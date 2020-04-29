COLUMBIA, Mo. – Missouri 4-H’ers across the state need generous donors to give a hand in this final week of the 4-H Feeding Missouri food drive.
“We know that every $1 donated buys 10 meals for a family. If everyone gave just $5, that would be the helping hand we need to meet our goal of donating 250,000 meals to serve hungry Missourians,” said Lupita Fabregas, director of University of Missouri Extension’s 4-H Center for Youth Development.
The second 4-H Feeding Missouri food drive started Jan. 1 and runs through April 30. Even with in-person local food drives, fundraising, volunteer service, and education and outreach activities suspended for much of that time, 4-H clubs have raised the equivalent of more than 218,000 meals.
To reach the 2020 goal of 250,000 meals, Missouri 4-H is asking Missourians to donate online at www.FeedingMissouri.org/4H, or text “4HFM2020” to 44-321 to donate.
Donations go directly to Feeding Missouri, a coalition of the state’s six major food banks that provides hunger relief through a network of more than 1,600 community-based food programs in every county and the city of St. Louis. The COVID-19 pandemic has put unprecedented demands on food banks and pantries across the state with so many people out of work and with existing community resources feeling the strain, said Chris Baker, resource development manager of Feeding Missouri.
For this year’s effort, Missouri 4-H Feeding Missouri is partnering with Missouri Farmers Care for its Drive to Feed Kids campaign, which works to raise awareness of food insecurity and increase resources for the Feeding Missouri network of food banks.
“Truly, our 4-H Feeding Missouri effort — in partnership with Drive to Feed Kids — could not come at a better time of direct service to our state,” said Marshall Stewart, MU vice chancellor for extension and engagement.
