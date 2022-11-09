The centerpiece of the recently upgraded offices of the Franklin County Senate Bill 40 Resource Board was given a new name on Saturday.
The office space’s conference room was named after Dixie VanLeer, who spent decades advocating for programs that improve and enrich the quality of life of people with disabilities. VanLeer also played a key role in forming the Senate Bill 40 Board, which is also known as Disability Resource Connection.
Saturday’s dedication event was particularly poignant for the numerous family members of Dixie VanLeer, including her daughters, Cindy Van Leer Groenke, Pam Van Leer Klenke and Marcy Van Leer. While Dixie’s late husband, former Union Mayor Glenn Van Leer preferred a space in his last name, family members said others have spelled VanLeer with one word. That is how it appears over the entrance to the Dixie VanLeer Boardroom.
It was Marcy’s special needs that led her mother to dedicate much of her life to improving conditions for families in similar circumstances.
Dixie VanLeer died at 80 on Feb. 26, 2017, months before her husband of more than 60 years, Glenn Van Leer, who was mayor of Union from 1985 to 2007, passed away Nov. 17, 2017.
“She would be so proud,” Cindy Groenke said of her mother after a ceremony dedicating the Dixie VanLeer Boardroom at Disability Resource Connection, located at 1308 N. Church Street in Union. The offices recently underwent a $415,207 renovation. “She would be touched. It was who she was.”
VanLeer was a founding member of the Franklin County Board for the Handicapped, now the SB40 Resource Board, in 1987, remaining on the board until her death. She was on the state Special Olympics board and was instrumental in getting the Autumn Hill State School in Union built, according to a news release.
VanLeer was Autumn Hill’s board president for 13 years but after her daughter Marcy, a student at Autumn Hill, reached age 21, she found limited opportunities for adults with developmental disabilities in the area. So VanLeer partnered with other parents to start the Rainbow Activity Center, now Rainbow Abilities Center, in 1983, with a goal of creating “a program designed to retain and enhance the life skills and overall functionality of adults with developmental disabilities.”
The SB40 Resource Board is funded by a tax implemented in 1987. The SB40 Resource Board tax levy helps support eight other agencies — ABiLITY, or Developmental Services of Franklin County; Empac Industrial Resources and Empac Employment Resources; Oats Mid East and Oats Mid-Missouri transit agencies; Exceptional Equestrians; Temco Sheltered Workshop; Four Rivers Family YMCA; River Bluff Sheltered Worship consumers who live in Franklin County and Rainbow Abilities Center.
Several people who worked with Dixie VanLeer spoke at the dedication, including retired Judge Walter Murray, who VanLeer worked as court clerk for, as well as on the SB40 Board.
“There is probably no one else who deserves this more than Dixie,” Murray told the 30 or so attendees. “She was one of the first to understand the need for those with developmental disabilities. She had a strong desire to help and did so.”
On display were the framed minutes of the first SB40 Resource Board meeting VanLeer chaired in 1987. Her family also received a copy of the minutes.
VanLeer was the “face of the board” for her 30 years on it, attending 300 meetings, said Murray, the current Franklin County SB40 Resource Board vice chair.
“I, as well as all the other members, would always listen to Dixie for her opinion, before we took much action,” he said.
Disability Resource Connection now has an annual budget of around $2 million, Murray said.
“Dixie was responsible for so much, I think in part because of Marcy,” he said. “When Marcy was born, I didn’t understand the situation. And now, it’s wonderful that almost everyone knows what Down syndrome is and understands the need for help. And we’re providing it.”
As court clerk, VanLeer was always able to help people who needed it, Murray said. “She was just an amazing person,” he said.
Murray said VanLeer was just part of a very influential family in Union.
“We don’t want to forget Glenn,” Murray said. “He was the mayor and he did so much to help the community.”
Among projects in the city when Glenn Van Leer was in office, were the relocation and widening of Highway 50, the construction of the Union Splash-N-Swimplex pool and waterpark, the completion of Independence Drive and a downtown beautification project, according to Missourian archives.
“Together, the family, has been a great resource for this community,” Murray said.
Linda Sentivany, a Disability Resource Connection board member, pointed out some of VanLeer’s other work, such as serving as president of the board for Autumn Hill State School.
“Dixie did more than serving on the Senate Bill 40 Board,” she said. “She spent many of her days and nights serving the community.”
Sentivany expressed sadness that VanLeer did not get to have SB40 board meetings in the new location. She said they also ordered a plaque with VanLeer’s likeness they intended to unveil at the dedication, but issues with the manufacturer delayed it.
“We will also have that constant reminder of the many hours that Dixie dedicated of her life to the citizens of Franklin County,” Sentivany said.
Klenke choked up in accepting the dedication to her mother. “It’s great that it’s something that is going to get put to good use,” she said. “We’re going to get some real good out of this.”
Other former colleagues discussed their memories of Dixie VanLeer, including Connie Struckhoff, former administrative assistant at the SB40 Resource Board. “She was just a joy,” Struckhoff said of VanLeer. “We both have children that are special, and we would talk as parents. She was so much in love with Marcy and with the community, and it really showed. She cared about everyone.”
Kathy Bailey, vice president of the board of the Rainbow Abilities Center, praised VanLeer for her work in starting the developmental day program for parents whose children were not eligible for work in sheltered workshops or supported employment, in 1983. That program has also grown and now has its own facility in Union.
“It really serves the people from Autumn Hill and Franklin County well,” she said.
The boardroom, which features video meeting capabilities, including a projector and overhead speaker, was part of the completion of the lower level of Disability Resource Connection’s building that opened in 2019. Other upgrades include three new offices, a records room and two gender-neutral restrooms, one of which has a changing table for adults or children.
“We needed additional office space to make sure people were not doubled up during the pandemic,” said Kimberlyn MacDonald, executive director of Disability Resource Connection.
Other improvements include a lower-level parking lot, security cameras, outdoor light poles, an Americans with Disabilities Act accessible entrance and vestibule and a five-foot wide concrete sidewalk outside the building.
Current SB40 Board Chair Steve Wilmesherr said he hopes people will be inspired by the “Dixie VanLeer Boardroom” sign the way Notre Dame football players are by the “Play Like a Champion Today” sign as the leave the locker room before a game.
“Through all the years, she’s become a role model for parents,” he said. “She, kind of, lead the way, because back then there wasn’t much.”