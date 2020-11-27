In March 2020, Facebook announced a new Community Help feature, an application that would allow users to request or offer help to anyone within a selected distance; 5, 10, 25 or 50 miles. The program was designed to help people identify others in their community who needed rides to the grocery store, help making rent or anything else made more difficult by the COVID-19 pandemic.
The new feature made little impact in Franklin County — not because Facebook users here did not want to help their neighbors, but because they already were.
Over the past few years, a collection of Facebook groups have popped up across the county where members can post when they are in need of help, or when they have something they’re willing to give. Many members don’t know one another, but that doesn’t stop them from offering food, clothing, baby goods, driving assistance or anything else someone might not be able to get.
In addition to providing a place for people to request and offer things, Facebook groups such as these allow people in the community to share fundraisers to benefit other residents. A few recent fundraisers that have received a lot of Facebook traction include one for the family of Peyton Baumgarth, the 13-year-old boy who died of COVID-19 on Halloween, one to help with medical care for Willow White, who suffered a traumatic brain injury in a car accident in July, and one for the Trebacz family, who suffered a house fire on Nov. 19. By sharing these fundraisers in the Facebook groups, organizers can rack up hundreds of shares and thousands of dollars.
The 2,100-member Pay it Forward of Franklin County, MO group brings people across the county and even outside of it together for this common goal. Members of the group post things they want to get rid of that others can pick up for free — everything from specialty clothes, such as steel-toed boots, to canned food to baby formula.
One of the group’s administrators, Kara Brown of Union, said people want to help in anyway they can.
“I’ve seen people say, ‘I don’t have it, but I can get it for you,’” Brown said.
Group members including herself will frequently drive people without cars to the grocery store, sometimes helping them pay for the food. People in the group fill up gas tanks so others can get to work or give rides, sometimes to another town. She’s seen lots of young first-time parents asking for help with formula, diapers, cribs or clothes, and the group almost always has something to offer.
“When you throw kids into the mix, people really jump on that. They want to help more,” she said.
For Brown, the COVID-19 pandemic has not really changed the way people use the group, as it was already very active before with offers to get groceries for homebound people or help out with necessities. She said she’s seen more people recently who lack transportation, but most other things have remained about the same.
She also frequently sees the same people who accept the donated items offer them away after they’ve finished using it.
“We say, ‘If you take it and you don’t want it anymore, post it. Let’s keep it going until it’s gone,’” Brown said.
Brown said the members do have to be careful, however, as occasionally someone is added into the group who “isn’t there for the right reasons.” For Brown, those are people who take free items and then sell them for a profit. Doing this is against the group’s rules, which Facebook users must agree to before joining.
Brown’s group does not allow anyone to ask for money. However, she recalls one time a few years ago when the administrators decided to make an exception for a teenager who was homeless and hoping to be reunited with her parents out-of-state.
The group’s newsfeed changes every day with new people posting, but the top and only post under announcements remains the same: a list of all the food pantries in the county, their hours and their telephone numbers.
While some groups, such as Pay it Forward Franklin County, were designed specifically for the purpose of helping connect people who needed things with people who were giving them away, other groups started as a community news source and have since become mostly people offering to help others.
In St. Clair, the main group is called People Making St. Clair Succeed. The group has nearly 10,000 members who use it to promote events, locally owned businesses and places to get free meals. The rules do not allow people to post anything related to politics or anything that discriminates against others, and moderators frequently check to make sure those rules are being followed.
This group was the inspiration for another hyperlocal Facebook community.
Vickie Cline-Hoffman founded Lonedell Lowdown in August 2017. She admired the way the People Making St. Clair Succeed group was run, and she wanted a more localized version for her own community.
“I just wanted to know what was going on in my hometown,” Cline-Hoffman said. “I thought maybe 100 people would join.”
Today the group has 3,600 members. Lonedell itself only has around 2,100 people, but people who live on the outskirts and people who have moved away participate in the group.
Posts frequently advertise free clothing and food or community news, and the group has a strict “no-politics” rule. Every week or so, someone will post a picture of the blessing box, a small white cabinet outside the Lonedell Post Office, 3735 State Highway 30, that serves as an emergency food pantry. It has been there for more than a year, and a second box next to it for donated clothing has been there for about six months.
The box recently received an anonymous donation that was too big to fit inside — seven frozen whole turkeys for people who couldn’t afford the Thanksgiving staple.
The donor asked the The Missourian not to reveal their name, saying, “I’m not looking for notoriety, I just wanted to bring attention to the box. I was glad to see how much attention (the turkeys) brought and how many other people said they were going to bring food to it.”
The anonymous donor also said when they first moved to the area, they depended on food banks and other sources to get by, so they knew there would likely be people struggling.
“I went to bring a case of canned foods and the next day saw that it was empty,” they said. “It almost brought me to tears seeing how quickly it emptied.”
Lonedell resident Ashleigh Nicole Roehrig wrote in the group that it’s a monthly ritual in her home to find food, toys and clothes to take to the box.
“My kids get so excited to take things to the blessing box,” Roehrig wrote on Facebook. “It warms my heart seeing how many people actually fill the box and it definitely shows what a great community we have.”
Usually when the box fills up, people will use the Facebook group to let the community know in case someone needs food. As the nearest brick and mortar pantry is in St. Clair, Cline-Hoffman said the community takes it upon themselves to keep the box full.
“That’s just the way people in Lonedell are,” Cline-Hoffman said. “Everybody helps everybody.”