Noah Elbert’s Art of Rome class hasn’t been the same since he was forced to return home from the Loyola University Chicago campus in Rome, Italy, early last month.
Italy was hit hard by the COVID-19 pandemic, and LUC administrators wanted to make sure students studying abroad were able to get home safely, said Elbert.
He understands and is grateful to be home with his parents, Kevin and Deborah Elbert in Berger, but he’s also keenly aware of what he’s missing by completing his spring semester remotely.
Learning about the Rome’s world-famous art via a computer can’t compare with seeing the pieces in person.
“Every Wednesday morning we would get up, hop on a bus and there would be a new spot to visit,” said Elbert, a 2018 graduate of St. Francis Borgia Regional High School. “The first week was the Pantheon, then it was the Roman Forum and the Colosseum, the Arch of Constantine and all of these beautiful basilicas around the city . . . PowerPoints just don’t do them justice, but the teachers are doing their best.”
Elbert is missing out just as much from his other classes by not being in country to study — Italian; the World of Late Antiquity, which surveys the transformation of the Roman world from the third to seventh centuries; and Food and Wine, which uses the food and wine of Italy as a way to examine the history of the country and the dramatic changes from Ancient Rome to modern times.
Elbert is a triple major — history, philosophy and Catholic studies — with two minors — medieval studies and theology — at St. Louis University.
When he graduated from SFBRHS, he already had earned 53 college credits (nearly four semesters’ worth) through his advanced high school classes. All were accepted at SLU, he said.
That made opportunities like studying abroad for a semester in Rome and studying next year at the University of Oxford in England much easier to fit into his plans.
Elbert said he doesn’t yet know what kind of career he wants to have. After he completes his undergraduate degrees from SLU, he may go to graduate school or law school next.
Right now he’s just taking classes that interest him and trusting the process.
“The reassuring thing for me has been, as long as I think I’m doing what God wants me to do and what I know is best for me at the time, everything will work out,” said Elbert.
‘We Thought It Was so Far Off’
Elbert had arrived in Rome in mid- to late-January to begin his spring semester at the Loyola campus there, known as the John Felice Rome Center.
At that time there wasn’t any talk of the virus spreading or any concern, he recalled.
He attended classes Monday through Thursday and was encouraged to travel and tour various sites Friday through Sunday, which he had done often.
Elbert and his roommate had traveled to Pisa and Genoa the weekend of Feb. 21-23, and on the train rides, they began seeing a lot of people wearing face masks.
Carnevale celebrations, which are like Mardi Gras events, were happening, and people had been to areas in Northern Italy where there were some COVID-19 cases.
Still, Elbert was surprised to see so many people on the trains wearing masks.
“The crazy thing at that time was we thought it was so far off,” he said. “Seeing people wearing masks was a little weird.
“As far as we were concerned, the cases were in the central north and northeast part of the country. So we weren’t expecting it. We were a little caught off guard. There were a few eye rolls between my roommate and I.”
But the next week, and as he was studying for mid-terms, he heard about a couple of cases in Florence, which is in the same province as Pisa, and also cases in Lazio, which is in the province as Rome.
Still, he wasn’t expecting any disruptions to his classes, and certainly not being sent home. But things transpired quickly.
He received an email Feb. 29 from the university saying that students were being sent home and a meeting would be held March 1 to provide the details. The plan was to have all of the foreign students out of the country by March 4.
“We were all very upset,” said Elbert, noting some of his classmates promptly started booking flights home, not waiting for the travel agency the university worked with to make accommodations.
The urgency wasn’t so much about fear of contracting the virus, said Elbert, but about being stuck in Italy if the country closed the borders, or about not being able to get back into America as easily.
Elbert’s family booked his flight home from Rome. He left March 3, flying from Rome to Munich, Germany, to Chicago and then St. Louis.
Leaving quickly was fairly easy, said Elbert. He had only taken two suitcases of clothing and a backpack of school supplies.
“Being abroad, the emphasis is on travel, so your room is not important,” he remarked.
Another concern about staying in Italy too long was that Elbert’s student visa was only valid through May 1, when he was originally set to fly home.
“If we were stuck there after that . . . all of us could have been illegal aliens,” he commented. “We would have had to reapply for all of these things . . . it would have been a very complicated process.”
Looking back, Elbert said he was very impressed with how the university handled the situation, providing information to keep him informed as there were early cases.
He’ll finish his classes in the next couple of weeks. His last final will be April 30.
Plans to Return
Elbert is sad to have had his semester abroad cut short, but he feels worse for many of his classmates for whom this was their one chance to get to Rome.
“I know a lot of people for whom this was their time,” he said. They are worried that they will not get back (to Italy), and everyone I talked with really fell in love with Rome.
“When we traveled to these other places (Pisa, Genoa . . .), I was happy to be there, but by the end of the weekend, I just really wanted to get back to Rome. It’s an incredible city to be in.”
He takes heart from the message the LUC staff was stressing to students as they left — if you want to get back to Rome, you will.
“Rome is not going anywhere. It is nicknamed the eternal city . . . and I think that’s the way things are mostly in life. If you really want to do something, you’ll make it happen,” said Elbert.
He’s more fortunate than most because he has been accepted to study at Oxford University next year, so he will be close enough to Italy to make return trips there very possible.
Currently his plans are to leave for Oxford in October.