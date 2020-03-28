If being cooped up at home as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic has you searching for some DIY (do-it-yourself) projects or just thinking about how to live more self-sufficiently, Lisa (Vehige) Bass of Marthasville has you covered.
Her blog, Farmhouse on Boone, features from scratch recipes and handmade projects, as well as farmhouse restoration and tips from her family’s simple life.
Since launching her blog four years ago, Bass — a mother of six, the youngest of whom is just 5 months old — has amassed a following of some 500,000 people across all of her social media platforms: YouTube, Instagram and Pinterest.
Bass’ blog has become so successful that it is the main source of income for her family of eight. Two years ago the revenue she was receiving from advertisers and product affiliations was enough that her husband could quit his job and contribute to the blog.
In addition to her online presence, Bass recently published a book, “Simple Farmhouse Life,” featuring more than 70 of “DIY projects for the all-natural, handmade home.”
Last month, she gave a presentation on her book and blog at Neighborhood Reads, 401 Lafayette St., in Downtown Washington. It was so popular that she will give a second presentation Saturday, July 18, from 1 to 3 p.m.
Copies of her book are available at Neighborhood Reads, which currently is offering sales with curbside pick-up, local delivery or mail delivery.
A Family Business
Bass grew up the oldest of four children on an elk farm in Foristell. Her family owned and operated the Vehige Farm Store there for 65 years before they sold it last year to Co-Operative Association No. 2 based in Washington.
Her husband, Luke, grew up in Troy, where his parents own a restaurant, Krumbly Burger.
Even before they were married 12 years ago, Lisa and Luke knew they wanted someday to follow in their parents’ footsteps and operate a family business.
“We didn’t really believe it was possible right away, but we always wanted to do something together as a family business,” said Bass. “We talked about that when we first got married, but we had no idea how that would play out.”
Bass had graduated college with a degree in marketing in 2007, the same year she and Luke were married. By the next year, their first child was born, and Bass focused her time and energy on being a mother.
Several years and three more children later, she was ready for a new challenge and looking for a source of income. She put her marketing skills to work creating the blog.
It sounds simple, but nothing about it was easy in the beginning, said Bass. Her marketing classes in college hadn’t included anything about social media, which is the key to growing any successful blog.
“But I had learned how people position themselves as a brand,” said Bass.
And that was her plan.
“I have a very specific story I’m telling with the blog,” said Bass. “I don’t show every single part of my life with it; I show the parts that make sense to that story, which is natural living and homesteading and from scratch, handmade . . . ”
Her first projects were recipes and how-to videos for cooking from scratch.
“I am a total health nut,” Bass writes in the About Me section of her website, farmhouseonboone.com. “At any given moment you will find at least two or three things fermenting on the counter in my kitchen. I love making sauerkraut, kefir and sourdough bread.
“I love natural remedies, whole food and have a cabinet stuffed full of essential oils and bulk herbs.
“I have a passion for sewing and creating. If you locked me in my craft room for 24 hours I wouldn’t be the least bit sad about it!”
From the beginning Bass treated the blog as a business. For the first couple of years, that meant staying up as late as midnight to do the behind the scenes groundwork.
“It looks really easy from the outside because once it gets to the final consumer, it’s just a post with some pretty pictures and some words. They don’t know what’s behind all of that,” said Bass.
She actually offers a class with video lessons on starting a blog from scratch, everything from getting the website domain name to selecting a theme to installing Word Press, plug-ins and “all of the confusing stuff.”
She has around 750 students.
About 18 months ago, Bass’ sister followed her tips to launch her own blog on essential oils, and has been making enough revenue that her husband could quit his job. But she’s been putting in the front work to make that possible, stressed Bass.
“She does two posts everyday, without fail. She creates the graphics for it. She does the search and optimization. She does the keyword research. It’s a lot of work in the beginning,” said Bass.
“Now what I do is pretty easy, but we are talking four years of laying the groundwork and putting in the time to get to this point. I get some brand sponsorships now that are too good to be true, but at the same time I had to get to where I am to have that happen.”
These days, Bass spends around four or five hours a day working on the blog. She has a team of people who work for her. That includes a video editor, copy writer and someone who handles all of the comments and messaging on social media.
She manages the content, which means she comes up with the ideas for posts, creates a schedule four or five weeks in advance for what will post when, and then puts in the work to create each post.
For people who ask what a blog is, Bass’ husband likes to explain it as an online magazine, for which Bass serves as both the editor and creative.
Product Affiliation
Product affiliations are the biggest source of Bass’ blog revenue. When she mentions a specific product on her blog and a consumer clicks on that product, she receives a payment, which she acknowledges on the blog.
All of the items she mentions on her blog are ones that she truly does use in her day-to-day life.
“My biggest affiliate partnership happened when I made a review video for something I didn’t know they had an affiliate program for. When I asked them about it, they offered 15 percent,” said Bass.
There also are affiliation requests that she turns down. A cleaning company offered her $10,000 to make a YouTube video, but she turned it down because it included ingredients that she is not comfortable with using.
“It’s hard, but I did turn it down,” said Bass, noting she only wants products that match her philosophy and theme of the blog.
By the Numbers
Bass’ followers number more than 500,000. That includes 100,000 on Instagram, 200,000 on Facebook, close to 200,000 on YouTube, plus her blog following.
They are from all over the world and they find her blog and posts mostly from searching the internet for a topic that interests them.
The search results include a YouTube video she created, people watch it and some become subscribers of her YouTube channel.
One of her most popular YouTube videos is from two years ago, “All About Homemade Sourdough Starter From Scratch.” It has 150,000 views.
Some of her recent YouTube videos are “How to Fermant Any Vegetable” (12,000 views); “Einkorn Sandwich Bread, Homesteaders of America Grow Your Own Food Collaboration” (10,000 views); “Antique Shopping Haul” (18,000 views); “What We Eat in a Week, Mom of Six Cooking From Scratch, Healthy Mom Meal Ideas” (33,000 views); “Homeschool Mom of Six, a Day in the Life” (22,000 views); and “Farmhouse Mudroom Organization Reveal” (36,000 views).
“I’ve had a total of like 15 million views on YouTube, so most people don’t become devoted followers. Most watch one (video) and move on,” said Bass. “But some of them find me on YouTube and then they may look me up on Instagram and then they go to my blog.”
Blog Named for House in Troy
As a blogger based in Marthasville with a blog named Farmhouse on Boone, Bass knows that everyone thinks its a reference to Boone Monument Road. But truly it’s not, she said. It’s named after the 1920s craftsmen bungalow they lived in on Boone Street in Troy for 11 years before moving to Marthasville last year. The couple completed renovated the 1,600-square-foot house and the results were featured in two Better Homes & Gardens publications.
The family now lives in a circa 1890s, 2,400 2,400 square foot Victorian farmhouse on seven acres in Marthasville. The property includes two tiny cottages, an old white barn and a historic silo.
Book Features New Projects
Bass didn’t have any plans to publish a book until a company approached her with the idea. Then right before her manuscript was due, the company pulled out.
Not wanting to see her work go to waste, she pitched the project to Lions Press, and it accepted.
The majority of the DIY projects featured in the book are not ones that can be found on her blog or social media sites.
Bass enjoyed the process of putting the book together so much that she’s already thinking about doing another. She’s thinking about writing a cookbook of her from scratch recipes.
“I feel like people have lost the art of doing things from scratch, but people seem excited about this,” she said. “I think people want to do things from scratch, but they have it in their head they can’t.”
She wants to help and show people that it’s easier than they think.