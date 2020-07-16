Diane Meyer, Washington, laughed out loud earlier this year when her granddaughter, Melissa, asked her to be a flower girl in her wedding. She thought the young bride was joking.
When Meyer realized she wasn’t, her humor turned to excitement.
The bride asked her three grandmothers — Meyer, Barb Poepsel, Washington, and June Niffen, Louisiana, Mo. — to serve as flower girls in her outdoor wedding last month. For Meyer, it was one of the most special experiences of her life.
“We walked down the grass path with our baskets of petals and didn’t even stumble,” Meyer said. “She made us feel so special.”
The grandmas were told to wear whatever they wanted for the ceremony, which was a completely different service than the one they had originally planned, changed as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Melissa, the daughter of Mark and Denise Meyer, Washington, was united in marriage to Austin White June 13, 2020, in a ceremony held on the groom’s parents’ property in Louisiana, Mo.
“They made a road up to the top of this hill, and when you looked out, you could see everything,” Meyer said.
After the vow exchange, a dinner prepared by the groom’s parents’ friends was served next to a lake on the property, and the celebration ended with fireworks.
Melissa and Austin have made their home in Oklahoma.