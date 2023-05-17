Ellenbergers give a behind-the-scenes look at Maefield Farm

Mary and Tom Ellenberger are living their dream on Maefield Farm, a 55-acre show and sport horse breeding operation located on St. Louis Rock Road outside of Villa Ridge.
“We have a few horses that are training under saddle, but our business model is to actually sell them before they’re old enough to begin that training,” said Tom. “We’re a small group of farmers producing three to five horses a year.”
The Ellenbergers moved to Villa Ridge from Boston about 15 years ago.
“We’re both from the Midwest,” he said. “We met at Iowa State in veterinary school. Mary and I were both vets, so we do a lot of the work ourselves but neither one of us was in practice.”
When the two lived in Boston they submerged themselves in a science environment.
“I was a scientist,” said Tom. “We moved to Villa Ridge because Mary had a chance to take a job at Washington University where she now works as an animal lab vet. When moving here we decided to buy a farm and start raising horses. This farm is Mary’s baby, I learned about horses when I retired.”
Mary, on the other hand, says she’s always been on “a proverbial horse nut.”
“I had a horse for a short time while I was a kid, just rode around the farm and such,” she said. “When we were in Boston, there’s a lot of horses in the out-lying areas of Boston, but it seemed like it would take me an hour to get to where my horse was. I also wouldn’t get out to see my horse very often so it just didn’t seem like a very practical approach. The other thing is I’ve always been fascinated with foals and how they learn and how they grow. So once we knew we were moving to the St. Louis area, we thought we would look for a farm with enough acreage where we could have a small breeding program.”
Maefield Farm specializes in both warmblood horses, which are mainly used for show jumping, and Caspian horses, which are often used as cart ponies, giving them 15 to 20 horses and ponies at any given time.
“Caspian horses are endangered and originally from Iran, near the Caspian Sea,” Tom said. “The Shah of Iran, who gave a gift (of one of the horses) to Prince Philip in England back in the 70s, and they became popular riding horses for children in the United Kingdom, and then they started to be exported to America in the 80s. They’re small, athletic little ponies.”
Warmblood horses are a type of horse that falls in between hot-blooded and cold-blooded horses, resulting from crossing hot and cold blooded breeds together. These horses are bred for both speed and endurance, making them versatile athletes.
Mary and Tom take pride in the high-level care they provide their mares and young stock, including the gradual starting methods and consistent handling of youngsters to produce calm and willing performance horses and ponies. The two are involved in all aspects of the care and raising of Maefield Farm’s horses and ponies, in partnership with a team of professional trainers and equine veterinarians.
Tom said their goal is to provide top quality mounts with the mind and athletic ability to achieve people’s dreams at an affordable price.
Maefield is home to Espatako’s Electra. “Electra” is a gray mare who was born in 2006. She had a successful career as 1.4 meter jumper with show records in Europe and the United States. Electra is currently pregnant with another foal. The farm also houses her 2022 filly Urselectra M “Bear.” They said Bear is a powerfully built, jumper-bred Utopie.
Imalottie SPF “Ima”, who in 2016 was designated the KWPN-NA North American Reserve Champion Mare in the jumper division, also lives on the farm. The Ellenbergers said she is a modern Dutch mare who is progressing nicely under saddle, and is among the most intelligent horse they’ve worked with and radiates a willing, kind temperament. Ima gave birth last month to a chestnut colt on April 27. His sire is Imothep Preferent.
Dulcinea GKF, “Dulcy” for short, is a gorgeous black Hanoverian mare and talented mover. Her pedigree makes her appropriate for both dressage and jumping. Dulcy also gave birth last month to an Apiro colt.
Katniss SPF, nicknamed “Kat,” is a Van Gogh mare from KWPN-NA Ster mare Ushina. They describe Kat as a sensitive, curious girl who is trusting and likes attention, and though she’s a bit skeptical of new things, she is a quick learner. Like Electra, Kat is also currently pregnant with a foal.
Though Mary loves all the horses, the foals are her favorite.
“The foals are definitely fun,” said Mary. “They were out on pasture yesterday and they must’ve been playing pretty hard because when they came in they were kind of sweaty which makes them itchy. So, we brushed them, and they love being brushed all over. They get so excited about it they practically fall over. They’re just so cute. They learn stuff everyday; they’re just little sponges.”
The farm has two foals with two more expected to be born at the end of May.
“One of the main things (when a foal is born is) to make sure they get colostrum, which is the mare’s first milk that is loaded with antibodies,” Mary said. “When they’re born some of the cellular junctions in the small intestines are not really sealed up yet, so they can absorb a lot of stuff and that’s how they get their starting dose of antibodies in their system. They’re basically born without a functioning immune system, so they need that big dose of antibodies. That shuts down fairly quickly after they’re born so if they don’t get that they are susceptible to a lot of infections. We make sure the foals get it; we’ll even milk the mare and feed the baby. We also will do a blood test of the foal 12 hours after they are born to make sure the antibodies are in the blood.”
Right now, the farm has five horses for sale.
“This year’s babies are for sale once they are born. Some people sell them before they’re born and it works out most of the time, but I prefer to make sure the foal is on the ground and doing well before selling and doing all the paperwork,” said Mary.
For more information about these horses or Maefield Farm visit maefieldfarm.com/index.php or follow them on Facebook at “Maefield Farm.”