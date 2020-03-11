Members of the Schwarzer Zither Ensemble practice twice a week, Wednesdays and Sundays at 1:30 p.m. at the Washington Historical Society Museum, 113 E. Fourth St. in Downtown Washington. New members are welcome. Beginner lessons are offered Thursdays at 10 a.m. The Museum also features an extensive display of zithers and items from the Franz Schwarzer zither factory that produced more than 11,000 handmade instruments, many of them zithers, in Washington from roughly the 1870s to the 1950s.