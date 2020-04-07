The four-man crew who make the Divine Mercy signs includes, from left, Michael Tolksdorf, Bill Gegg, Alan Jean and Kenn Obermark. They sell the signs in three sizes — 8 by 10 inches, 12 by 15 inches and 16 by 24 inches — for a suggested donation between $10-30. Larger sizes are available as a custom order. Both the image and frame are weather-proof. To place an order, call Kenn Obermark at 636-239-7456 or 636-358-3053.