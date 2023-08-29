The demolition of the Diamond Inn Motel marks the end of an era, but area residents can be assured the history of Route 66 will continue to be celebrated, as another landmark along the iconic highway reopened this weekend as a museum and welcome center.
Built in 1934, the Red Cedar Inn, located at 1047 E. Osage St. in Pacific, was a longtime favorite dining stop for travelers along Route 66. The restaurant closed its doors in 2005.
“It was a restaurant for many years and then it just kind of died down,” Pacific Mayor Heather Filley said Saturday. “And then we were able to get funding to turn this into a welcome center and museum to help showcase the history of Pacific, Route 66, the entire area, the Meramec River and all of that.”
Ginger Smith Gallagher, former owner of the Red Cedar Inn and a third generation member of the family that originally opened the restaurant, said she is thankful that the city will be able to preserve the building.
“We’re happy that it’s going to last, you know, that it’s going to be here. We couldn’t have done all the things that they did, and they brought in people who knew what to do,” she said.
The city acquired the Red Cedar Inn in 2017. Long before that, however, some in the community had recognized the need for a museum.
Jeff Titter, an alderman from 1999 to 2001 and mayor from 2002 to 2006, said he first asked then-Mayor Jill Pigg if she would be interested in forming a historical museum committee in 1999 “because I saw artifacts being lost, you know, being sold and leaving town, and I thought that we needed to keep that in town and kind of start a museum to display the items.”
Harold Selby, Pacific’s interim city administrator, who recently returned to the position after several years as city administrator in St. James, said the Red Cedar Inn was suggested as a possible museum location nearly two decades ago.
“We actually had it on the agenda and had a mock-up of this in the early 2000s after it closed as a restaurant, and it’s amazing that nearly 20 years ago, the drawings of what this could look like is what it turned out to be,” he said.
Both Titter and Selby noted that over the past two decades, Pacific has used a couple of houses in town as museums, but the Red Cedar Inn, with its connection to the history of Route 66, offered a unique opportunity.
“I think the longtime residents of Pacific knew they missed a chance to preserve a historical artifact when the train depot got torn down, and I think with the Red Cedar, they didn’t want to see that happen again,” Selby said.
The train depot was demolished in the late 1970s, according to information on display at the Red Cedar Inn.
In addition to current and former city officials, members of the family that originally owned the Red Cedar Inn and Pacific community members, those present for Saturday’s grand opening event also included state legislators.
“After the past few years, I think that anything we can do to increase tourism and draw people out is very important,” said Sen. Ben Brown, R-Washington. “The location is kind of symbolic to me also. Eureka and the city of Pacific are kind of like the gateway to my district as well, so I wanted to get out here and make sure that I showed my support.”
Rep. Brad Banderman, R-St. Clair, also attended the grand opening. The new welcome center and museum “will surely be a favorite spot for those who travel this historic roadway from the Great Lakes to California,” he said afterwards.
“The welcome center has both Pacific history and Route 66 history on display in beautiful, rotating exhibits, the kids area is both informational and fun and the gift shop has a little something for almost anyone. The Red Cedar now welcomes all area residents and any that want to ‘get their kicks on Route 66’ to make this a stop along their journey that’s sure to impress,” Banderman said.
Selby said he has seen firsthand what a visitor center in a town along Route 66 can do for local tourism.
“St. James has a tourist information center and the amount of people that visit that is unbelievable — from around the world, because they’re following Route 66,” he said. As a result, Selby said, many owners of homes in St. James have converted them to short-term rentals available for booking through apps like Airbnb and Vrbo, and they’re consistently rented out.
“Those generate the tourism tax that will help support this facility, so it all goes hand in hand,” he said.
“And people say ‘Well, why would somebody want to come to Pacific?’ Well, it’s the history that this talks about, and that’s what people want to look at. And they’ll drive around and look at the old downtown areas and the railroad heritage and things like that that they find interesting,” Selby said. “And many of us baby boomers who are retiring now, that’s what we like to do, you know. We like to go to a town and kind of learn about it and how it played a role in the America we live in today.”
The Red Cedar’s former owners, meanwhile, said Saturday that they’re excited to see what comes next for the landmark they created on Route 66.
“We thank everybody for coming and we want more people to come and visit and see what’s been done,” said Gallagher. “We’re proud, and we want everybody to enjoy it.”
