Peace Lutheran Church’s community-wide RIP Medical Debt campaign to retire $1.5 million in medical debt for people living in Franklin and four surrounding counties is more than halfway to its goal with just a couple of weeks left before the deadline.
The church is working with RIP Medical Debt, a nonprofit organization that uses cash donations to buy up people’s medical debt for pennies on the dollar and then forgive it so they no longer owe anything.
Every dollar donated forgives $100 of medical debt.
To date the Peace Lutheran Church campaign has raised $8,373.75, which is 55 percent of the $15,000 goal.
“That means that we are able to retire $837,375 of medical debt in our area,” said Pastor Aimée Appell. “The goal is to reach the $15,000 (1.5 million) mark by the end of the month.”
To make an online donation to the campaign, people can go to https://secure.qgiv.com/event/kdbnl/.
People who can’t give online or who chose not to can still make a donation. Checks made out to Peace Lutheran Church, with RIP Medical Debt in the memo section, can be mailed to Peace Lutheran at 5 Scenic Dr., Washington, MO 63090.
The church will direct the funds to the campaign.
RIP Medical Debt also will accept checks. Checks payable to RIP Medical Debt with Killing Debt Campaign in the memo section can be mailed to RIP Medical Debt, 80 Theodore Fremd Ave., Rye, NY 10580
A feature story on the Peace Lutheran campaign, named “Killing Debt Brings New Life,” appeared in The Missourian’s March 25 issue. It is available online at www.emissourian.com by searching RIP Medical Debt.