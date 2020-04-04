How did people across Washington respond to the Spanish flu pandemic back in 1918? What did it feel like on a day-to-day basis to live through that experience?
Sadly, not much is known, said Marc Houseman, director of the Washington Historical Society. The museum has no written accounts, except for what was published in the newspapers.
Will it be the same 100 years from now when people look back on the COVID-19 pandemic?
Houseman and other historians hope not. They are encouraging people to keep a journal of their experiences, writing down their thoughts and feelings about this health crisis and how it is altering their daily lives, for better and for worse.
Last week the Missouri History Society in St. Louis launched a new initiative to document the experiences of people across the region as we live through the COVID-19 pandemic.
It’s asking people to submit written stories or to upload a photo or video that illustrates how they are responding to the pandemic to create a digital archive. (See sidebar story.)
Once social distancing rules are lifted, the museum hopes to collect objects that will aid in telling the personal story of the pandemic here. That includes personal journals and diaries.
Keeping a journal might sound intimidating to a lot of people, but there are benefits — both to the person writing down their thoughts and feelings, because it helps them work their emotions, say people who journal regularly, and to posterity, since it provides a historical record, say historians.
Coreen Derifield, assistant professor in the Department of History and Political Science at East Central College who has a Ph.D. in history from Purdue University, said it was the use of personal journals that people kept during the Great Depression and the Dust Bowl that allow historians to know as much as they do about those events.
She suggests that journaling now during the COVID-19 pandemic will provide that same kind of understanding for future historians.
“Big events like COVID-19 will have huge, long-lasting impact on the way we live, the way we see ourselves in the world, and the ideas we have about the role of government in protecting public health,” said Derifield. “One way historians of the future will understand this changes is through the personal accounts that people leave and their thoughts and reflections about the pandemic as they live through it.”
Houseman said that journaling was and still is quite rare, “and perhaps that makes it all the more valuable.
“Often, as they say, history is written by historians, which is great, but how accurate are those accounts often written at a much later time than the events themselves,” he said. “It’s true that the passing of this pandemic and the experiences therefrom will not be all that ‘interesting’ to us, or perhaps even our children and grandchildren. But, at some point in time, historians will need to source material of a contemporaneous nature in order to accurately capture the first hand experiences, nuances, etc., which will only be found in first hand accounts of the, in this case, pandemic.”
Of course, what people who do keep a journal chose to write down will make the difference. Houseman said he has seen some journals that were little more than a daily weather report and others that told about day-to-day comings and goings.
The Washington Historical Society has a few journals that illustrate what life in Washington was like in days gone by, like the one kept by Edmund L. Atkinson, who operated a short-lived pharmacy here in 1868.
“He was young and single, and often spent his leisure time trying to court some of Washington’s young ladies,” said Houseman. “He particularly mentioned taking a young woman to the strawberry festival at the Methodist Church. Once, he drove several young ladies to Union and back in a rented buggy. He also wrote a heartbreaking account of a funeral for an infant of a friend of his.”
The museum has other journals and diaries, including a diary that belonged to the late Frank Barnes Calvin, who kept a diary prior to her marriage to John “Jack” Calvin, founder of the Calvin Theatre and other businesses.
“Young Frank was absolutely beautiful and had many suitors,” said Houseman. “Her diary includes intimate details of her beaus and in the ‘juicier’ parts, she wrote in code!
“All of these things helps to paint a vivid picture of the past,” he remarked. “From things that make us chuckle, like Mrs. Calvin’s diary, to the seriousness of Mr. Atkinson’s journal outlining his ultimate failure in our community more than a century ago, all of these are pieces of the big puzzle that is local history.”
Good for Your Mental Health
Maria Brady-Smith, Washington, a poet who has kept a journal for most of her life, said for her it has always been a great way to process feelings and “write through” what she really thinks about something.
Right now as everyone is experiencing such major upheaval to just about every area of their lives — work, school, play — writing down some of their thoughts and feelings about that might just feel like a weight has been lifted.
“Once I learned to journal for myself and nobody else, I was able to let go and write honestly about my fear, sadness, regrets, all of it, not worrying about someone else’s reaction or interpretation,” said Brady-Smith. “I find that once I can get all of that out of my head and onto the paper, I most often feel much better and much clearer.
“In my experience, writing all of that down lifts it off of me and uncovers a deeper and more joyful part of myself. It is such a relief!”
She also finds her journal to be a source of creativity.
“Often times, something completely unexpected will come through the pen and onto the paper, and I wonder, “‘Where did THAT come from?’ ” said Brady-Smith. “You might come up with a long lost memory or a story or a poem. You will be amazed at what you discover in that inner landscape. It is an endless source of mystery.”
Derifield, who has kept a journal for a large portion of her life, said another really cool feature of keeping a journal is that it gives you the ability to sort of relive the past, reading about things that happened to her three, five, even 10 years ago.
“Memory is fleeting and I find it hard to picture what I was thinking and doing 10 to 15 years ago, and it’s been really nice to dig out my old journals and see what was happening in my life,” said Derifield.
How to Get Started
Starting a journal is easier said than done for many people, who may love the idea in theory but find it hard to make happen, for one reason or another.
If not knowing what to write is what’s stopping you, Brady-Smith has some advice that she picked up from Pat Schneider, poet and founder of Amherst Writers and Artists, through her book “Writing Alone and With Others.”
Think about the kinds of things you would love to ask your own late ancestors.
“Wouldn’t you love to come across writings from your own ancestors, just to read their own word about their everyday lives,” said Brady-Smith. “What seems too ordinary to be of any significance now may be a real treasure to someone in years to come.”
Schneider put it this way in explaining a workshop she ran for Irish nuns in a Catholic convent:
“I told the Sisters to imagine themselves going back to the house where their great-great grandmother lived and finding only a stone foundation. Move a stone, I said, and find a small sheaf of papers. On those pages your great-great grandmother has written in tiny letters. It isn’t fancy writing. She’s writing what your grandfather said when he came in to tell her that the potatoes had all rotted. She’s writing about the baby that just died . . .
“Your imaginings, your dreams, your writing, your life — no matter who you are — has significance.”
Brady-Smith also recommends the advice provided by Brenda Ueland in her 1938 book, “If You Want To Write”:
“Write freely, as if no one in the world will ever see what you have written. Then, you can decide later what you care to share with others as a record of you life.”
But the best way to get over the intimidation factor with keeping a journal is just to start writing, said Brady-Smith. She learned that from Julia Cameron in her book, “The Artist’s Way,” where she suggests writing “morning pages.”
“She recommends writing three pages every morning of whatever comes into your head — kind of stream of consciousness,” said Brady-Smith. “It doesn’t matter what you write — the good, the bad, the ugly — whatever flows out of your pen is just fine because nobody will read it. It just gets the juices flowing, helps you to get the hang of putting your thoughts on paper.”
Derifield said it might help some people to think about a journal like another form of social media, where so many people are more than happy to post their daily thoughts and feelings.
“We as a society chronicle our lived experience in the pictures we post, the comments we make, the memes we share,” she said. “Journaling is not much different. It is recording for posterity what our children did or said that day, the pressures of trying to work from home while simultaneously teaching our kids.
“Even if things are hard and you feel like you can’t keep up, write it down and record it,” Derifield added. “I strongly believe it will help you feel better and it will be vital for the people of the future to know that things were hard, it was extremely challenging, but we made it through and that the human spirit can endure the hardships we face.
“It will also be beneficial for you as an individual to read about this time in your own life and remember how difficult it was but you made it and that it was something you overcame and will make for a wonderful story in the future.”