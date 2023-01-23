A documentary chronicling the history of Missouri’s German heritage is heading to the big screen — and it will make its debut in Washington.
According to officials with Missouri Life Media, the 90-minute film, “Exploring Missouri’s German Heritage” will be the focus of a dinner party event held on Feb. 23, at the John B. Busch Brewery in Washington. Tickets are required for the event and can be purchased online at MissouriLife.com/germandocumentary.
“We’re looking forward to hosting an exclusive night of a four-course German dinner made by Hermann Wurst Haus, accompanied by wine from Stone Hill Winery and German beer by Urban Chestnut Brewery. There will be entertainment throughout the evening, in between showing the documentary in segments,” said Danita Allen Wood, who is co-owner of Missouri Life Media, which is based in Rocheport. She is one of the executive producers of the film.
“We are so happy to be presenting this in the original Busch Brewery in Washington,” she said. According to Wood, Washington and several other communities in the Rhineland region are featured prominently in the film.
Movie-goers will be able to hear a live commentary from Dr. W. Arthur Mehrhoff, who is the author of “Explore Missouri’s German Heritage,” along with the Emmy-winning producers of the documentary, Emmy-winning “Missouri Life” TV Host Meredith Hoenes, and members of the Missouri Humanities Council, the organization that sponsored the documentary.
Wood said ticket sales to the film’s screening are ongoing.
“We think we will draw people who have German heritage, no matter where they are from because they’re interested in the topic,” Wood said. “We are expecting people from across the state, people who might make a weekend of it. People that would enjoy seeing Washington and the German heritage.”
Local movie-goers will likely recognize several Washington locations included in the film as well as a familiar face or two. Among the historians in the documentary is the late Marc Houseman, who passed in May 2021. Houseman served as the executive director for the Washington Historical Society for 20 years.
“We chose the brewery because Marc Houseman helped us so much with this, and we thought it would be a nice tribute to him,” Wood said. A portion of the proceeds from the event will be donated to the Washington Historical Society in honor of Houseman.
“He did quite a bit with us on different segments, particularly when we talked about how cemeteries were kind of also influenced heavily by the German heritage,” Wood said. “He took us to several and we also did some things in the museum and with the zither, with the zither player.”
“Missouri Life” says the documentary will include rare archival materials highlighting places people can visit along the Missouri River. It will allow viewers to get a better understanding of the German culture and influence upon Missouri’s development: their bedrock antislavery principles and support of the Union during the Civil War; their industrious work ethic and craftsmanship that shaped so much of the built environment; and a talent for fun that germinated an abundance of popular breweries, wineries, bandstands, and other treasured aspects of our culture.
Wood said the idea of the documentary started with Mehrhoff’s 2016 book, which started through conversations with the Missouri Humanities Council. The book was published by “Missouri Life.”
“We did the book and finished that, and realize there’s so many wonderful things to show and people to talk to, so because Missouri Life magazine also does a television show we thought, ‘Why don’t we do a documentary,’” Wood said.
Mehrhoff said his book was a collaboration with many different people.
“My goal was to tell some instructive stories of Missouri’s German Heritage using what we all consider to be representative artifacts,” he said.
While studying at Saint Louis University, Mehrhoff enrolled in a course called The Immigrant Experience. The course led him to start researching and writing The Missouri Rhineland, which was presented to the American Studies program at the University of Tubingen in 1986.
That presentation inspired Mehrhoff’s ethnographic approach to “Exploring Missouri’s German Heritage” where he used case studies, artifacts and field notes to narrow down his vast amount of historical material.
“It’s not the only or definitive answer about Missouri’s German heritage, but it’s what I discovered and reported back about my explorations,” he said. “I hope it encourages others interested in this unique and valuable part of our heritage to undertake their own Entdeckungsreise (voyage of discovery).”
According to The State Historical Society of Missouri’s (SHSMO) website, “No other immigrant group has had a greater influence on Missouri than the Germans. They swarmed into St. Louis and then followed the Missouri River westward in the early 1800s, finding in (its) rolling hills and broad valleys a beautiful country that reminded them of their beloved homeland in the Old World.”
Mehroff’s book is described by SHSMO to be a personal tour guide of the unique German heritage.
“In the book, we included places such as Cole Camp, which is a very concentrated German heritage community,” said Wood. “But in the documentary, we went from St. Louis to Washington to Hermann to a couple of places within Perry County.”
Other destinations featured include: Augusta, Dutzow, Peers, Westphalia, Jefferson City, Arrow Rock and more.
Wood said the film will showcase several different topics and sites such as the Deutschheim State Historic Site in Hermann. But one topic that she finds the most “fascinating” is the intercultural transfers that German immigrants brought to the area that are still seen today such as the Urban Chestnut Brewing Company in St. Louis and the Historic John B. Busch Brewery here in Washington.
Missouri State Parks’ website says, the Deustchhem State Historic Site reflects the time period when Germans first settled by the Missouri River. The site includes the Pommer-Gentner house, built in 1840, and the Carl Strehly house, built in 1842. Both historic houses show the daily life and traditions of German immigrants in the mid-19th century.
According to “Missouri Life,” Brewmaster Florian Kuplent at Urban Chestnut Brewing Company, who served as a brewer’s apprentice in a small German brewery, brings two decades of artisan brewing experience to St. Louis. He uses a brewing philosophy he refers to as “beer divergency” — a “New World meets Old World” brewing approach. At Urban Chestnut the “revolution” of craft beer comes through creations of artisanal, modern American beers that pay homage to the beer’s heritage.
The National Register of Historic Places registration form says the John B. Busch Brewery, now listed on the National Register of Historic Places, was established in 1855 by German immigrants Fred Gersie and brothers John Baptiste Busch and Henry Busch. The brewery grew to become the largest brewery in the city but beer production ceased in 1918 due to prohibition. Although prohibition was repealed in 1933, the brewery never resumed beer production. Instead, the company bottled Anheuser-Busch beer and was a distributor of Budweiser beer until it closed in 1954. Baptiste was the older brother of Adolphus Busch, the co-founder of the Anheuser-Busch Brewery located in St. Louis. Today, the John B. Busch Brewery is a historic event venue.
“I love the documentary, because it brings to light many of the things explored in the Missouri Humanities German Heritage Initiative and in the publication ‘Exploring Missouri’s German Heritage,’” Mehrhoff said. “It’s another added layer of meaning or interpretation, and I think it just gets richer. If you remember throwing a stone in a pond and watching the ripples grow out from that, that’s really what we’re doing here is adding layers of understanding or ways in which people can approach it, enjoy it and be educated by it.”
“I’m certainly looking forward to the showing,” said Mehrhoff. “Mostly because I want people to share some of my enthusiasm, and if they’re interested in how I got to that point maybe they can find something that speaks to them as well.”