From his desk inside the Washington Historical Society Museum at 113 E. Fourth St., in Downtown Washington, Marc Houseman can hear members of the Schwarzer Zither Ensemble practicing just steps away from his door on Wednesday afternoons.
“It is a beautiful sound,” he remarked.
But more than that, the ensemble is a great addition to the community, serving as a drawing card for history lovers.
“It really is a boon to us,” said Houseman. “It brings new people to the museum.”
Sometimes hearing the music is enough to make him think of Schwarzer, who immigrated from Germany, opened a zither factory in Washington in the 1860s and went on to develop a reputation as “the zither king,” producing more than 11,000 instruments.
Schwarzer died in 1904, but Houseman likes to imagine what he would think about hearing a group of people playing the instruments that bear his name more than a century later.
“I think about him floating around in a cloud somewhere up there and looking down, going, ‘Yeahhh! It’s been a hundred years, but it’s back!’ ”
Anne Prinz, who has been playing the zither for 15 years and moved to Washington from Davenport, Iowa, said the ensemble is reviving a history that helped make this community great.
“The beauty of the Schwarzer Zither Ensemble is that we have been working really hard at refurbishing the old Schwarzers. We are buying them, restoring them, playing them,” said Prinz. “We are really making it a living history, not something that is just behind a case somewhere.”
“It’s audible history,” Houseman added.
The Schwarzer Zither Ensemble, which was organized in late 2017 through the leadership of Richard Krueger, hosted the North American Zither Gathering in Washington in April 2018.
The group was planning to host the International Zither Gathering here later this month with various workshops and a concert, bringing in zither players from all around the world, but the COVID-19 outbreak has forced the event to be canceled for now.
“There is a tremendous history here locally and in the U.S. for the zither,” said Prinz, noting the first American Zither Verband was held in Schwarzer Park in Washington in 1912. “They felt that it was important to have it here since Schwarzer was considered one of the most important, influential men because of his zither factory.”
Schwarzer’s reputation (and zither production) had grown as a result of him winning the Gold Medal of Progress at the 1873 Vienna International Exposition, where he beat out dozens of European makers.
“That was like the World’s Fair, so to win a gold medal was significant,” Houseman explained. “It meant he was the best in the world.”
The timing was key to his success, Prinz pointed out. The zither was very popular over in Germany, and people who owned a zither and immigrated to the United States brought their instruments with them. But once Schwarzer began producing top quality zithers here, people who wanted to buy one no longer needed to go to Europe. They could get them here.
Goal: Promote the Zither
Today the purpose of the Schwarzer Zither Ensemble is to promote the zither and the future playing of the zither, said Prinz.
The organization offers a beginner class for anyone wanting to learn how to play the instrument, and it has a zither loan program and materials to help even people who have never played an instrument before and who don’t know how to read music.
The group, which began with around seven people, is now up to 14, including five new members.
They meet twice a week for practice, Wednesdays and Sundays at 1:30 p.m. at the Washington Historical Society Museum.
The beginner’s class is held on Thursdays at 10 a.m.
Tammy Kuddes said she was not a musician and didn’t know how to read music before joining the ensemble, but has found it to be a great experience. Everyone is very supportive and patient, she said.
Prinz, who served as the group’s first instructor, even before she moved to Washington, said everyone in the group was new to playing the zither at some point.
“So you start very simply, learning how to play the fretboard, which is where we play the melody,” she commented.
Learning to play any instrument is good for brain health, especially at an older age, and the zither in particular is really fantastic, Prinz noted.
“You are using both sides of your brain to play because of what is happening in your hands,” she said.
To play the zither, it rests flat on a table in front of you with the fret board positioned closer to your body. The table help amplify the sound.
“We have a thumb ring that we play with,” said Prinz. “The frets are we play our melody. And this side, the open strings that look like a harp, these are our accompaniment strings. We have bass strings and contrabass string. So we actually have a greater range than a piano, but in a smaller box.
“The challenge with this instrument is you have two hands going, and you have different rhythms going on in the right hand at the same time. So it’s an instrument that we learn to play a little at a time, learning to play one note with it, adding one finger in at a time. Eventually we add in the bass.”
To hear a group of zithers playing together in a concert is special, the ensemble members said.
There are different ranges of zithers, just like a choir, said Prinz. There are bass zither; alt zither, which is an alto; and a quint zither, which is a soprano zither that kind of sounds like chirping birds.
The focus of the Schwarzer Zither Ensemble is the concert zither.
The Washington Historical Society Museum has a cabinet filled with a variety of Schwarzer zithers that are available to play or are being restored.
There also is a display of many Schwarzer zithers and items from his factory that is part of the museum’s ongoing exhibits.
Prinz, who doesn’t actually own a Schwarzer zither, said she was excited when she was invited here back in 2017 to help get the ensemble started because it meant she would finally have a chance to see “the Schwarzers.”
“For years I had known about the museum here, but I never made it down from Davenport,” said Prinz. “For a broader community of zither players, this has really been fantastic to give them exposure to so much more of the history and actually get to see it, be tangible.”
Serial Numbers, ‘Indentations’ Tell the History
The museum fields a fair amount of calls from people who have a Schwarzer zither and are looking for details like when it was built and who originally owned it, said Houseman.
“We have a copy of the company records and in 1885, I think it was, Schwarzer started putting serial numbers on the zithers, so we can take a single zither and find out who bought it originally and when, so we can date them,” he said.
Wynn Scheer, a member of the Schwarzer Zither Ensemble, said the instrument she plays has indentations where the person who played it decades before her regularly placed her fingers.
“I love history so that means so much more to me as I plays it,” said Scheer, with a smile.
Another Schwarzer zither that Scheer took home once to restring was originally sold to a plumber in Kansas City who played it at the local tavern on Friday nights.
“That’s what is neat about refurbishing zithers,” said Prinz, recalling how she could tell from the indentations on one particular zither that the original owner — a woman — would sing as she played.
“It was all in the range of where a female would be singing,” she noted.
Getting to Hear Its Voice
The wood and the quality of construction is what makes the different brands of zither unique, said Prinz.
“Each manufacturer learned how to put in the bracing, and that is what’s special about the Schwarzers,” she said. “That’s what earned him the Gold Medal of Progress at the Vienna Exposition in 1873.
“What’s great about the Schwarzers is they really have volume to them. A lot of times, the smaller zithers don’t project, but the Schwarzers, what I have been really impressed with is that they do have such good volume to them.”
The ensemble members noted too that each individual zither, even those made by the same manufacturer, has its own sound. One member, Jolene Patterson, calls it the voice.
Just like each person has his or her own voice and sound differently, the same is true of each zither.
“That’s what is nice about refurbishing an instrument, getting to hear its voice,” said Prinz.
Performance Invitations Welcome
The Schwarzer Zither Ensemble is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization so donations are tax-deductible and welcome.
The group is open to giving performances as well. To schedule a concert, contact ZitherWashMo@gmail.com.
For more information on Schwarzer zithers, visit the Washington Historical Society Museum at 113 E. Fourth St. in Downtown Washington or call 636-239-0280.
There are two slim paperback books available on the subject, “Franz Schwarzer, the King of Zither Manufacturers” by Walt Larson and “The Zither King” by Joanie Lichty and Wynn Scheer.