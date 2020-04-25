Adrienne and Aaron Bailey, Union, didn’t start out with any grand plan of how they could help feed the coworkers at Mercy Hospital Washington during the COVID-19 pandemic. They were simply looking for a way to feel useful.
The couple, who own Bailey Insurance Agency in Union, are big on community service.
“Our core is community,” said Adrienne. “We have four kids here, so we are constantly trying to do things to help the community.”
They have friends who work for Mercy in the emergency department and asked if bringing meals to the workers one day would be helpful, would it reduce their stress and ease their minds a little bit?
The Mercy coworkers were grateful for the food, but the Baileys didn’t feel satisfied with that single gesture, like they expected. They wanted to do more.
“We all are staying at home, we want to find something to do to help, but what can we do?” said Adrienne.
So the couple developed the Meals for Mercy plan as a way to provide food to stressed health care workers while at the same time providing a feeling of usefulness to community members and much needed business to area restaurants.
They posted the details on Facebook, where Dan and Sallie Shipley, who live near Lake Sherwood in the Marthasville area, saw it and responded with their own donation — $20,000 to provide meals from Café Mosaic (located inside the Mercy Medical Building South) to Mercy Clinic coworkers.
The Shipleys’ initial donation, which comes from the Dan and Sallie Shipley Charitable Trust, was enough to pay for meals through the end of April.
But just like the Baileys, the Shipleys one gesture didn’t seem like enough to them, so they doubled it.
The Shipleys made a second $20,000 donation that can be used to continue paying for meals to Mercy co-workers or any other needs related to COVID-19.
“This coronavirus is turning everyone’s world upside down, and food is just one good thing to provide a little normalcy to a crazy world,” said Dan Shipley.
Rachel Covington, executive director of the Mercy Health Foundation, has been overwhelmed by the generosity of both couples.
“I’m in awe,” she said. “Their passion for our health care workers is phenomenal to me.”
Dr. David Chalk, president, Mercy Clinic Four Rivers, agrees.
“Mercy has witnessed so many acts of kindness and generosity from community members since COVID-19 took over our lives,” said Dr. David Chalk. “However, what the Shipleys have done just blows us away. They started out by feeding our co-workers with their first gift. Then they upped the ante by saying, ‘Please use this next donation not only for food but add in supplies, PPE or any other reasonable item that would assist Mercy.’ Our only reaction was, wow! Mercy is truly honored to be the health care provider in such a wonderful community. ”
Over the last several weeks, people across the community have made their own gestures to support health care and other essential workers.
The Shipleys hope that just as they were inspired to help because of something the Baileys were doing, that others will be inspired by their effort and do whatever they can to continue paying the goodness forward. That could be a tax deductible donation to the Mercy Health Foundation or something else completely.
“We just want to help our community, like so many of us do,” said Sallie Shipley. “There are lots of ways to help, and we all want to do what we can. Then we are definitely going to beat this.”
Family Connection Leads to Donation
After the Shipleys were inspired by the Baileys’ Meals for Mercy program, they turned to Pat Long, chef and owner of Café Mosaic, located inside the Mercy Medical South Building, to ask him about the feasibility of his restaurant providing daily meals for the Mercy coworkers.
The Shipleys have known Long since he was a child and went to St. Vincent de Paul School in Dutzow with their children, but the fact that his restaurant was already located inside the medical building made it an obvious choice for providing the food.
“Pat is part of the Long family who go to Honduras for the Washington Overseas Mission every year, so his inclination by nature is, ‘I can do that!’ ” said Dan. “With that attitude, things happen, and we are very happy with the result.
“Mercy Medical can do no wrong in our eyes, in the sense that they exist to further the goodness of the local community,” he added. “How can we go wrong by supporting anything that Mercy Medical Foundation will support. They make better use of contributions because with the tax exempt status, the money goes farther, so it’s win, win, win.”
The Shipleys have lived in the Marthasville area since the early 1970s. They moved here from Erie, Pa., for Dan’s work.
