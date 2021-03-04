For Negro League baseball history fans, Jim “Lefty” LaMarque is a memorable left-handed pitcher. He wowed fans with an .857 winning percentage in 1947 and a 15-5 record in 1948 and played alongside Jackie Robinson and Satchel Paige on the Kansas City Monarchs in the 1940s, on the cusp of baseball’s integration. He played in Mexico, Cuba and Japan, and he traveled the country with the Monarchs. This was the player he was.
His surviving family, which includes a son-in-law in New Haven, a brother in St. Louis, a daughter in St. Louis, and family and friends in Potosi and Kansas City, remember not a player but a person.
From a cozy armchair in his New Haven home, David Smith flips through family documents, photographs and old news clippings about LaMarque — his baseball stats, his travels and his place in the history of America’s national pastime.
“It took him a little while to open up,” Smith said of his father-in-law, who died in January 2000 at the age of 78, “but when he did, he talked quite a bit.”
From Local Leagues To Major League
The athlete was born James Harding LaMarque July 29, 1921, in Potosi. As a young boy, he played sandlot ball and baseball with an all-Black team. He was invited to join the town’s white team, the Potosi Tigers, after its pitcher injured himself and LaMarque proved a far better player than any of the white subs, Smith recalled. He played there for two seasons, helping the team win most of their games.
It was during this time that he met and married Joyce Smith’s mother, Theresa (Stanley) LaMarque. The couple married Aug. 9, 1939, in Potosi. Joyce, who was a longtime medical assistant in New Haven before her death in 2015, was born the following year, in December 1940.
The Monarchs’ secretary read about LaMarque in a St. Louis newspaper and sent William “Dizzy” Dismukes to Potosi to scout him. LaMarque said in an interview later in his life that the Monarchs frankly “wondered why a Black boy would be pitching on an all-white team.”
Soon after, he came to the Monarchs, joining the roster as a pitcher and center fielder in 1942. Smith said in these early days his older, more experienced roommate took LaMarque under his wing, and that’s how LaMarque became lifelong friends with Satchel Paige.
Other members of his team included Dismukes, Buck O’Neil and, for the 1945 season, Jackie Robinson.
According to researcher James Riley in his book “The Biographical Encyclopedia of the Negro Baseball Leagues” LaMarque proved himself “a hardworking, cagey hurler who was tough in the clutch.” He was the team’s best left-handed pitcher, and his repertoire included a blazing fast ball, a good drop, a screwball, a good control and his best pitch, the sharp-breaking curve. But professional baseball in those days, especially the Negro League, didn’t pay enough to be a full-time job. LaMarque recalled in “The Negro League Revisited” that he started out earning $1 a day and later got a raise to $3 a day. According to his family, LaMarque spent much of each year working at the Pioneer Silica Products factory in Pacific.
LaMarque is absent from the 1943 Monarchs roster — an accident at his factory job in Pacific during the offseason left him with a broken arm — and he spent most of the 1944 season healing and rehabilitating his arm. In 1945, the same year Robinson joined the team, LaMarque registered an 8-2 record and a 3.04 earned run average, according to Riley.
In 1946, LaMarque helped the team win the Negro American League pennant with a 7-3 record and pitched (and won) two World Series games. The following year, he finished with a 12-2 record. By 1948, his earned run average was 1.96, the best in the league. His record earned him that year’s George Stovey Award, named for the best Black pitcher of the 19th century, according to historians.
Joyce Smith met several of her dad’s teammates as a young child and introduced her husband to some later in life.
“Anytime we saw Buck O’Neil, he had to give her a big hug and kisses because he knew her when she was a little girl,” David Smith said.
The late ’40s and early ’50s were also the height of LaMarque’s international baseball career. Between 1946 and 1948, he pitched in 53 Cuban Winter League games with a record of 18-13. In 1951, he also led the Mexican league with 19 wins.
LaMarque played with the Monarchs until 1951, seeing several of his teammates leave the franchise for spots on the white Major League teams. LaMarque recalled in interviews speaking with the chief scout of the Yankees around that time, but the negotiation fell through.
“They decided he was gonna be too old when they called him up,” Smith said.
In December 2020, the MLB retroactively named LaMarque an official Major League player, along with all 3,400 players in the Negro League. While Smith believes LaMarque wished he would have been slightly older when the MLB began to allow non-white players in its league and knows he would have had a great chance, “he didn’t hold animosity.”
“It was just (how it was in) his time,” Smith said.
Life After Baseball
In baseball history books, LaMarque’s story ends there. Smith said LaMarque never played again — not even for fun. After LaMarque retired from the Monarchs, he got a full-time job working on an assembly line at the Ford Kansas City plant in Claycomo, a suburb in north Kansas City.
The Monarchs, like most teams in the Negro League, disbanded in the 1960s as its best players were finally being selected for MLB teams. LaMarque kept in touch with his former teammates and often was recognized alongside them when the group attended Royals games. The whole team was named “Honorary Pallbearers” at LaMarque’s funeral. He is buried in Forest Hill Cemetery in Kansas City.
In 1990, LaMarque was among those former players who founded the Negro Leagues Baseball Museum in Kansas City. David and Joyce Smith attended the opening ceremonies of the museum, excited to see LaMarque honored so prominently. They brought their three children to the museum many times to learn about their grandpa’s career, and in the years since LaMarque died, their children have brought their own children to the museum.
“I think if you don’t live your history, then it’s lost,” Smith said. “Most people don’t explain their history to their children, but if you don’t, you lose something important.”