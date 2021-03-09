One painting depicts a swooping hawk the moment before it captures its prey. Another showcases a Western landscape, applied on top of a cow skull.
Despite the pieces’ dark undertones, the artists grinned as they discussed them. The pair of 20-year-olds behind the works were excited about the new opportunity before them, they said. They had been selected to show their works in a St. Louis gallery show through April 1.
Kate Shelton and Sara Carter, East Central College students, are participating in Varsity Art XXV at Art Saint Louis, 1223 Pine St. Their work is being displayed alongside art by 42 other undergraduate and graduate students from Missouri and Illinois.
Shelton and Carter are each obtaining an associate of fine arts degree at the college. Due to the nature of their program, they have taken only a couple classes without each other since enrolling, Carter said.
“It was really cool that we got chosen together,” Carter said.
“Our works are just opposite but work together pretty well,” Shelton said.
Though different in style, both pieces reflect nature in paint.
Shelton’s painting, “Memento Mori,” was inspired by her love for falconry. The painting centers on a red-tailed hawk about to grab its prey.
“It’s meant to capture the moment before the hunt and how beautiful it can be but also, you know, dark,” Shelton said. “My dad and I were falconists when I was younger, and I grew up with it, and I miss it a lot.”
Carter’s multimedia piece “outsider” is inspired by her youth, too, when she would watch Western movies. She has experience working as a ranch hand, so she now owns six cattle skulls, and she painted a buffalo and mountains atop the one on display.
“I think skulls are kind of cool in general because it’s from something that was living, and it’s almost like you’re bringing it back to life by decorating it,” Carter said.
Their works will be displayed alongside artworks that vary in medium from photography to ceramics. An online gallery is also available at artsaintlouis.org.
“I am happy that my pieces are in a museum; I didn’t think I’d really get this far,” Carter said. “So I think it’s exciting to be able to see it.”
The exhibit is open from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m., Mondays through Fridays, and 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.