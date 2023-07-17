Washington, MO (63090)

Today

Scattered thunderstorms during the morning becoming more widespread this afternoon. Potential for severe thunderstorms. High around 80F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70%..

Tonight

Thunderstorms likely this evening. Then a chance of scattered thunderstorms overnight. Potential for severe thunderstorms. Low 69F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 70%.