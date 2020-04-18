It wasn’t long after the stay-at-home orders were put in place around the St. Louis metro area that Bill Parmentier, a 2000 graduate of St. Francis Borgia Regional High School who now lives in St. Louis, was already getting antsy.
So he pulled a few books off of his sons’ bookshelves, started reading them out loud and filming it.
As a professional actor, voice artist and filmmaker, Parmentier, son of the late Vicki Parmentier and George and Judy Parmentier, Washington, brings true skill to the experience.
And he thought his short 10-minute “Storytime With Bill” videos could give weary parents of young children a little bit of a break right now. So he uploaded them to YouTube.
“If you’re like me and stuck at home with your kids during this strange time of social distancing, then you’re looking for more things to do with them. Why not let me, a professional actor, voice artist, filmmaker, and dad, read some great books to your kids?!” he wrote on his YouTube channel (search “Storytime With Bill”).
Each video features Parmentier reading a children’s picture book followed by a bit of conversation with one of his sons, either Bruce, age 6, or Neil, age 4. He is married to Jennifer (Wellenkamp), a 2003 SFBRHS graduate.
Parmentier launched “Storytime With Bill” about three weeks ago and since then has uploaded nine videos, including a couple of live readings. Sitting in front of the fireplace in his basement or on his backyard patio, the videos have a “Mr. Rogers” feel to them.
The books Parmentier selects are ones that he enjoys reading and have a good message, particularly one relatable to what is going on in the world right now.
The first book was “I’m Worried,” by Michael Ian Black and illustrated by Debbie Ridpath Ohi.
“I think it’s pretty appropriate for now because it will help us cope with what is going on in the world,” he told viewers.
The lesson from Parmentier’s reading of “Peck Peck Peck” by Lucy Cousins was give new things a try.
On Tuesday, Parmentier selected “Even Superheroes Have Bad Days,” by Shelly Becker and illustrated by Eda Kaban, which sends the message that “it’s OK to feel mad or sad; everyone does sometime,.” Parmentier said.
“But it’s not OK to act out impulsively on those feelings. We acknowledge our intense emotions, then use the strength in our hearts to make those negative impulses fade away,” he said.
The videos are just a few minutes long, but the work that goes into them is much more time consuming. Parmentier doesn’t mind that too much. He was partially motivated to create “Storytime With Bill” as a creative outlet and way to keep busy with his craft.
“Before we got the stay-at-home orders, I felt like I was on a creative roll with some of the other things I was working on,” said Parmentier.
And while his ability to work professionally may have been put on hold, his urge to be productive has not.
“I’m not the type of person who can just sit idle for very long. I get antsy and need to do something,” he said.
He also was searching for a way to contribute, to do something that could help others.
“There is no other way for me to help this situation,” said Parmentier. “I’m not a health care worker. I can’t sew masks. What can I do to feel like I’m helping?
“There’s millions of parents who are now, for lack of a better term, trapped at home with their kids. How do I give them a little break or something?
“There are times when parents just need 10 or 15 minutes to themselves, and I thought maybe I can distract their kids with what I know how to do. I can do everything here at home and then upload it to YouTube. I don’t have to go anywhere.”
‘You Should See All the Takes’
Even though he’s a professional — maybe because he’s a professional — the “Storytime With Bill” videos are not done quickly. In fact, they can be fairly time consuming.
Parmentier said he films three episodes at a time, and that usually takes him half of a day.
“You should have see all the takes,” he remarked.
But filming is just one side of the process. Editing is another.
The editing takes three times as long as production, said Parmentier, noting editing a single episode can take as long as two days.
He does have a friend who has been helping a little with that.
Parmentier doesn’t require a lot of equipment to create the videos for “Storytime.” He uses a mirrorless camera set up on a tripod, a voiceover microphone and a laptop computer.
Professional Career
Parmentier’s interest in acting goes back to SFBRHS. He was in three or four plays, including “The Diviners” where he portrayed the preacher, one of the lead roles.
His experience at Borgia was a big influence on him wanting to study film in college. In 2004, Parmentier earned a Bachelor of Arts in film production from Webster University.
“Doing the plays at Borgia was a big inspiration for me,” said Parmentier, noting both Tim Buchheit and Father Kevin Schmittgens, the directors he worked under, were great teachers.
“They had a big influence. I also took Tim Buchheit’s speech class and video production my senior year. That was probably a bigger influence on me getting into video and film than all of the plays that I was in.”
Parmentier has been a professional screen and voice actor for more than eight years and has worked in production for more than 16 years. He has dozens of credits on screen and scores more behind the camera.
His acting credits include commercials for AT&T, Budweiser, Amazon, Alamo Rent-A-Car, The Missouri Lottery and many more. You can search his name on YouTube to find some of commercials.
You might remember seeing a couple of the more popular ones, like the Missouri Lottery commercial where he drove a van decked out to look like a St. Louis Cardinal with big wings and a hat.
A commercial he did last fall for Energizer flashlights is supposed to be playing in stores all around the world right now.
Currently Parmentier is signed with NOW Talent Management in St. Louis.
Back in 2006, he moved to Los Angeles, Calif., to try to work in film production while “dabbling” in acting. He did get production jobs, but the overall experience was challenging.
“I had unrealistic expectations of what it was going to be like and what I could do out there,” said Parmentier. “By the end of the second year, I was ready to move home.
“It’s so much harder than you expect. It was at a time in my life when I didn’t have any money, and it’s just super hard.”
Four years ago, Parmentier founded his own media production and creative company, Oldstorm Studios (www.oldstormstudios.com).
“I just wanted to be my own boss,” he said. “I’ve worked on so many productions over the years and would just get frustrated with the way people did certain things, or if they weren’t being creative enough or taking the right risks. I wanted to try to gain some of that creative control back.”
He has a small office space in Maplewood. It’s not so much a studio or office where he would meet clients, but more of a place he can go to concentrate and get work done.
Oldstorm works with clients on developing creative ideas (stories, scripts, punch up, visualization), production and post-production.
Video, which many people might think of as simply a means of advertising and branding, can be an art form.
“It’s the most influential emotionally; that’s why I like video,” said Parmentier. “I like seeing motion, and I like hearing emotion out of people on screen.
“That’s why I do this, and not photography or music. Video for me combines all of those things together into this great stew of emotion.”