Dan, who is now retired, had started his career with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration as an inspector specializing in clinical trials and drug manufacturing. He left the FDA to accept a job doing medical research for Mallinckrodt’s drug division in St. Louis.
Ten years later, when Mallinckrodt sold the division to a company in New Jersey, Dan left the business to embrace his love of the outdoors and become a hog farmer.
He raised as many as 3,000 hogs a year, but that wasn’t enough to compete with the big farms, so in 1982 he returned to his background in clinical trials, founding Gateway Medical Research in St. Charles.
The company was small, just three employees (Dan, Sallie and a receptionist), but within 20 years they had built it into a powerhouse with a 100,000 square foot, 10-clinic building employing some 400 people.
The Shipleys sold the business in 2006 and used money from the sale to establish their charitable fund with the St. Louis Community Foundation, which allows them to direct how the funds are dispersed while they are alive.
Pouring funds into the community served by Mercy Hospital Washington at a time like this makes them feel good.
“We really want to see the community prosper,” said Dan, noting the donations will have a ripple effect, helping the Mercy coworkers, as well as Long, all of his staff and even his suppliers.
The couple said they also are looking at making donations to local food pantries.
The Shipleys have eight children, including six daughters and two sons, all of whom went to St. Vincent de Paul School in Dutzow. Seven of the Shipley children graduated from St. Francis Borgia Regional High School and one from Washington High School.
Four of the eight Shipley children work in health care.
Meals for Mercy
The Baileys launched Meals for Mercy March 31 with a goal of providing 50 meals a day for the coworkers in the emergency department — that would serve 25 daytime workers and 25 night workers.
The community response was strong with a good number of people stepping forward to buy meals and banks signing on to serve as sponsors. The first week of 50 meals a day was covered quickly, said Adrienne Bailey.
That has allowed the project to increase the number of daily meals being provided to 80.
Cost has remained a flat $8 with the restaurants deciding what meal will be served.
The Baileys have a dozen or so restaurants that are actively participating in the program, but any restaurant is invited to take part. The list includes: Pasta House in Union; Johnny’s Restaurant in Union; Red, White & Brew; the Tilted Skillet in Washington; Marquart’s Landing in Washington; Que Pasa; Andy’s Produce Too; T’s Liquor Lane; Balducci Vineyards; Union City BBQ; among others.
“We don’t want to just give one restaurant business; we want them all to survive,” Bailey remarked.
The food is distributed as individual meals. The restaurant selects a meal that fits the $8 price point, and they deliver 80 of those to the hospital.
The hospital disperses the meals to different departments each day so that the meals are shared with coworkers equally.
The meals have included a variety of good and delicious food, said Bailey. There have been wraps, sandwiches, soups, pastas . . .
“Our restaurants are really providing some good food,” she commented, noting for some of them its an opportunity to market and advertise a new item on their menu.
In addition to the Shipleys, other people have reached out to the Baileys for input before launching their own effort to support essential workers during this pandemic. Adrienne said they are more than happy to help anyone get started.
If you would like to donate or sponsor a meal for a Mercy coworker as part of the Meals for Mercy program, this is what you can do:
1. Call one of the participating restaurants or call your favorite local restaurant to ask them to participate.
2. Say you want to “Sponsor a Meal at Mercy.”
3. Each meal is $8, which includes tax and delivery.
4. Pay for the number of meals you want to sponsor, whether it’s one or five or 25.
5. The restaurant will take your payment over the phone.
6. Either Bailey Insurance or the restaurant will deliver the individually-packaged meals to Mercy Hospital.
7. Each restaurant is scheduled to serve meals on different days.
For more information on the Baileys’ Meals for Mercy program, go to bit.ly/mealsformercy.
To donate to the Mercy Health Foundation, go to https://mercyhealthfoundation.net/responsefund/ or mail a check to Mercy Health Foundation, 901 East Fifth St., Suite 210, Washington, MO 63090.
For more information on the Mercy Health Foundation or donating to Mercy, contact Rachel Covington at 636-239-8867 or by email at rachel.covington@mercy.net.