You have likely seen this image of Jesus all over Washington and beyond. It’s posted outside of churches, along roadsides and at people’s mailboxes.
It’s more than just another illustration of Christ. It’s a ministry and a devotion called the Divine Mercy which includes a specific set of short prayers and intentions.
A crew of four volunteers from St. Francis Borgia Parish in Washington have been making these signs for the last six years, but they’ve never been more busy than right now.
“We have worked nonstop the most since this virus started,” said Bill Gegg, one of the volunteers.
A man from Florissant recently came to the crew’s workshop and picked up 50 signs. Then he came back for more.
“I think he has bought 250 by now,” Gegg remarked.
Many people are buying multiple signs so they can share them with others, said Kenn Obermark, a retired painter and Divine Mercy volunteer.
It seems the more signs the crew makes, the more people call to place orders. They have even shipped packs of signs out of state and overseas to Germany.
Interest in the Divine Mercy may be picking up right now because this is Holy Week, and many faithful people will begin praying the Divine Mercy Novena on Good Friday.
But people who are familiar with the prayers also believe they are a powerful tool that can help turn the tide in the world’s fight against the COVID-19 pandemic.
‘We Need to Pray Because People Are Losing Hope’
The message of the Divine Mercy ministry is God’s love, according to the official website, thedivinemercy.org.
“He wants us to recognize that His mercy is greater than our sins, so that we will call upon Him with trust, receive His mercy, and let it flow through us to others. Thus, all will come to share His joy,” the website reads.
Seeing the image of Divine Mercy, which feature the words “Jesus, I Trust in You,” is an opportunity to ask for His mercy, be merciful to others and completely trust in Jesus.
“Divine Mercy Sunday is always the Sunday after Easter, and the Gospel of the day is about Jesus making his appearance after the Resurrection to his Apostles,” said Father Joe Wormek, pastor at St. Francis Borgia. “During this appearance Jesus gives the Apostles the power to forgive sins.”
The image of Divine Mercy illustrates forgiveness with the colors of the large rays of light pouring from Jesus’ chest — red represents blood and Him dying on the cross to forgive sins, and the pale/blue color represents the water of Baptism, Father Joe explained.
The words of the Divine Mercy prayers, referred to as a chaplet since beads are used to keep track of the order, seem especially meaningful right now, he said:
“Eternal Father, I offer you the Body and Blood, Soul and Divinity of Your Dearly Beloved Son, Our Lord, Jesus Christ, in atonement for our sins and those of the whole world;” and
“For the sake of His sorrowful Passion, have mercy on us and on the whole world” (this is said 50 times in the chaplet).
As the COVID-19 pandemic continues, people, understandably, are trying to figure out why it is happening, said Father Joe.
“Of course, one question, from a standpoint of faith, is always, ‘If God is so loving, why would He do this? Why is God permitting this?’ ” he said. “Sometimes it’s our own sinfulness that has caused the things that we do . . . so the idea is we call upon the mercy of God for forgiveness.
“It’s the power of prayer, and people are saying we need to pray because people are losing hope . . . ”
That’s where the image of Divine Mercy can make a difference, stressed Father Joe. At the very least, seeing the image will remind people that “Jesus is merciful, loving and kind. That he died on the cross for us,” said Father Joe.
“It’s a sign of hope. That’s what people need in this time. People are losing hope, losing faith.”
But seeing the Divine Mercy image also can remind people to pray.
How to Pray the Divine Mercy
Many people pray the Divine Mercy chaplet every day, said Father Joe. The 3 p.m. hour is the suggested time, since that corresponds to when Christ died on the cross. But any time it is prayed is better than none, he said.
The prayers of the Divine Mercy chaplet follow the beads of a rosary, but using a rosary is not necessary, said Father Joe, who noted there is a free app available that not only helps people keep track of the prayers, but also offers an audio version where they can simply pray along.
The prayers of the Divine Mercy chaplet are much shorter than those of the rosary, and as such you can pray the Divine Mercy chaplet in about half the time or less, said Father Joe.
For specific details on how to pray the Divine Mercy chaplet, go to www.thedivinemercy.org/message/devotions/pray-the-chaplet.
