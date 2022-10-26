Morgan Holt has a room full of trophies and medals she’s earned in tractor pedal pulls, and after traveling to South Dakota for the National Pedal Pull Championships last month, she added to her collection once again.
Holt, who is a third grader at South Point Elementary in Washington, placed fourth in the 8-year-old girls division at the national competition, with a pull of 30 feet. And even though she’s only 8, she’s actually a four-time national tractor pedal pull medalist.
In the pedal pulls, each child sits on a pedal tractor and drags a weighted sled as far as they can go. Holt has been competing in these events since she was introduced to pedal pulls at the Washington Town & Country Fair when she was 4.
“She unexpectedly blew them out of the water,” her father, Adam Holt, said of that first competition. “It just turned out to be something that she’s naturally good at.”
That year she went on to place first in the 4-year-old division at both the Missouri State Fair and the National Championship, and she hasn’t looked back. In fact, that’s one of her strategies.
“I look down at the end and don’t look away,” Morgan Holt said. “And I also don’t stop.”
In the four years she’s been competing, Holt consistently has placed at state and national events as well as at local events in both Franklin and Gasconade counties.
“She’s an amazing little girl,” said Dennis Segelhorst, who runs pedal pull competitions across Gasconade, Franklin and St. Charles counties. “Not only is she strong, she’s also very determined.”
And now Holt’s younger siblings are following in her footsteps. Her brother and sister, who are 6-year-old twins, also have started competing in pedal pulls. Her brother, Landon, placed fourth in his division at the state pedal pull this year, and her sister, Emalee, placed third in the 6-year-old girls division at both the state and national level. Emalee completed a full pull in her first attempt at nationals, meaning she successfully pedaled to the end of the track.
Morgan Holt doesn’t mind passing on to Landon and Emalee some of the knowledge she’s gained in her four years of competing.
“I tell them to go to the end and not give up,” Morgan Holt said. “Usually, I’ll stand at the end of the track and cheer them on.”
To help Morgan, and now her siblings, practice, Adam Holt built a pedal tractor. Morgan will practice by pulling things around the house on the sled, whether it’s a cinder block or her brother and sister.
“There’s a lot of technique, a lot of skill that goes into it,” Adam Holt said. “You have to figure out how to get the most leverage out of every pull.”
The Holts aren’t the only Franklin County competitors to make it to the National Pedal Pull. Zella Kissinger, of Union, placed first in the 7-year-old girls category this year, with a pull of 33 feet, and others from the area also participated in the event, which was held Sept. 24.
Jamie Kopp, a fourth grader at St. Francis Borgia, got first place in her age division at the Washington Fair this year, then went on to get second place in the 9-year-old category at the state level, which qualified her to go on to the National Championship.
Amy Kopp, Jamie’s mom, said they signed up to participate in a wide range of events at the Washington Fair, and the pedal pull was just one more fun activity to try out. When Jamie won, Amy was surprised to find out she was then qualified to go on to the state level and then after that the national event. She competed against 24 other girls in her age division, and she placed seventh among the 9-year-olds.
“It was fun to go up there and see all these kids competing in an event I didn’t even know existed,” Amy Kopp said. “It was a once-in-a-lifetime experience.”
After winning in Washington, Jamie said she practiced for the state and national competitions by riding her bike on the hardest gear. She also entered other pedal pulls held at fairs and festivals around the region, which helped her develop her strategy.
“I lean back in the seat and try to go fast in the beginning,” Jamie said. “I try my hardest.”
Adam Holt credits Segelhorst and his family for getting so many local children involved in competitive pedal pulls.
“We have a lot of gratitude to them,” Adam Holt said.
Segelhorst has been running pedal pulls in the region for 32 years. He’s been a sanctioned puller for the past eight years, which allows the winning children from the pulls he runs to qualify for the state and national competitions.
The empty sled that Segelhorst uses for competitions weighs 75 pounds by itself. For the pulls with the youngest age group, usually 3- and 4-year-olds, they add 20 pounds of weight.
“They pull this contraption that weighs 95 pounds as far as they can,” Segelhorst said. “That’s pretty good for a 4-year-old.”
In the 10-year-old age division, which is usually the oldest age bracket at the Washington Fair, they add up to 70 pounds to the sled.
“It can easily be 140 pounds,” Segelhorst said. “That pull is pretty hard.”
Segelhorst said the pedal pull has been growing in popularity in the region. In past years, about 150 children would compete in the pulls at the Washington Fair, but this year 215 children signed up to compete.
“Once the children see how much fun it is to go to a state level and be recognized and then maybe to the national level, it’s great,” Segelhorst said.
Being able to represent the Washington area in a national event is one of Morgan Holt’s favorite parts of the National Pedal Pull.
“I like the National Pedal Pull because that’s a big thing, and I represent Missouri,” she said. “It’s just neat.”