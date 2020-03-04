Jeanne Bandermann has lots of uplifting stories about the students who come to The Dress Room at Pacific High School looking for something to wear for a special occasion. She remembers them all because their reactions are always so heart-warming.
“I get the biggest kick out of the boys,” she said, with a smile, recalling one whose teacher sent him in to find dress clothes to wear for a job interview.
She found him a shirt, pants and a tie, and offered him a jacket to complete the look, but he thought that was too much, so she suggested he try a vest.
That made all the difference in his attitude, said Bandermann.
“In each dressing room we have floor-length mirrors, and when he saw how he looked he said, ‘Wow! ’ . . . Can I run up the hall to show my teacher?’ And he couldn’t wait to get home to show his mother,” she said.
This time of year, with Prom dances and graduations just around the corner, is busiest for The Dress Room, which provides all of its items free of charge to students and even adults who have a need.
That’s why Bandermann and her team of volunteers have scheduled several dates throughout March and April to open the “boutique,” which is located inside an old health classroom at Pacific High School at 425 Indian Warpath in Pacific.
Dates include:
March 23-25, March 30-31, April 1, 6-8, 14-15 and 20-22.
Hours will be 2:30 to 5:30 p.m., but the volunteers are willing to stay later if there is a request. People just need to call 314-960-4694.
The Dress Room is open to everyone, not just students and people living in Pacific. Students from as Union, Washington, Eureka, even as far away as Farmington, have come to look for the right dress or suit, said Bandermann.
The Dress Room also is open to adults who are in need of something special to wear. Among the racks of formal dresses, suits and business attire is a rack with what Bandermann calls “mother-of-the-bride dresses.”
She recently helped a grandmother select a dress from the rack to wear to her grandson’s wedding, and not only did the grandmother feel special because of the dress, she also received lots of compliments and questions about where she had found her look, said Bandermann.
All of the items at The Dress Room are free and become the property of the new wearer.
Anyone can come in to look, try on items and take what they want. No questions are asked and people don’t have to fill out any forms.
It isn’t necessarily a financial need that brings students to The Dress Room, said Bandermann. Some may just be environmentally conscious, looking for a way to reduce consumption, especially for formal clothing that they will get little wear out of before the fashion trends change or the clothing no longer fits them.
Began in March 2006
The Dress Room got its start in March 2006 when some of the volunteers for the free weekly community meal served at the Pacific Presbyterian Church began setting out a variety of free prom dresses for area students to browse. Bandermann’s mother, the late Hilda Bandermann, a PHS graduate from the Class of ’44, served as chairperson of the program.
Dates, times and selection were much more limited back then, said Bandermann. It was really only dresses that were available and for maybe a week or two.
Then in 2017, the program reached out to the Meramec Valley School District about working together to provide students with access to the formal clothing, and space was made available at Riverbend Middle School in February 2018.
That year, Bandermann and other volunteers helped students find dresses for the eighth-grade spring dance, homecoming and prom. In 2019, Bandermann said they were able to provide free formal attire for 98 students.
Traffic Has Tripled at PHS
Since moving to Pacific High School last summer, The Dress Room has really been able to flourish, serving not just students seeking dresses and suits for school dances and graduation, but meeting the needs of all of the high school’s organizations — drama club, FBLA (Future Business Leaders of America), DECA, JAG (Jobs for America’s Graduates) and more.
“The traffic has tripled here,” said Ketina Armstrong, director of communications for the Meramec Valley School District.
In August, The Dress Room provided items to 19 students, and in September, 70 students (including some from outside of Pacific) found clothing for Homecoming.
In October and November, students came in looking for clothing to wear for job interviews, for school trips to Jefferson City and Washington, D.C., and for school plays and music programs.
Last month, some 25 students had already come in looking for a dress to wear to Prom.
Bandermann said she and the volunteers couldn’t be more pleased with their new location at PHS. Not only has the location allowed them to really expand the items they can offer, but they’re able to reach so many more students, which is the purpose of the program.
“It’s a godsend that the school has taken us under their wing,” Bandermann remarked. “This partnership has really been a blessing.”
In its early years, the dress program had around 100 gently used dresses that had been donated for students. Now there are too many to count, in all different styles and sizes — from 00 up to 28.
Set Up Like a Boutique
The Dress Room, which is always open during school hours, is set up like a boutique. Along with the clothing, there are sections for jewelry, shoes and even alterations if a dress or suit doesn’t fit just right.
Even the extras are available — make-up, nail polish, perfume, purses, belts, tie clips, tie tacks, cuff links and wallets.
All of the items at The Dress Room have been donated. Most are gently used and in good condition, but some are brand new with store tags still in place.
Donations are always welcome, said Bandermann. People can drop things off at the PHS office or call her to make arrangements.
All donations are welcome.
“It really is circular,” said Armstrong. “Materials are going out just as they come in.”
Bandermann keeps a record of what goes out and what comes in. Last year she gave a report to the central office to show the need and how much the space is being used and the number and types of students and community members it is benefiting.
The Dress Ladies, as the volunteer team calls itself, have purchased commercial clothing and shoe racks to display the inventory.
The Pacific Eagles provided a donation to cover the expense of the display racks.
Bandermann is looking for community partners who will provide salon appointments so students can get their hair cut or styled for special occasions, like prom.
Anyone who would like to contribute or be part of the program can reach out to her at 314-960-4694 or jbandermann1952@gmail.com.
“This is a self-sustaining program because of the volunteers and the donations,” said Armstrong. “That is what is so amazing. And it really is serving so many kids and building up their self-esteem.
“When I think about Jeanne, I think of her as the grandma to 980 students,” Armstrong added.
“And I love it,” Bandermann remarked, with a smile.