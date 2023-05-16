Two months after her mother died in 2021, Liz Saltzman had a heart attack.
“I did not deal well with her passing, and the grief just overcame me,” she says.
At the hospital, Salztman says, she “died on the table.” She went into ventricular fibrillation, or v-fib.
After her near-death experience, she decided to redirect her grief. Her mother, who Saltzman’s children called Grandma Ginny or “GG,” left behind a large collection of Beanie Babies that she began amassing in 1997, as her own way of dealing with grief after her son, Saltzman’s brother, died when Saltzman was 11 years old. Saltzman and her husband Ben started selling the Beanie Babies online, and, in some cases, giving them away.
“We would go to the local nursing homes and give them all Beanies, each resident, and they were in tears. You know, some of those people didn’t have visitors. The way they would hug those Beanies, it just — it was more than just a little stuffed animal to us,” Saltzman says.
Saltzman said that experience was just the wake up call she needed.
The Saltzmans began making a significant volume of online sales, but they also started accumulating more Beanie Babies, along with other collectibles, that they bought from estate sales and elsewhere. Their house was becoming crowded with items they were listing for sale online, and they soon began considering opening a storefront.
Residents of Union, the Saltzmans first looked at a location in Gerald, but it didn’t work out. Then, on Feb. 15, 2022 — the 25-year anniversary of Saltzman’s brother’s death — the whole family happened to be meeting for lunch in St. Clair when they saw a building listed for sale by owner. They decided to buy the building at 75 N. Main St., and closed on it the following month. By October, GG’s Beanies and More was open for business.
Looking back on her mother’s penchant for collecting Beanie Babies, Saltzman recalls her fanaticism for the hobby.
“She would wake me up at 2 or 3 a.m. to go stand at stores that were getting ready to put out the newest Beanies,” she says. “I mean we would stand for hours before the store even opened. She’d make me bring my friends along so we could get more.”
While Beanie Babies were a nationwide craze for a time during the 1990s, Saltzman is well aware that era has passed.
“At one point in time there were Beanies that sold for thousands of dollars, back in the ’90s,” she says. “You don’t see that today.”
At GG’s Beanies and More, most Beanie Babies go for $5. Realizing the demand for Beanie Babies alone may not be enough to sustain a business, however, the Saltzmans have also branched out into selling other collectibles, from baseball cards, comics, Disney memorabilia, beer steins, and old editions of TIME magazine.
While some see the best prices for these kinds of items can be found on the internet, the Saltzmans say the way they acquire inventory — often buying them from people who are ready to simply throw them away — allows them to beat most online prices. They’ve found online buyers of their own for their items from as far away as New York, California and Florida.
Customers to their St. Clair store have come from as far away as the Jefferson City area to buy things like scrapbooking supplies, although internet sales have remained a staple of the Saltzmans’ business.
“My goal is to get more people to come in-store, because I know that our prices are unbeatable,” Saltzman says.
The Saltzmans both have day jobs, so GG’s Beanies and More is currently open only on Saturdays and Sundays, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. That doesn’t mean those are the only hours they put into the business, however.
“You might spend a few days trying to look stuff up and research it, so we do put a lot of time into stuff,” Ben Saltzman says. “Between working full-time, research on items, and then collecting and posting online, we stay pretty busy.”
As their resale operation has grown, the Saltzmans’ two sons, Tristen, 18, and Tyler, 11, have also become involved in the family business.
“Not only is it fun for us to do it, but we want other people to have fun with it,” says Tristen.
While the Saltzmans have had some success with both their online business and their St. Clair storefront, they have also struggled at times to get the word out about the items they have available and what their business is about.
Several people have assumed that the “beanies” in the store’s name refers to hats, Saltzman says. One person thought the store was a coffee shop, with “beanies” being a reference to coffee beans.
To help raise awareness in the community about what they have to offer, the Saltzmans will have a ribbon-cutting in conjunction with the St. Clair Area Chamber of Commerce at 11 a.m. on Saturday, May 20 — the two-year anniversary of Ginny’s passing. They also will host a “multi-family parking lot extravaganza sale” the same day.