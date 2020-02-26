Painting the mural of a Mediterranean scene on the side of Angelina’s Italian Market at the corner of Second and Lafayette streets in Downtown Washington late last year reminded Washington artist Jim Peters a little bit of his days decades ago painting billboards around town, when people would see him at work and shout hello.
Often people would joke with him that he had spelled something wrong.
“Spelling was my worst subject in school, and I’ve made a living with words,” Peters said, with a laugh.
Peters’ career as an artist has included a wide range of work, from his earliest days at The Missourian where he hand-lettered ads, sketched historic buildings to illustrate stories and created caricatures of prominent people in town to see if readers could identify them; to running a commercial sign painting business, Jim Peters Signs Inc., that required lettering and pictorials done by hand.
In his free time he created watercolor paintings.
Now in his 80s, Peters is retired, more or less, although he has no plans to put down his paintbrush.
Painting, he said, is never work. It’s all pleasure.
This Sunday, he will kickoff a monthlong exhibit at the Washington Historical Society Museum, 113 E. Fourth St., which will be reopening for the year Sunday at 2 p.m.
Marc Houseman, director of the museum, said he’s excited to have Peters’ display for the reopening, since Peters has been a longtime friend and volunteer to the nonprofit organization and his work is so prolific in the community.
“He is Washington,” Houseman remarked. “He’s been here all of his life, grew up here and worked here.
“Part of the appeal is his work, but it’s also him,” said Houseman. “He’s kind of a Washington institution now. It’s nice to feature Jim’s work, especially because he does a lot of local, historical pieces.”
The exhibit will include 30 to 40 pieces of art, mostly local scenes and nearly all new work, said Peters.
The pieces will be displayed on three panels, 4 by 7 feet in size, with artwork on both sides. There also will be a bin of prints that people can browse.
Some of the pieces will be originals; others will be reproductions. All of the items will be available for sale.
“A lot of the paintings that will be featured are new and have never been seen,” said Peters, noting he has created more than 200 paintings in the last two years.
“I try to get the local things that people might be accustomed to seeing, things they might be interested in, history,” he said. “The ones in the exhibit will be mostly landscapes, landscapes with wildlife, historic buildings and barns, people, flowers and such.”
Evening at the Museum
In addition to having an exhibit of his work set up all through March, Peters will be the guest speaker for the first Evening at the Museum of the new year Tuesday, March 10, from 7 to 8 p.m.
No registration is necessary, and the free event is open to the public.
Peters, who hasn’t given many presentations over the course of his career, said he will share information on his background, including when he was a student at St. Francis Borgia Grade School and High School doing art projects for the nuns.
Peters had shown a talent for drawing from a young age, and his father, Ed, who worked as a sign painter and operated Peters’ Signs, had him help with artwork and lettering on signs and baseball park fence advertisements.
Peters also will give a “show and tell”-like program, explaining what makes an image, whether it is a painting, a photo or drawing, more attractive to the eye.
“I’m going to talk about composition and tricks of the trade,” said Peters. “Why don’t you like a painting? Maybe the perspective is off, maybe the composition is terrible, maybe the shadows are wrong, maybe the light is coming in from two different directions.
“I have 10 things I will list that you can look for, as if you were a judge,” he said, noting he might even do a little impromptu drawing.
Opened Sign Business in 1972
Peters’ talent was developed largely through hands-on work. His father enrolled him in a commercial art correspondence course, and when he enlisted in the Army, he was able to continue painting, doing some murals and portraits, including one in the Air Force museum.
Peters and his wife, Betty, opened their commercial sign business in 1972. Today the business, operated by their daughter, Julie, is mostly computer generated signage.
Their daughter, JoAnn, serves as the manager and sales director for Peters’ artistic paintings. She organizes his art shows and displays in the area, including the Room for Art Gallery at 4838 South Point Rd. in Washington, next to the Presbyterian Church of Washington and Jim Peters Sign Shop.
Room for Art is a home gallery displaying Peters’ originals, prints and functional art such as coasters, jewelry trays, stools and more.
It is open most days after 10 a.m. or call 636-390-0123 to make an appointment.
Peters creates his paintings mostly from photos, although he sometimes paints en plein air (outdoors). He used to always carry a camera with him to snap scenes he wanted to create. Now his smartphone works just as well, if not better.
This time of year, Peters spends some time nearly every day in his home studio painting. He has already completed 10 paintings since Jan. 1.
‘We Put His Talents to Work’
Houseman said Peters has done a lot of work for the Washington Historical Society Museum over the years.
“We put his talents to work whether it is something as ‘simple’ as hanging a sign or tweaking this or assembling that,” he commented. “There’s a mannequin out here; we call him Chip because all of his paint was chipped off . . . the whole body, head to toe, was solid white. I knew we could use it, but it was goofy looking.”
Houseman turned to Peters, who had previously painted one of the female mannequins the museum uses. His work on Chip’s face and hands is remarkable, said Houseman.
“He looks really neat now, and we have him wearing an old Washington baseball uniform,” he said.
New Members Event
The museum will hold a welcome event this Sunday, March 1, for new members who joined during the recent membership drive.
There will be wine and cheese throughout the afternoon, and the new members can tour the building to learn more about the exhibits and the group.
No registration is necessary.
For more information on the Washington Historical Society Museum or on becoming a member, go to www.washmohistorical.org, call 636-239-0280 or stop by the museum at 113 E. Fourth St. in Downtown Washington.
Regular hours are Sundays, noon to 4 p.m., and Tuesdays through Saturdays, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
The society presents programs on local history one evening a month from March through December at the museum. These Evening at the Museum events are held the second Tuesday of each month at 7 p.m.
Upcoming topics include:
March 10 — Washington watercolorist, Jim Peters.
April 14: To be announced.
May 12: Civil War in Franklin County, Robert Laven.
June 9: Jaycees, Danielle Grotewiel.
July 14: To be announced.
Aug. 11: A Little-Known Lynching in Franklin County, Sue Blesi.
Sept. 8: Jesse James and Reconstruction in Missouri, Bill Stewart.
Oct. 13: Family Photography in Early Franklin County: From Homesteads and Boxcars to Studios, Suzanne Connelly Pautler.
Nov. 10: The Killing of James Barnes, Walt Larson.
Dec. 8: To be announced.