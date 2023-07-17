Blumenhof Vineyard’s Mark Blumenberg laughs that no one seems to ask for a bottle of his popular Devil’s Den Red by its proper name. They want the “Red Devil” — maybe because it offers port sweetness, without head-splitting after-effects.
“Winery visitors come here and ask for a bottle of ‘Red Devil.’ They know what they want, and we know what they want,” said Blumenberg. “We actually named it Devil’s Den Red for a local geological site. The site is near Little Lost Creek.”
Blumenberg concedes it’s odd that Devil’s Den Red has so many fans, given Missouri’s reputation as a Bible Belt state. Then again, the devil gets his due in Missouri with nature sites named: Devil’s Icebox, Devil’s Backbone, Devil’s Hollow and Devil’s Den.
“It seemed natural to go with Devil’s Den Red,” said Blumenberg. “If people looked at our wine list closely, they might think that we have a theme going here. After all, we also offer a 2021 vintage called Original Cyn.”
For those who prefer not to extend a hand to the “Red Devil,” then Original Cyn may be just what the wine gods ordered. It’s a lusty vino made from Cynthiana, otherwise known as the “Norton” or “Cabernet of the Ozarks.”
“We’ve been growing Cynthiana at Blumenhof since 1983, but the grapes don’t come easy,” said Blumenberg. “Original Cyn is popular and we don’t get enough grapes to keep it in stock, which is why it costs a little more.”
“The Cynthiana is truly a family affair,” added Blumenberg. “When the grapes are ready to come in, the whole family is out picking them — anyone who has a day to team up for the picking is enlisted.”
Blumenhof Vineyards & Winery at Dutzow has been a “family affair” since 1979. That’s when Mark Blumenberg, founder and winemaker, started the winery with his father, Jim Blumenberg. The winery takes its name from the family’s ancestral farm in the hills of northwestern Germany.
“That same year we started, we went to visit our relatives in Germany. Their ‘Blumenhof’ is near Hanover,” said Blumenberg. “We have a good relationship with the Old Country family, and they didn’t mind that we ‘borrowed’ their Blumenhof name.”
In German, Blumenhof means “Court of Flowers.” Blumenberg’s winery, south of Dutzow and on the western edge of the Augusta wine scene, exudes German heritage with its architecture and an atmosphere that invites visitors to “stop … and smell the Blumen.”
“Smelling the Blumen”
Visitors to Blumenhof come from all directions:
• They travel down from Warrenton, or up from Washington on Highway 47.
• They travel from St. Louis heading west down the winding, roller coaster of Highway 94.
• More and more are arriving from either east or west, via Katy Trail State Park, America’s longest rails to trails project.
“We are certainly bicycle-friendly and enjoy serving people who have made us a stop on their way west from Augusta, or coming down the other side from Marthasville,” said Blumenberg. “We are a good stop.”
The first stop for newcomers at Blumenhof is usually the wine tasting room. Wine bottles line the tasting room along with plenty of notable medals and acclaims for the vino from California to New York.
“We probably are one of the few wineries that still offer free tastings,” said Blumenberg. “We just count on customers appreciating what we have to offer and buying something. We think folks appreciate our philosophy that you’ve got to try, before you buy.”
After selecting a bottle, guests can exit the handsome chalet to find a relaxing location together on hillside tables and chairs, or other places to sit around the vineyard. Visitors are welcome to bring their own lawn chairs and blankets.
The COVID-19 pandemic is officially over at Blumenhof. Curbside wine pickup is no longer a mainstay. Those who seek to enjoy gathering at tables no longer have to social distance.
“COVID was a challenge for all of us in the hospitality business,” said Blumenberg. “We were doing tastings through a window, and that upset some people. We were all about protecting employees and customers. We are optimistic about the future, and that we’re past the pandemic.
One sure sign the good times are back is the entertainment, which is free, live and scheduled every weekend. A recent weekend featured Brian Curran and Howard Young, Joe Metzka Band, The Bel Airs, Shepherd & McDonough and Odyssey.
The WashMo Blues Society gives Blumenhof a big assist when it comes to booking music in the dell. There’s also plenty of funk, jazz, soul, country and rock to keep toes tappin’ while doing some sippin.’
