Franklin County Commissioner Dave Hinson dealt with COVID-19, storms and fire in his month working on an ambulance crew in New York City.
As the omicron variant spread, the New York fire and police departments had large surges in COVID-19 cases. That led the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) to call in 50 ambulances, each with two-person crews, from across the United States.
New York’s emergency departments also saw a 500 to 600 average daily increase in call volume at the time, Hinson said.
“With them being down on paramedics and EMTs and increased call volume, they just couldn’t provide for the people in the city,” said Hinson, who has been involved with emergency medical services since 1988.
Hinson has assisted on disasters like hurricanes and floods in the past. But he hadn’t done so in about a decade before getting the call from FEMA to respond to Hurricane Ida in Louisiana in August 2021. The time between calls was not nearly as long this time.
“That’s what we do as first responders -— we step up and we help each other,” Hinson said. “I might not get another call again for the next 10 years.”
Hinson left Jan. 6, driving to Indianapolis to pick up the ambulance and taking it to New York. He returned Feb. 6.
On Jan. 9, Hinson’s first day on duty, a fire in the Bronx killed 17 people. While he didn’t directly respond to the fire, Hinson helped fill in for the 70 ambulances that did, he said.
“We were just trying to get acclimated, driving around in the city,” he said. “And then we had such an increased call volume because of so many ambulances being on that fire. We were thrown right into the thick of things, right off the bat.”
Hinson was stationed close to the fire, so streets were blocked, requiring ambulance drivers to find alternate routes.
“It was a very stressful first day, both from the fire and because we were very busy and didn’t know the area yet,” he said.
Hinson worked largely out of the Bronx, but also spent time stationed in Manhattan, Brooklyn and Queens.
He also responded to a Jan. 29 Nor’easter that dumped a foot of snow. Luckily, his partner was from Great Falls, Montana. While plow crews were able to get the streets passable by the evening, sidewalks were still covered.
“Trying to get from the street to the sidewalk with the snow piled up was a little difficult,” Hinson said. “Getting people in and out of their homes was probably the most difficult part.”
Emergency rooms were overcrowded, he said.
“We had a cardiac arrest (patient) one evening, and we went in (to the hospital) and there were beds on both sides of the hallway,” Hinson said. “All the beds in the rooms were full. So we, literally, worked on this guy in the middle of the emergency room hallway until they were able to get a patient that wasn’t as serious moved out so they could move into a room to work on this gentleman.”
At one point, Hinson was assigned to help move COVID-19 patients to other hospitals that had room openings. “Some of those patients had been in the emergency room for two days waiting to be transferred to a room,” he said. “These were elderly people that were really sick with COVID.”
The emergency workers sent to New York had their own issues with COVID-19. Though he did not get COVID, Hinson said around a dozen crew members tested positive, quarantined and had to be replaced by other emergency workers.
Traffic was a major problem, he said. In Missouri, Hinson said it takes an ambulance a few minutes to travel four or five miles, a distance that can take 30 minutes in New York.
“People just can’t get out of the way or they won’t get out of the way,” Hinson said. “You get to a red light and you just shut all your stuff off because you know you’re not going anywhere.”
Another issue was many elevators in New York were too small to fit the ambulance’s stretcher, so they had to transport patients down stairs with stair chairs. Other buildings did not have elevators or the elevator did not work.
“We had a cardiac arrest one night, and it had just started snowing,” Hinson said. “I was at the top of the stairs and went to turn to step down the steps and, next thing I know, I was looking up the staircase from the bottom, because I went down.”
Hinson was not injured — but said he will be happy if he never sees another set of stairs again.