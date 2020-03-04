Ketina Armstrong, left, director of communications for the Meramec Valley School District, and Jeanne Bandermann, volunteer chair of The Dress Room program at Pacific High School, hold up some of the formal wear that is available free of charge to students attending special events, like prom and graduation. The Dress Room is open to all students from any school. Dress sizes range from 00 to 28, and alterations are provided free of charge. Students also can select shoes, jewelry and other accessories.