Pictures of the Year names winners for 79th competition

Orphan mountain gorilla Ndakasi is seen in the arms of her Congolese caregiver of 13 years, Andre Bauma. This photograph was taken shortly before she passed away due to an unresolved medical condition. Ndakasi was first introduced to Virunga’s rangers in a heavy downpour in the park’s rainforest in 2007. She was two months old and found clinging to her mother’s dead body, trying in vain to suckle. Ndakasi was the only mountain gorilla to survive a deadly killing that took the lives of nine extremely endangered mountain gorillas that day. Fragile and unlikely to survive long, ICCN ranger Andre Bauma took her out of the rain, using the warmth of his body to keep her alive until morning, thus beginning a relationship that was to last over 13 years. Ndakasi spent 13 years at Senkwekwe but despite extraordinary veterinary intervention, she developed an elusive illness over the last 6 months that took her life. Only 2 captive mountain gorillas remain in the world, both at Senkwekwe.
A house is covered by ash from a volcano as it continues to erupt on the Canary island of La Palma, Spain, Saturday, Oct. 30, 2021. An erupting volcano in the Spanish island of La Palma continued to emit vast amounts of magma, gases and ash on Saturday, after days of intense seismic activity and more than five weeks since it erupted.
Chiara, 19yr, is portrayed in her 9 square meters bedroom in Tombolo, a very small town in the north of Italy, holding a framed portrait of her face I took a month before in my studio. Her minuscole bedroom is the place where she spent 34 days of quarantine during the COVID second wave, isolated also from the rest of her family. As an extremely active and eclectic person, she suffered more the psychological downsides of the pandemia than the physical ones. In Italy, depressive symptoms, suicidal tendencies, anorexia and self harm have interested the 50% of young people, especially women.
Officer Eugene Goodman stood firm as a violent mob pushed toward the Senate chamber after storming the Capitol. Ashley Gilbertson explains in his own words: “As they turned a corner, the mob paused. A lone policeman was shouting at them to stop and turn back. Men in QAnon shirts shouted back, and another waved a Confederate flag in front of the officer. He drew his baton to fight them back, but it fell to the ground in the chaos. He unclipped the holster of his pistol and put his hand on the grip, and I put a rioter between me and him as a shield. But the officer never drew his sidearm. His name, I would later learn, was Eugene Goodman. He acted as a diversion to draw rioters away from the Senate chamber. There weren’t many moments that we can be proud of as a nation from Jan. 6, 2021, but this is one of them.”
Jacob Shaw, renowned cellist, and the personality behind Scandinavian Cello School, located in Stevns, on the south-eastern part of Denmark. At the school, talent from all over the world gather to practice and evolve in an informal setting. The idea behind “Concerts for cows” originated, when the Danish Corona-restrictions made it impossible to perform to a human audience. The concerts however, are not only meant for the cows. The musicians concede, that when they perform in this rather absurd environment, they tend to become less nervous and more relaxed. They teach themselves, that if they can perform on the highest level in a cow-stable, they are also able to perform their best on the scene at the Royal Albert Hall in London, England.
Culver City, CA - Actress Anya Taylor-Joy is seen through a prism, in suppot of her Emmy nomination for Lead Actress in a Limited Series, for her role in Netflix’s, “The Queen’s Gambit,” at a photo studio in Culver City, CA, Friday, Aug. 6, 2021.
Defensive end Sam Hubbard #94 of the Cincinnati Bengals tackles quarterback Lamar Jackson #8 of the Baltimore Ravens during the fourth quarter at M&T Bank Stadium on October 24, 2021 in Baltimore, Maryland.
About six decades before The Missourian newspaper helped found the Missouri Photojournalism Hall of Fame, Missouri was already recognizing achievements in visual journalism through the Pictures of the Year competition.
The competition began in 1944 as a way “to honor photojournalist excellence, preserve a curated collection of images and come together as a community through the competition,” according to POY’s website.
For the second year in a row, the competition shifted to a virtual format due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The photos in this year’s contest largely had to be taken in 2021 with the exception of one category.
Beginning Feb. 9, judges sifted through photos, documentary videos and visual packages both in print and online, awarding first place, finalists and awards of excellence in each category.
Each photographer is allowed a maximum of 15 submissions — either single images, a picture story, project, or portfolio — in any combination of categories.
Categories cover a wide gambit of topics including news, portraits, science and environment, sports, documentaries and photo editing.
POY 79’s competition also featured the return of Olympic categories, showcasing work from the Summer Olympics in Tokyo as well as Impact 2021: COVID-19, Year 2 where photographers could submit in-depth stories that span both years of the pandemic.
Gabrielle Lurie, a staff photojournalist at the San Francisco Chronicle, won Photographer of the Year, Local for the second year in a row, the first time a contestant has won back-to-back years since 1971.
In addition to single images, her winning portfolio included stories about eviction, abortion and homelessness and addiction.
Lurie's complete winning portfolio is shown below.
Lynsey Addario was awarded first place in the Photographer of the Year, International category. This marked the first year since 1997 that women won both Photographer of the Year categories.
Addario’s portfolio included stories about female firefighters in California, floods in South Sudan and War in Tigray.
On April 22, POY will host an exhibit and presentations from this year’s competition at the Reynolds Journalism Institute on the University of Missouri, Columbia’s campus. More details about the event will be listed at POY.org in the coming weeks.
On April 23, a POY specific session will be featured at the Unbound book festival in Columbia.
“We’re going to bring visual storytellers to the fold,” said Lynden Steele, POY director.