Divine Mercy Novena
Every year people pray the Divine Mercy Novena beginning on Good Friday and continuing through Saturday of the following week. This year that is Friday, April 10, through Saturday, April 18, leading up to Divine Mercy Sunday.
Normally Borgia parish would hold a special hour-long service on Divine Mercy Sunday, but that has been canceled due to the social distancing requirements to slow the spread of COVID-19.
Each day of the Divine Mercy Novena has a specific intention that people are praying for, said Mary Armistead, a member of the SFB Cenacle or small faith-sharing study group that meets weekly (although it is currently suspended).
“This Novena was given to St. Faustina Kowalska in 1930s Poland. It is directed at the entire world. You don’t have to be Catholic to say this prayer,” said Armistead.
“At Borgia, we try to emphasize that novena and get the larger Catholic community, and anyone really, to understand this novena and recognize its importance.”
Saint Faustina
Sister Faustina was a nun in a convent of the Congregation of Sisters of Our Lady of Mercy in Poland during the 1930s when Jesus appeared to her and asked her to record the experiences, which she compiled into notebooks that today are known as the “Diary of Saint Maria Faustina Kowalska.” (Sister Faustina was made a saint in 2000.)
The image that is seen on the Divine Mercy signs is a rendering of the image that Sister Faustina described.
Signs Come in Three Sizes
The SFB Cenacle was meeting on Wednesdays after the 7 a.m. Mass at Borgia to study the diary of St. Faustina, scripture and the catechism of the Catholic church.
The group operates under the Eucharistic Apostles of the Divine Mercy, a nonprofit apostolate of the Marian Fathers of the Immaculate Conception of the Blessed Virgin Mary., headquartered in Stockbridge, Mass.
Part of the group’s mission is “to bring a hurting world the Divine Mercy message and devotion.”
Between 20 and 25 people were attending the weekly meetings before they were suspended last month. They would pray and promote the message of Divine Mercy as a group and also individually on other days.
The four-man crew who make the Divine Mercy signs are members of the SFB Cenacle. Along with Obermark and Gegg it includes Michael Tolksdorf and Alan Jean.
They sell the signs in three sizes — 8 by 10 inches, 12 by 15 inches and 16 by 24 inches — for a suggested donation between $10-30, depending on the size and whether the image is a double (front and back) or a single.
There also are some larger sizes measured in feet that are available as custom orders.
The image is printed on billboard-quality material so it will last a long time, and the framing material also is weather-proof.
The idea to begin creating the signs came out of the group’s intention to spread the message of the Divine Mercy.
Obermark had received a $500 donation from a man with whom he had given the Divine Mercy chaplet, which is said to be particularly powerful when prayed with a dying person.
“Jesus is saying, ‘I will give that person my mercy,’ basically,” said Obermark. “He’s saying, it will forgive your punishments.”
The man’s family prayed it with a relative who was dying, and he was so impressed, said it was the most beautiful evening with the family, that he donated $500 to help spread the image and message to more people, said Obermark.
But how best to do that? Obermark had occasionally seen the Divine Mercy image alongside roads when he traveled in other states, so he contacted Ziglin Graphics in Washington to find out how much a large 8- by 10-foot print of the Divine Mercy image would cost.
The $500 donation almost covered the cost of four images, and the Cenacle group held a bake sale to make up the difference.
The jump to making smaller signs for individual people to place in their yards came from seeing so many political signs around town, said Obermark.
Seeing them and filling so many new orders these days is a feeling more joyous than they crew expected.
“We are on Cloud Nine knowing so many people want the image and are putting it up to share with others,” said Obermark. “It’s the Holy Spirit sending these people to us.”
“It’s a great ministry,” said Gegg, noting they are proud to be continuing the mission to spread the message.
“One of our banners at Borgia, says ‘Keep the Mission Going, Divine Mercy.’ And that’s our philosophy,” said Gegg. “Our mission is to get the message out.”
The group is quick to point out that they couldn’t keep the mission going without the support of a few local businesses, including John Hall Lumber and Ziglin Graphics, which provide the materials, and Williams Brothers and the Washington Knights of Columbus, which hold fundraisers.
For more information on the Divine Mercy signs or to place an order, contact Kenn Obermark at 636-239-7456 or 636-358-3053.