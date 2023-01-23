Donors urged to save a life during National Blood Donor Month

A quick prick and 10 minutes is all it takes to save someone’s life. That is an important reminder during National Blood Donor Month.
“I’ve been doing it for years and it’s just something I felt I could do to help others,” Larry Sicklin said during a Mercy-sponsored blood drive held Jan. 19. “There’s always a great need and probably not enough people donating, so I’m always looking forward to the opportunity.”
Since 1970, January has been recognized as National Blood Donor Month, which is meant to honor voluntary blood donors and to encourage more people to give blood. The effort to find enough blood donors to satisfy the nation’s need is ongoing.
“We’ve definitely seen a dip, and there’s no doubt about it,” said American Red Cross Regional Communications Manager Joe Zydlo.
In addition to canceled or missed blood donor appointments, Zydlo said another challenge they have to overcome is finding healthy, eligible people.
“There’s various illnesses, and at times people just are not going to be eligible; they’re not going be healthy enough to donate,” he added.
Kirby Winn, public relations manager for ImpactLife, agrees. “It is challenging to keep the blood supply where we would like for it to be ideally this time of year,” he said. “We’re getting past it now. But I’ll tell you that the loss of donations that we experience at the holidays, just right before Christmas and New Years, is pretty significant when you consider that the use of blood doesn’t stop in that time frame.”
Along with the holidays comes the uncertainty of winter weather.
“We aren’t currently being impacted by weather, but the weather can impact people’s abilities to get out and donate,” said Cheryl Barkhurst, director of donor recruitment for Mercy.
Winn emphasized the fact that the use of blood never stops.
“We need to have all of the right blood types,” said Winn. “We need to have enough Type O negative and positive platelets and other different components. It needs to be there really before it’s needed. So that’s the big challenge.”
The Red Cross says about 328 million people currently live in the U.S., and each year, approximately 6.8 million people donate blood. That adds up to about 13.6 million units of whole blood collected for donation annually. They provide about 40 percent of the nation’s blood and blood cell components to donors.
The World Health Organization (WHO) states that blood is needed by women with complications during pregnancy and childbirth, children with severe anemia, accident victims and surgical and cancer patients.
WHO also noted that the reason there is a constant need for a regular supply of blood is because it can only be stored for a limited period of time before use.
“This is the ultimate pay it forward,” said Barkhurst. “You don’t get to know when, how or who. But you know, in your moment of donating, you are paying it forward to the next person that’s going to need it. And you hope that if something happens that you are the person, that somebody else would pay it forward for you. And so it’s one of the most altruistic acts that we can still do. And help somebody, we have no idea who we’re helping, but it’s got to be there before somebody needs it.”
Regular donor, Margaret Zastrow said she tries to donate every time there’s a drive and she’s eligible to give.
Though regular blood donors are essential to achieving an adequate supply, donor organizations are trying to reach the new generation. Zydlo and Winn both say the common age they see are between the ages of 40 and 60 with few outliers.
When it comes to reaching out to new donors, Zyldo said they really rely on their previous donors.
“We have a national promotion we’re doing right now where anybody that donates blood in the month of January will be eligible to win a trip to the Super Bowl,” Zyldo said. “But we really rely on our donors because they may have donated with the Red Cross or may have family members that donated with the Red Cross for many years, and I think that’s something that we do see with a lot of people — the trust they have in the Red Cross.”
Winn said he sees the most first time donors through ImpactLife’s mobile blood drives.
“For people giving for the first time, it’s often when a blood drive is held that’s associated with an organization, maybe where they work, maybe where they attend church, or go to school, or a service club,” Winn said. “But we do see, we’re more successful in recruiting first time donors when someone invites that first-time donor to join in the mission.”
For Mercy, Barkhurst said they’re celebrating National Blood Donor Month by reaching out to high schools in hopes of finding new donors.
“Our social media team is coming out to meet with us at a high school on Friday to do some fun Tiktok stuff to promote and encourage all donors of all ages to come out and donate,” she said. “Our thought is if a high school donor can give, you can give.”
Red Cross’ website says the blood type most often requested by hospitals is Type O, but only about 45 percent of people in the U.S. have Type O, positive or negative, with only 7 percent of people in the U.S. being Type O negative.
Zydlo said all blood types are important right now, but Type O negative is very important to have on hand.
“O negative is the universal blood type,” he added. “It can be transfused to anyone. That’s very important when there’s a trauma situation because you’re not going to know a person’s blood type. So they reach for O negative blood because they know that can be transfused to anybody. So all blood types, but especially Type O, and some of those rare blood types B negative and AB negative; those kinds are very rare but we’ll need them for some of our hospital patients that we serve.”
Zydlo along with Winn and Barkhust said all three of the blood donation organizations took a hit during the COVID-19 pandemic.
“Blood drives were always permitted to continue,” said Winn. “But the challenge was having as many groups hold the blood drives as we usually would. Most groups have returned, but they haven’t all returned. And that’s where the challenge of bringing in enough donations is, that we still need to add organizations to our schedule to hold blood drives.”
The Red Cross has a donation center in Washington, and hosts several mobile drives throughout the county.
“All the blood we collect in the state of Missouri is part of what we call the Missouri-Arkansas region, so most of that blood will stay in Missouri,” said Zydlo. “It could go other places, or it could stay in the area; it’s basically just dependent on where it needs to go.”
ImpactLife provides blood to hospitals in Illinois, Iowa, Missouri and Wisconsin. They host several mobile drives in the area.
Winn said the blood that’s donated anywhere within their service region could be used anywhere within their service region.
“Blood donations made locally will support local hospitals,” he added. “But just to be clear, that doesn’t mean it’s specifically used in the town it was donated.”
Mercy is the only hospital in Missouri that goes mobile for its own blood supply. They hold blood drives once a month alternating between Mercy Washington and Mercy Medical Building South. They also host mobile blood drives all over Franklin County for donors’ convenience. Mercy’s main donation center is in St. Louis.
“(Donating) is the right thing to do; it can help a lot of people,” said Lauren Gerlemann at Mercy. “I figured if I can take a couple minutes out of my day to help someone, it’s worth it.”
Nurse Practitioner at Mercy’s clinic, Karen Gross, agrees. She said she does it to saves lives.
“We’re just hoping that people, once they’re healthy and eligible to donate, do so as soon as they can,” Zydlo said. “Let’s avoid any stoppages or shortages. We want to make sure that we have enough blood so there aren’t any interruptions in services or transfusions for patients in need.”