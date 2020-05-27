If you live near or visit any body of water regularly — a river, lake or even a creek or stream — you’ve likely seen a Great Blue Heron.
They are not hard to spot or pick out. As one of the largest birds in America, their size — 3 feet tall with a wing span the same as an eagle’s — gives them away.
The Great Blue Heron is fairly common across the country and here in Missouri. They make their homes near bodies of water, which provide a regular food source.
What you may not have seen though is a heron rookery, or colony of nests. Herons build their nests of bulky sticks fairly close together in trees, and some of these rookeries can become quite large, especially when they are home to the variety of species in the Ardeidae family, which includes herons, egrets and bitterns.
Donald Hays, Union, who has been birding for 50-plus years and teaches birding classes and leads bird walks at Shaw Nature Reserve in Gray Summit, said there is a rookery in mid-town St. Louis that at last count had more than 230 nests.
Last month a property owner in Washington contacted The Missourian about a small heron rookery on his property, which features a large lake.
He spotted at least three trees with at least five nests each, and they all seemed to be homes for Great Blue Herons, which have been seen standing in the nests and flying around the property.
Hays said when it comes to heron rookeries, there is a hierarchy in the real estate. Great Blue Herons build their nests at the top of the tallest trees, the egrets nest in the middle areas, and the Little Blue Herons and the snowy egrets nests much farther down, possibly even in a bush or a small tree, he said.
Many Great Blue Herons return to their same nesting location year after year, Hays said. They typically select a location that is secluded, has tall trees and is safe from predators, which include hawks, owls and raccoons.
“They usually pick very tall trees like sycamores or cottonwood trees along the river,” said Hays.
“They often nest around water, but not necessarily. If there is too much traffic or noise or whatever, the colony can be 10, 12 miles away from feeding source.
“They are excellent fliers,” Hays remarked, noting Great Blue Herons have a 6-foot wing span.
The St. Louis heron rookery is unusual, said Hays, “but there are good feeding grounds within a range of 10 to 15 miles. A lot of those birds go to Forest Park.”
Great Blue Heron nests can be as large as several feet across.
“The first-year nest is really nothing to write home about, but after a period of years they can get pretty big,” said Hays.
A pair of birds will typically have two to seven eggs in a nest, and it takes about 27 to 30 days for the chicks to hatch, said Hays, and the young stay in the nest for another six weeks or more.
But then the colony will disperse in late July or early August.
The Great Blue Heron is not a migratory bird, said Hays. It will stay around its home as long as there is a food source and the water is not frozen over.
Herons will eat anything that moves that they can catch, Hays said. That includes frogs, fish, snakes, small mammals and even small birds, like a baby duck.
“They are very good with that long, sword-like bill,” Hays remarked. “Their feeding methods are kind of interesting too.
“They will stand either stark still, watching the water and make a quick stab to spear a fish, or they’ll shuffle along very slowly in the shallow water, and if they scare up a frog, they’ll try for it,” he said.
“I’ve even seen them swim along up to their chest in water and fish that way.”
Down in Louisiana, Hays said he has seen Great Blue Herons standing on the backs of alligators to hunt fish.
Another hunting technique he has seen Great Blue Herons employ is standing in the water and then flailing their wings to create a shadow that might startle a fish or frog enough that the bird can catch it.
Only Come Together for Nesting
The Great Blue Herons only come together as a group during nesting season, said Hays. He described them as “long wolves” for the rest of the year.
“They are aggressive and territorial toward one another on feeding grounds, every time except during the nesting season,” said Hays.
“They have a complex sort of courtship ritual that takes place as their natural aggression toward one another is counteracted by the sex hormones that makes them less aggressive and allows them to tolerate each other enough to mate.”
Herons experiences other subtle changes during the mating season, changes in their plumage and facial skin, legs and beaks. The changes may be too subtle for people to notice with the naked eye, but the birds really pay attention to this, said Hays.
“Females can see which males are the most vigorous and strongest by how brightly colored their legs and facial skin is,” he said. “Facial skin on a bird is call the lores, and on a Great Blue Heron it turns from blue to bright green, its legs change from grey to pink, and the bill turns yellow.”
A mated pair of Great Blue Herons can make a lot of noise at times, said Hays. There is a greeting ritual when one of them comes back to the nest.
“They squawk and flap their wings and ‘clapper’ their bills together. The young are very vocal too,” he said.
Appreciate the Beauty
Hays said he appreciates the Great Blue Heron, egret and other birds in the family even more when he thinks of how they were almost driven to extinction by plume hunters providing material for the millinery trade at the turn of the 19th century.
The hunters were after their nuptial plumes called aigrettes, which are long, delicate plums that grow on their backs.
“They killed the birds and took those few plumes for making of ladies’ hats,” said Hays.
That ended long ago, and today the birds’ numbers today are strong, as you can tell by the number of them that you see flying, perching and hunting across the area.