“We have a great site here at Blumenhoff, but we don’t have the top-of the-bluff views,” said Blumenberg. “The great thing is that we are in a protected valley location. We miss the worst of the storms that come through. That’s helpful for growing and for our outdoor enjoyment site. Higher areas get the worst exposure to the weather.”
Vineyard Revitalization
Eric Blumenberg represents the third generation of the family vineyard and wine business. As the vineyard manager, he keeps an eye on the weather, the health of the vines and new developments in growing grapes.
He has created a vineyard revitalization program for Blumenhof. He’s become an advocate for growing vinifera — Cabernet Franc, Cabernet Sauvignon, and traditional European varieties — right here in Missouri.
“Planting a vineyard for a new wine can be a long process,” said Eric Blumenberg. “The day you decide to produce a wine, you are lucky if within five years you’re able to have a glass of wine to drink. It’s more likely it will be 10 years before you have product.”
The Blumenbergs are attentive to agricultural research that can be useful for the wine industry. Research and experimentation last century have helped improve the quality of wines coming out of Missouri vineyards today.
Prior to 1900, no one worked with plants that were not resistant to pests or that were not able to tolerate cold, according to Mark Blumenberg. Now there are new grafting and hybrid methods coming out that address those issues.
Hybrid study is done at the viticulture programs at the University of Missouri and at Missouri State University. Missouri State produces some wines bottled by Mountain Grove Cellars winery. The grapes are grown by the school’s Fruit Experiment Station.
“I try to keep up with what is going on in the viticulture programs,” said Eric Blumenberg. “A lot of what goes on is theoretical for the most part.
“But they have produced some new plants,” explained Eric Blumenberg. “Where the rubber hits the road is whether they can produce grapes that make good product. Do they actually produce a great bottle of wine.”
The critical period of the year for a good bottle of wine at Blumenhof is most often from mid-August into October when harvesting grapes takes place. Hot weather is generally okay, but storms and heavy rain can be brutal.
“If we have a rainy summer or we get the remains of a hurricane hitting us, like Ike in 2008, that can really hurt us,” Mark Blumenberg said.
“Cold snaps can hurt our berry production,” added Mark Blumenberg. “The Chardonnays, the Cabernet Franc and Cabernet Sauvignons can be affected. But the French hybrids do pretty well and can tolerate the cold and early frosts.”
Emergency Board Meeting
The elephant in the room at any discussion of Missouri winery operators is the entry of the Hoffmann family into Missouri vineyard country. In 2021, the Florida-based Hoffmann Family of Companies announced the acquisition of several wineries in Augusta.
Washington-native David Hoffmann announced plans to create a 700-acre winery and vineyard destination to rival California’s Napa Valley. Hoffmann’s consolidated winery would make it the largest in the Midwest.
Hoffmann’s plans included construction of a hotel, a five-star restaurant, a nine-hole par-three golf course and other attractions, including helicopter rides and an excursion boat on the Missouri River.
The Blumemhof Vineyards & Winery website announced an “emergency board meeting” in response to the “swallowing whole” of some of the most venerable family-owned wineries in the area.
Mark Blumenberg said the announcement was a ruse. There is no board at Blumenhof, just a farm winery run by father and son. He said that if he is a CEO, he also is the little old winemaker, the chief paper pusher and exalted janitor at Blumenhof. As per the Hoffmanns, CEO Blumenberg gives them a welcome to the neighborhood.
“Sure, there is some sensitivity to the commercial things they might do, but among the wineries, there is hope that they will attract more people for all of us to benefit,” said Blumenberg. “I would love to see them promoting our wine country, but the Hoffmann companies have a lot of operations to manage.”
“The truth is: Augusta needed a shot in the arm,” added Blumenberg. “Augusta had its heyday in the 1980s and 1990s, but my feeling is that riverboat casinos came along and grabbed the attention. Things really got quiet in Augusta. We need a little noise.”
Here is another Blumenberg truth: There is always going to be wine country, regardless. Thank the glaciers for that. Ancient glaciers came from the north all the way to the Missouri River and left a beautiful bluff line and great soil. Great for growing grapes and making the best wines!
