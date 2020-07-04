The city swimming pool in Washington isn’t opening this summer. Demolition began last month to make way for a new aquatics complex that is expected to open next summer.
If you’re feeling nostalgic for the Washington pool, we’ve gathered a collection of old photos from our archives and from the Washington Historical Society to bring back some of those memories.
The Washington city pool was built in 1935-’36 and officially opened to the public July 4, 1936.
Before the pool was demolished, it was the largest all-stainless steel pool in the United States.