height of summer, tick-borne diseases are a concern.
“May through August is the hot season for tick diseases, so we have to remember to check for tick-borne disease or to ask about tick bites,” Valleroy said.
Naturally, Lyme disease comes to mind of because it is the most common of tick diseases across the nation and it gets a lot of media coverage because it can have long-term consequences.
Fortunately, it’s not very common here. The CDC still classifies Missouri as “low prevalence” for Lyme, Valleroy said, noting most cases occur in the northeast.
But that doesn’t mean there are zero cases in Missouri. There are usually a small number of cases in Missouri each summer.
“We are seeing it here more than we used to, so we know the ticks are traveling,” Valleroy said. “They are definitely increasing here and we are noticing it more, so we do have to be vigilant.”
Aside from Lyme, there are several other tick-borne illnesses that pose a more common threat to Missourians. Ehrlichiosis and Spotted Fever Rickettsioses (including Rocky Mountain Spotted Fever) have both been on the rise in recent years.
“In Missouri, between 2004 and 2016, there were 6,537 tick-borne disease cases,” according to CDC data. “The state was in the top 40 percent of states for tick-borne diseases.”
Typically the number of reported cases of tick-borne illnesses is thought to be low because many practitioners treat based on symptoms or exposure rather than test everyone, Valleroy said.
Easy to Treat If Caught Early
Most of the time if you get bitten by a tick, nothing happens; it causes no illness.
That’s because even if you are bitten by an infected tick, it has to be attached to you for a good number of hours for the bacteria to spread.
“Experts say that especially for Lyme, a tick has to be on you for around 36 hours before you’re going to have a decent risk of getting the disease,” Valleroy said.
All tick-borne illnesses, if caught early enough, are easy to treat with antibiotics, so don’t brush off the symptoms.
One of the telltale signs of Lyme disease is a bull’s-eye-like rash that people get somewhere on the body. It occurs in about 80 percent of cases, Valleroy said.
Rocky Mountain Spotted Fever can cause a rash on the ankles or the wrists.
Diagnosing a tick-borne illness begins when a patient comes in with symptoms and has had a recent risk of exposure, such as being outside hiking or clearing brush.
It helps if people know they were bitten by a tick or were exposed and share that information with the medical staff. Many times people don’t surrender that information up front, Valleroy said.
If there are symptoms and suspicion, a blood test can be ordered to look for antibodies.
Left untreated, symptoms of a tick-borne illness typically last for seven to 14 days, but in cases of Lyme disease, there is a risk of a person developing a chronic condition that can affect the brain or the heart.
“That’s why Lyme gets so much attention,” Valleroy said. “Most of the tick-borne diseases can make you sick, but they don’t have these long-term consequences.”
How to Remove a Tick Properly
Anytime you come in from spending time outdoors, check your body for ticks.
Use a mirror or have a partner check your body, front and back, paying attention to places like your scalp, under arms, creases, behind and in the ears and in the hairline.
Ticks should be removed as quickly as you see them.
If you find a tick attached to your body, the CDC recommends removing it by using a pair of blunt edge tweezers to grasp as close to the skin as you can and pull directly up to try to remove it entirely.
Dr. Laura Waters with Mercy Kids recently shared this method on Mercy’s social media:
Soak a cotton ball in liquid soap, apply it to the tick for 20 or 30 seconds, and the tick should come off with the cotton ball.
What’s not recommended — using hot wax, oil, Vaseline or needles or trying to burn or freeze them off.
“Those remedies unfortunately do not work as well, so we don’t recommend those,” Waters said.
If you don’t think you removed the tick correctly, if you think there are retained parts, that’s when you should see a doctor.
Also, if you develop virus-like symptoms (fever, aches, rash) a couple of days or weeks after being bitten by a tick, call your doctor.
“Those are not common summer complaints,” Waters said. “If your child has them, we should be suspecting tick-borne illness.”
Keeping a tick after it has been removed isn’t necessary, except under certain circumstances.
“If you remove a tick that you think has been on you more than two days, it would be reasonable to keep it in a container so we can identify what type it is in case you get sick, and if you are sick and find a tick, absolutely save it for identification,” Valleroy said.
Protect Yourself
Wearing a long-sleeved shirt and long pants tucked into your boots or socks is one of the best ways you can prevent ticks from biting you.
That might seem impossible during summer months in Missouri, but it really can make a difference, Valleroy said. Even if you are wearing a short-sleeved shirt, tucking it into your pants at the waist will help protect your waist level.
“Ticks will cling to your clothing and look for the first area of exposed skin. So if they get on your boot, they will crawl up to get your ankle,” he said. “If your clothing is tucked in, that will reduce the amount of exposed skin a tick has access to and you will maybe notice them before they get to your skin and brush them off your clothes.”
Wearing insect repellent is another good preventive measure. The most effective ones contain 30 percent DEET, Valleroy said.
“There is not much evidence that higher than that is any more effective. And that percent is also safe to use on someone as young as 2 months of age,” he said.
For patients who prefer more natural products, Valleroy recommends looking for repellent sprays that use lemon-eucalyptus oil.
“It’s not as good as DEET, but it’s good for kids older than 3,” he said, and you can find it on store shelves.
Other preventative recommendations include:
• Showering within two hours of coming inside;
• Promptly washing the clothes you were wearing;
• Running your clothes or jackets through the clothes dryer for an hour to kill any ticks or bugs; and
• Check your pets for ticks when they come inside, even if they take medication or wear devices to protect them. A tick can “ride” into your home on your pet and jump off onto the furniture or floor.
If you do find a tick attached to your body, don’t panic, Valleroy said. Once it is removed, pay attention to how you are feeling in the days after and be aware of the infection symptoms.
Although COVID-19 is dominating the news right now and the symptoms can be the same in the early stages, there are significant differences.
“The key is, if you feel sick and you’ve been outdoors, we need to consider tick-borne illnesses,” Valleroy said.