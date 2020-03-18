Owensville is about 45 minutes from Mercy Hospital Washington, but when Judy West was discharged just days after having a heart attack Feb. 8, she didn’t worry about that distance.
She felt like her doctor, nurses and an entire medical team were coming home to Owensville with her.
In a way, they were.
West was one of the first patients to be enrolled in the new Mercy Virtual readmission reduction program that rolled out in Washington Jan. 6.
When she was discharged from the hospital, she left with a “toolkit” that included a scale, a blood pressure cuff, a pulse oximeter and an iPad computer tablet that automatically transmitted her daily vital signs to the doctors and nurses at the Mercy Virtual Care Center in Chesterfield and also enabled her to have face-to-face “video appointments” with them several days a week or as-needed.
For West, it provided great peace of mind.
“It’s just like having your doctor in your house, just like an old-fashioned house call,” she remarked, noting there was no added cost to participate in the program.
The goal of the program is to help newly-discharged patients avoid needing to be readmitted to the hospital, said Dr. Kelly Bain, a board certified family physician who serves as chair of the joint ambulatory and inpatient readmissions committee at Mercy Hospital Washington and is overseeing the program here.
“Data shows that about 47 percent of readmissions happen within the first week of being discharged,” said Dr. Bain. “We want to reduce that as much as we can.”
Other Mercy Virtual programs have been offered in Washington over the last several years, but this is the first time patients are being identified in the hospital and sent home with the necessary equipment upon discharge so that they can begin receiving that oversight right away, Dr. Bain explained.
Dr. Justin Huynh, an internal medicine doctor and medical director for the ambulatory/outpatient programs at Mercy Virtual in Chesterfield, said this new program is about extending that hospital stay beyond the traditional definition.
“Before when you were discharged, you walked out of the hospital, and despite everyone’s best attempts at close follow-up care, you were kind of on your own. You had very limited support,” he said. “This program is about extending that hospital stay to an entire care episode, where for perhaps 30 days or if the patient needs it longer, they’re really under close supervision that whole time with the team at Mercy Virtual, in conjunction with their primary care or specialist with Mercy Clinic Washington.”
Readmission to the hospital is typically very difficult for a patient and his or her family, the doctors said.
“It can set their health back substantially, because each hospitalization tends to lead to an overall decline in health in terms of their mobility or perhaps their cognition, if they’re older,” said Dr. Huynh. “So trying to avoid these repeat stays is really important.
“Patients don’t want to go back to the hospital, so they often minimize their symptoms, or they don’t want to be a burden so they don’t reach out to someone on Saturday night. We’ve changed that paradigm, so they know they are still under active care, just not physically in the hospital. Now you can be at home, but still getting that kind of care.”
Who Is Eligible?
The new Mercy Virtual readmission reduction program is targeting patients with four specific conditions — sepsis, pneumonia, heart failure and COPD (chronic obstructive pulmonary disease). Patients who have multiple chronic conditions also are eligible and doctors or staff can recommend anyone for the program, said Dr. Bain.
Amy Weatherman, RN, BSN, serves as the population health discharge coordinator for the program. She reviews admission reports to identify patients who would most benefit from the program and then meets with them in their hospital room to see if they would like to enroll.
Lately she has been seeing eight to 10 patients a day.
“I explain the program to them, and if they are interested, I will get them enrolled and show them how to use the equipment before they leave,” said Weatherman.
She brings a set of demonstration equipment with her to that first meeting to show patients what is involved and how they will use it. Some patients are nervous about using the technology, said Weatherman, but most find that it is very user friendly.
“Once I show them how it works, they are surprised at how easy it is,” said Weatherman, noting it usually takes her 15 minutes or less to explain to patients how to use the equipment. “And once they get home, the team from Mercy Virtual will call them to go over everything again.”
Overall patients have been largely receptive to the program, said Weatherman.
“They really like it. Most are surprised that it is just a service Mercy offers, that’s there no extra charge for it. That is a question I get a lot,” she said.
How It Works
Once a patient is discharged from the hospital and set up with the equipment, they begin monitoring their vital signs the very next day at home. The numbers are automatically sent to the Mercy Virtual team in Chesterfield through the iPad.
The patients also answer daily questions on the iPad about how they are feeling depending on what their condition is, said Dr. Huynh. If it’s COPD, the questions could be about their breathing; if it’s heart failure, it could be about fluid retention.
Those numbers and answers give the Virtual team daily information about how someone is progressing, said Dr. Huynh.
If patients haven’t submitted their information by a certain time of day, the Virtual team will get an alert and reach out to them, said Dr. Huynh.
There also are scheduled video visits between the patient and medical staff at the Virtual Care Center in Chesterfield. Those appointments are more frequent when a patient is first discharged.
There could be as many as three or four visits the first week, but if the patient is doing well, that could be reduced to just once a week, said Dr. Huynh. Or if the patient is doing poorly, the visits might become more frequent.
“And the patient can activate the system whenever he or she wants,” Dr. Huynh pointed out. “If they are doing poorly, they can indicate it on the iPad and the team will call them within a few minutes, or they can call the team directly.
West said she didn’t have any trouble learning to use the Mercy Virtual equipment, although she was already familiar with how to operate a smartphone and a computer tablet.
“But it’s simple enough that someone who really hasn’t had a lot experience with computers or electronic devices can be taught to use this a very short period of time,” she said.
West never had any trouble using the equipment, and said the Virtual team did have her reduce her medication a couple of times based on her vital signs and other information.
She found that feedback comforting.
“Because you know you’re being watched even though you’re not at the doctor’s office everyday. And if you have a question, if they don’t call you, you can call them,” said West. “There are a lot of things that are negative with our virtual world, but this is extremely positive, a great way to use that technology.”
Patients are enrolled in the Mercy Virtual readmission reduction program for a minimum of 30 days from discharge.
Once their enrollment is finished, the equipment shuts off and the patient packs it up back in the box that it came in. Then Mercy Virtual contacts UPS, who schedules a day and time to pick it up and return it.
“It really is convenient,” said West.
Being Proactive, Rather Than Reactive
The goal with all of Mercy Virtual programs is to deliver care wherever and whenever people need it, even anticipating care before they know they need it.
“That means being proactive, rather than reactive,” said Dr. Huynh.
“In coming months and years, we think we’ll be able to get much more sophisticated around some of that biometric data and having devices and analytics that will enable us to pick up much earlier when patients are starting to get sick, even before they realize it.
“We are just starting to scratch the surface there. But that is the modern vision, that the patient hopefully can avoid that acute illness and difficult hospitalization if we have some of these other systems in place.”
With the readmission reduction program, which so far has been limited to Washington and St. Louis, the Mercy Virtual team has been extremely pleased by the results so far.
“We are seeing great patient engagement and really great adoption, in terms of the patient participation level,” said Dr. Huynh. “It’s really high. Most who are approached about it are enrolling.
“It’s like having a team of doctors in the room with you for a daily check-up,” he remarked.
Dr. Bain said that enrollment has been ahead of expectations, with as many as 43 people enrolled by just the 10th day of it being offered.
Although Mercy doesn’t yet have numbers on the effectiveness of the program, Dr. Bain said those early numbers are expected by the end of the month.
“The thing we will be looking at specifically is the impact on our readmission rate,” she said. “If we can reduce that by 25 percent or 50 percent . . . that is a huge impact for patients and for our hospital.”