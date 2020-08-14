In Sobering Times, Wineries Find Ways to Lift Spirits

Nearly every industry has felt the effects of COVID-19. For the wine industry — nationally and in the region — the shock has been significant.
“April and May are a very busy time for us, and that didn’t go so well,” says Carol Balducci, owner of Balducci Vineyards in Augusta. When the pandemic first hit the region, winery tasting rooms, like other restaurants, were forced to go on lockdown. For roughly eight weeks, Balducci and her team were only offering curbside pickup. She estimates they lost roughly 50 percent of their normal business.
The effects were similar throughout the region and the industry as a whole. Jerry Mueller, winemaker at Röbller Vineyard in New Haven, estimates a sales drop of 60 percent to 70 percent during the same time. Nationally, WineAmerica reported that wineries lost out on average 74.5 percent of their tasting room sales and 29.9 percent of wholesale revenue from March 15 to April 15.
Many wineries in the region were forced to furlough or lay off employees in early spring, when business would normally be taking off. Managers were left scrambling to decipher changing and conflicting guidelines in order to find ways to do business safely. Events had to be canceled or delayed.
“We were planning on our 29th anniversary this past April,” says Mueller. “Obviously a celebration event couldn’t happen.” Not only that, but they don’t have the same stage for showcasing the wines they made for the event.
For an industry equally dependent on serving diners and tourists, the pandemic has hit doubly hard. Spring, summer and fall are prime time for travelers to tour vineyards, enjoy wine tastings and relax on vineyards all over America. The pandemic threw those routines into disarray.
“This happened as we were coming out of winter and Hermann is a tourism-based community,” says Parker Puchta, operations manager at Adam Puchta Winery in Hermann. “When the wineries in Hermann were forced to close, it hurt the entire town’s economy.”
Adapting to a New Reality
As weeks turned into months, it became clear that wineries, like so many other businesses, would have to adapt to the pandemic for the long haul.
Early on, many of them looked for new opportunities in online sales and wholesale. Augusta Winery in Augusta offered complimentary shipping in Missouri and flat-rate shipping outside the state. It also offered curbside and shipping specials on six-bottle “Flash Packs” to help customers stock up. Manager Jessica O’Connor says the vineyard shipped wine to more than 30 states between February and April.
Stone Hill Winery in Hermann has had similar successes, thanks to aggressive social media marketing, according to its president, Jon Held. The boom in grocery stores also led to an increase in Stone Hill’s wholesale business.
As guidelines have relaxed over the past few months and more people have gotten comfortable going out again — even as the pandemic still endures — managers have had to rethink what a thriving business could look like for their tasting rooms in this new era. The challenge is to come up with a new style of service that keeps guests and employees safe while still delivering the relaxing experience of going to a winery.
Closed or limited-capacity tasting rooms, masks indoors, limits on group sizes and socially distant tables are some of the requirements managers are experimenting with. Others are installing new HVAC systems. But having all these rules while dealing with the inevitable tensions that come with guests and staff doesn’t make relaxing easy.
What wineries already had going for them, though, is plenty of wide-open outdoor space.
“What we’ve done is embrace the situation and try to promote that fact. Where we are because we have our own vineyard, we’ve got plenty of open grounds here with an amazing view,” Mueller says of Röbller Vineyard. “People can spread out and they don’t have to worry about getting close to others. Come up to the window, get some wine and go enjoy.”
In this sense, a trip to the winery may be just what many people are looking for after so much time cooped up. Even though they have had to cancel some events, many of the area wineries still offer live music on the weekends and have the space to do it safely.
“Being on top of the hill here, overlooking the rolling hills and overlooking the vineyard, you get an opportunity to get away and not think about the chaos that’s going on,” says Mueller. “Even our vines stay 6 feet apart.”
A Glass Half Full
Despite the chaos, there are reasons for optimism.
While the tasting rooms have struggled, work at the vineyards hasn’t slowed down. As an essential agricultural business, winemakers were allowed to continue the necessary work to make sure they have a good harvest this year and beyond.
“The bottom line is, the vineyard doesn’t stop,” says Mueller. “You can’t let it go, otherwise you lose your future. … What we do this year isn’t for this year; what we do grow in the vineyard is for the next three to five years.”
In many cases keeping that work going helped prevent more layoffs and sustained business through the worst part of the spring lockdown. Many of the wineries were also able to get loans that were available through the Paycheck Protection Program, something Held says was essential for Stone Hill.
Even more essential, though, has been the ongoing support of customers.
“We know that we have such wonderful customers,” Balducci says. “They’ve been so supportive to us. They’ve come from all over just to order food and take it home.”
That doesn’t mean she or any of the other winery owners want this to go on any longer than it has to. But with COVID-19, it’s hard to know what to expect.
“There’s just so much uncertainty it’s really hard to see that far in the future,” says Puchta. “We would like to go back to how things were before, continuing to make and serve good wine, and to have guests enjoying themselves at the winery.”