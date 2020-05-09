Students will close out this school year with distance learning from home, but organizers of the annual Franklin County Back to School Fair are looking ahead to the start of next year.
The annual event, which provides school supplies, gently used clothing and more items to as many as 1,000 Franklin County students, is currently planned to be held as scheduled, said Janice Mantle, president.
The fair will be open to preregistered families Friday, July 24, and Saturday, July 25, from 9 a.m. to noon both days.
The last hour of the event, from 11 a.m. to noon on Saturday, the fair also is open to anyone, even if they did not register in advance.
The fair will be held at Union High School in the old gym. Families should enter from the Main Street side at 1 Wildcat Drive.
This is a new location that provides more parking and space inside the building for people waiting in line.
The Franklin County Back to School Fair (FCBTSF), which also is the name of the nonprofit group that plans and organizes the event, aims to raise $15,000 to be able to purchase and provide the items for local students in need.
The group held a trivia night fundraiser in late February which brought in $6,000. It is now seeking financial donations to make up the shortfall.
To make a donation, people can send checks made out to Franklin County Back to School Fair to 3969 Meramec Loop, Robertsville, MO 63072.
Parents have to register to attend the Back to School Fair by completing a form that the FCBTSF board typically distributes through schools (kindergarten through high school), doctors’ offices and clinics, food pantries and other nonprofit groups, like Grace’s Place Crisis Nursery and Franklin County CASA.
This year with access to many of those locations more limited, people are able to request a copy of the form by sending an email to fcbtsf@gmail.com.
People also can call Theresa Wolf, FCBTSF secretary, at 314-401-8856 for more information, or they can send a message through the group’s Facebook page.
There is an income level that families have to be at or below in order to qualify for registration. Wolf noted that it is purposely set at 200 percent higher than the poverty level in order to help those families who are right on the edge of being in need.
The fair is for all Franklin County students, whether they attend public or parochial schools or even are homeschooled. Students who attend Augusta and Marthasville elementary are eligible because those schools are part of the Washington School District, which is in Franklin County.
Organizers aren’t yet sure if they’ll be able to set up and operate the fair as they have in the past, due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Typically are tables filled with every type of school supply students will need — backpacks, notebooks, pencils and pens, crayons and markers, scissors, glue, pencil boxes and erasers, and there are tables filled with gently used clothing and gently used children’s books, as well as places where students can receive a free haircut and free eye screening.
Normally people get to walk around and pick up the items they want from each table and there are vendors with information to hand out and some free items.
This year, however, organizers may be forced to hand out back packs prefilled with supplies and other items if social distancing guidelines are in place, said Mantle.
Ways to Help
In addition to financial donations, people are invited to donate items to the fair. The usual school supplies are needed, and large backpacks are especially in need.
Gently used clothing and shoes in all sizes for children and teens can be donated.
Finally, the fair is in need of volunteers, both before the event to help with organizing items and during the event.
Stylists also are needed to volunteer to provide the haircuts.
For more information on volunteering or donating items, email fair organizers at fcbtsf@gmail.com or call 314-401-8856 to schedule a pickup or delivery option.