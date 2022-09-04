Karen Heitkamp is no longer paralyzed in fear when she is presented with a blank canvas.
“The biggest fear in the world was putting my paint brush to the canvas for the first time. Fear cripples people, including myself. I was petrified (to paint) and to make a mistake,” said Heitkamp, a 65-year-old retiree who began painting in April after taking a class taught by Jane Sellier at Washington’s Room for Art gallery.
“It sounds bizarre to say, but there was something about (Sellier) and the way that she taught, that it all just clicked with me,” said Heitkamp, who worked for Maritz Travel as a marketing director and as a esthetician prior to her retirement. Heitkamp, who grew up in the Affton neighborhood, moved to Washington in January 2021 from Ste. Genevieve with husband, Joe, to downsize and “fell in love with Washington.”
“Jane, she just inspired me and I never painted in my life,” Heitkamp said.
In fact, Heitkamp said she never would have considered herself an artist, preferring mathematics in school over art.
Room for Art gallery owner JoAnn (Peters) McCoy said the gallery, which opened in 2021 at 124 W. Main St., routinely features art classes that regularly attract both artists and “non artists” like Heitkamp. Current class topics range from basket weaving, painting with watercolors, clayshaping, and acrylic painting. For information about how to sign up for upcoming classes visit the gallery.
McCoy said she encourages anyone who has a slight curiosity about art to sign up for a class.
“You won’t know unless you try. I recommend that people go to different classes, and you’ll find that niche that really brings you joy,” said McCoy, who is the daughter of renowned Washington artist Jim Peters.
Heitkamp said since taking that class she is now “addicted” to creating her unique-style of art.
“Ever since then, I’ve just been painting, painting and painting some more,” said Heitkamp, who estimated that she typically paints between four to five hours per day, sometimes painting into the wee hours of the morning.
“Sometimes, I’ll even forget to eat, because I’ll be so focused (on painting),” said Heitkamp, who sold her first paintings earlier this year at the Washington gallery and at the Labadie Station. Those first paintings depicted farm life, specifically livestock, and other animals.
In July, Heitkamp said she was inspired to try something new.
“I enjoyed that, but I started thinking that there was something missing,” Heitkamp said. “The more I thought about it, the more I realized the livestock art was not something that I was passionate about or that would really appeal to a younger generation.”
Combining her passion for fashion and beauty with her desire to create art that would appeal to younger art enthusiasts, Heitkamp said she launched her “divas” series.
“Young people today use their cellphones for everything and anytime they are on their phones they are being hit with images that define pop culture, such as the Kardashians,” Heitkamp said referring to the Los Angeles-based family — sisters Kourtney, Kim, and Khloe, and half-sisters Kendall and Kylie along with mom, Kris — that became reality television stars with their shows, “Keeping Up With The Kardashians,” and “The Kardashians.”
“When they see the Kardashians, they see the big lips, the make-up, the fashion, the bold colors,” Heitkamp said. “I wanted to try and create something that would resonate with them, especially with young women, that reflected that style and also would be a conversation piece within their home.”
While her budding career as an artist continues to surprise her, Heitkamp said it doesn’t surprise her that she is drawn to creating art involving facial features given her previous career.
“As an esthetician, you are looking at faces and eyebrows all day long, so as an artist I am always trying to get the dimensions of their eyes and eyebrows right,” Heitkamp said.
“It is great to see the enthusiasm of a young artist that is just getting started but has found that niche,” said McCoy, who has seen her gallery grow from featuring the works of 15 artists initially to 50 artists today.
Heitkamp echoed that sentiment, saying that she believes she has found a niche within the Midwest art community.
“I really believe there is not much art out there that is really cool, not mass produced, that appeals to young people,” Heitkamp said. “I think young people today are craving something that is unique, that is cool, that is funky, and isn’t something that their grandparents or parents would have hanging on the wall. ... Young people today don’t collect or see things like older people do.”
The woman portrayed in Heitkamp’s paintings may look familiar for art-lovers regardless of their age.
“Frida Kahlo definitely peeks through,” Heitkamp said, referencing the famed Mexican artist, who rose to prominence in the 1970s years after her death in 1954. Today, she is seen as one of Mexico’s great artists, with her works declared by the Mexican government in 1984 as “part of the national cultural heritage” and banned them from leaving the country.
Kahlo routinely depicted herself in self-portraits, with herself wearing bright colors, bold jewelry or flowers.
“She was this rebel, politically, artistically. She was someone who definitely caught my eye,” Heitkamp said. Since launching the diva series in June, Heitkamp said she has been selling them at near warp-speed.
“Since Aug. 1, I’ve sold 17 paintings. I’m blown away by that,” Heitkamp said. Depending on the size of the painting and the frame, Heitkamp sells them $70 to $180.
She hopes the buyers and admirers of the artwork leaves them with the courage to “be quirky, to be funky, to do something out of the box and to be an original.”
In addition to selling the paintings at the Room for Art gallery, she also posts photos of her paintings on Instagram, “AcrylicPaintingsbyKK.”
Heitkamp said she creates her art from the basement of her Washington townhome, which she has converted into an art studio.
“Sometimes I will just stay up and paint. ... sometimes for a couple of hours, sometimes for a lot longer,” Heitkamp said. She said her painting sessions are often also music-filled, which she said helps transform her surroundings from a basement into an art studio.
“The music really helps get (my creativity) going,” Heitkamp said. “My husband collects jukeboxes, so I’ll always have music playing and the color from the jukebox is really cool.”
Her musical tastes vary from the Grateful Dead, which she says represents the music of her childhood, to the musical selections of 88.1, a St. Louis area station that Heitkamp describes as a musical exploration. She also is always accompanied by the family dog, Scout, who from his chair watches her transfigure the white canvas into a colorful work of art that she calls the diva paintings.
The diva paintings — the powder room divas, the glam divas, and the spa divas — will soon be joined by the “divas in training,” a planned series that will depict a young teenage girl. The paintings range in size from 11x14 canvases to 16x20 canvases. Together, the diva paintings are representative of figurative art, meaning that subject matter is recognizable from the real world.
Each painting is paired with a vintage or antique frame.
“I spend a lot of time marrying the two (the canvas and the frame) together,” Heitkamp said. She and her husband, who have been married for 16 years, routinely search the aisles of thrift and antique stores in the area to find vintage frames.
“What can I say, it is the thrill of the hunt for me,” Heitkamp said. If she finds a frame that doesn’t quite fit the size of her canvas, she said Joe will use his carpentry skills to cut the frame apart and rebuild it to fit.
“What I like about the old frames is the detail, the character that they have,” Heitkamp said. “They aren’t this mass-produced junk that you see in stores today.”
For someone new into her craft, Heitkamp said she has had to recognize that her art may not appeal to everyone.
“I am definitely going out of my comfort zone, and there is that fear that people are laughing at you,” said Heitkamp, who said she no longer sits paralyzed in fear of a blank canvas. “After all, I only began painting in April, but I think everybody deals with those fears no matter what you do for a living.”
She said she would encourage others to sign up for art classes or something else that appeals to them.
“Do the thing that scares you,” said Heitkamp. “Don’t let the fear hold you back from life or some great adventure.”
The Missourian’s Madyson Dixon also contributed to this report.