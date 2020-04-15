With all that is going on in the world today, shoes not may be something you’re paying much attention to.
With so many people working and learning from home due to the social distancing limitations put in place to slow the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic, many may be going barefoot for most, if not all, of the day.
However, podiatrists warn that isn’t good for the health of your feet. Shoes provide more than just protection from the elements and the occasional pebble — they provide support and shock absorption too.
But be aware: “Not all shoes are created equal,” said Kurt Brown, vice president of sales for Brown’s Shoe, the Washington-based family-owned company that is marking its 70th anniversary this year.
“Even if your feet don’t hurt, your feet have a certain structure that needs to be supported,” said Brown, noting not all shoes will provide that and not all retailers have the knowledge to help.
Brown’s Shoe, which operates six locations across three states, has certified pedorthists in all of its stores to help all customers not just get a proper fit, but to match them with the right shoes and brands to meet their needs, said Brown.
“The service and the staff are what set Brown’s apart from other places where you can buy shoes,” he remarked. “All of our employees are trained on measuring and fitting and arch analysis, as well as the technology that’s in the shoes and how to put that all together.
“That way you don’t have to do any of the research. You don’t have to know anything about what you are purchasing; only what you are purchasing it for or what goals you have,” said Brown.
Shoe science is something that has been an important selling feature for Brown’s, even going back to its early years.
“Ever since 1950, we have been focusing on you — your feet, your arches, how we can get you the best quality for the value,” said Brown. “That’s why we are here today and why we have six locations, because of Washington. It started here.”
Opened in 1950 in Downtown Washington
Ransome and Lois Brown opened Brown’s Family Shoe Store at Main and Oak streets in Downtown Washington back in 1950.
When Ransome Brown passed away in 1969, “Ma” Brown ran the business on her own until their son, Randy Brown, joined the company in 1979.
Randy, who has a bachelor’s degree in psychology and a master’s in administration, had been working as a state trooper. He and his wife, Margit, moved their family to Washington and got involved in the business.
Margit, who has a master’s degree in language arts, worked full time as a teacher at Washington Middle School while their sons were young, but when the family moved the shoe store from downtown out to Heritage Hills Plaza on Highway 47 in 1995, her expertise was needed more for the company.
She left her teaching job and began working full time for Brown’s Shoe Store working on the catalog business that was started a few years earlier and writing the company newsletter.
Ma Brown retired in 1996.
The company grew tremendously under Randy and Margit’s leadership. In 1998, they opened their first New Balance store in St. Louis and also launched a website, www.wherefeetloveus.com. In 2000, they opened a New Balance store in Kansas City.
Two years later, they opened a second New Balance store in St. Louis, which was followed by a store opening in Branson and third store in St. Louis.
Today, Brown’s Shoe locations include the flagship store in Washington at 1571 Heritage Hills Drive and five New Balance stores in Creve Coeur, Richmond Heights, Branson, Fairview Heights, Ill., and Overland Park, Kan.
The business, which employs around 55 employees, is still family-owned and operated, with Randy Brown serving as president, Margit Brown as vice president, Kurt Brown as vice president of sales and Chad Brown as a certified pedorthist working at the New Balance store in Creve Coeur.
As with most family businesses, sons Chad and Kurt began helping out at the store while they were young. They did odd jobs like mowing the grass at the store, changing the marquee letters and running a lemonade stand during sidewalk sales.
“The boot basement was huge for us back then,” Kurt recalled. “That’s where we sold boots, and next to that was a locker room where we sold athletics.
“We had cowboy boots and work boots from Red Wing and Irish Setter — those were some of our more popular vendors, and still are.”
The Brown’s flagship store in Washington is unique among all of its stores, because it sells multiple brands of shoes (see sidebar for complete list).
“That store is very successful at being a little something to everyone,” said Brown. “So no matter who you are or how old you are, there are going to be shoes for you to look at and chose from.”
The company’s other stores are all New Balance focused. They sell a variety of styles — from kids to adult, athletic to boots to sandals — but only the New Balance brand.
‘Shoe Fitting Is an Art’
Like most businesses today, Brown’s website is not just a place where people can gather information about their products, but it’s where they can actually purchase shoes as well.
That is done entirely for convenience, particularly for shoppers who may live farther away but love the customer service.
“We like our customers to come into the store to go through the fitting process to make sure they are actually in the correct pair of shoes for them,” said Brown.
“Shoe fitting is an art and a very challenging one, because all feet are different. Even your right foot compared to your left foot. One foot may be wider and shorter, while the other foot may be a little narrower and longer.”
3-D Printed Custom Insoles
The one thing that has advanced greatly since Brown’s Shoe first opened 70 years ago is the technology that is available for shoes. Brown’s is at the forefront of that.
Within the last six months, the company began offering 3-D printed custom insoles.
Using the most comprehensive and personalized foot scanning technology to date, customers can get custom 3-D printed insoles made to fit their specific needs, said Brown.
Community Involvement
In addition to providing quality footwear for its customers, Brown’s is active in the community, supporting various nonprofits and agencies including Franklin County CASA, Franklin County Area United Way, Washington Rotary Club, Four Rivers Area YMCA, Franklin County Humane Society and Five Acres Animal Shelter in St. Charles County.
In fact, Kurt Brown and his children make homemade dog treats which they sell at Brown’s stores to support Five Acres.
“We like to sponsor things when we can,” said Brown, noting the company is a member of the Washington Area Chamber of Commerce and also gets involved with Downtown Washington Inc. events.
The company recently held a formal dress drive for the Foster and Adoptive Care Coalition’s Project Cinderella, which provides prom dresses for girls who are in foster care or lower income households in the metro area, including Franklin County.
Brown’s collected more than 200 dresses between all of its stores.
In the past, Brown’s has partnered with the Shoeman Water Project, which collects donated shoes and exports them to street vendors in places like Haiti, Kenya and South America and uses the funds it makes for clean water programs in communities around the world.
For the last four years, Brown’s has been partnering with MADD, or Mothers Against Drunk Driving. The company has donated $5,000 to MADD.
How it works is simple: There are bins in all of the Brown’s Shoe stores where people can place any shoes they no longer use or want, no matter how wearable they are anymore. They accept new or gently used shoes, as well as old, broken down and even unwearable shoes.
Brown’s gives the shoes to MADD, which turns them into profits and uses the funds to support efforts like sobriety checkpoints, where officers are set up on a roadway to randomly stop vehicles to check for impaired drivers.
Thanking the Community
Although Brown’s stores are currently closed as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, the company’s website is still open for business and is offering a discount on purchases.
The Brown family is grateful to its customers and the community for supporting them for 70 years.
“We couldn’t do it without our customers who come and see us on a regular basis, so we want to acknowledge them,” said Brown.
Brands
(* denotes best sellers)
Klogs
Dansko
Propet
SAS
Taos
Spenco
Vionic
Aetrex
*Birkenstock
*Chaco
Merrel
Keen
Nunn Bush
Samuel Hubbard
Brooks
*Hoka
*New Balance
Oofos
*Redwing
Irish Setter
*Danner
*Feetures
Balega
Foot Zen
Darn Tough
Sock Smith