Anastasia Ratcliff and Stanton Skerjanec walked out of Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church triumphant Saturday, March 21, after they were able to exchange their wedding vows and receive the rite of marriage. Although most of the plans the couple had made were forced to be changed at the last minute due to the COVID-19 pandemic and official limitations that had been put in place about the number of people who could gather in public places to stem the spread of the disease, the couple, who had dated five years, were excited to become husband and wife.

Following the ceremony, the groom sent a tweet that read, “#PandemicWedding could not be stopped!” with a link to a photo showing the happy couple. Missourian Photo.