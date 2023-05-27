Commander Bryce Aubuchon takes on new position with the Navy’s Blue Angels

Commander Bryce Aubuchon, a Washington native, has fulfilled his ultimate childhood dream by joining the Blue Angels, the Navy’s premiere Flight Demonstration Squadron.
“The reality of such a long (application) process, I thought it was such a long shot,” said Aubuchon. “I grew up watching the Blue Angels fly. My parents used to take me down to Pensacola, and we’d go watch the Blue Angels during the summer when they practiced.”
On May 9, Chief of Naval Air Training Rear Adm. Richard Brophy named Aubuchon as the incoming executive officer of the Blue Angels for the 2024 and 2025 show seasons.
“I am deeply humbled to help Cmdr. Alex Armatas and the Blue Angels continue the squadron’s legacy of excellence through the 78th season,” Aubuchon said. “It is a true privilege to join the team and I look forward to the opportunity to work with such outstanding sailors, Marines and community members.”
Aubuchon will assume his role following the Blue Angels homecoming air show at Naval Air Station Pensacola on Nov. 2.
Ever since joining the Navy, Aubuchon has excelled in his career, said Bryce’s dad Joe Aubuchon. “I’m so proud of him,” he said. “Unfortunately, his mother passed away a few years ago but she would’ve been very proud too.”
Ever since he was little, Aubuchon wanted to be a pilot.
“Flying was something that always appealed to him,” said Joe.
When Aubuchon was 14 years old he received flying lessons as a gift from his parents. He said he’s been “hooked” ever since.
“I paid for him to have flying lessons right out of the Washington airport,” Joe added.
Cmdr. Aubuchon is currently assigned as the senior Aviation Safety Officer for Maritime Patrol and Reconnaissance Force. He has served on four deployments across multiple fleets and has logged more than 3,100 flight hours in P-8A, P-3C and T-6A aircraft.
“When I was in flight training, I flew the T-34C and the T-44A,” he said. “Then once I got wings as an aviator, I learned to fly the P-3C or the Orion, which is an anti-submarine aircraft. Then on a second tour, I flew (a T-6A Texan II) in Pensacola, Florida, as an instructor and have been flying a P-8 Poseidon for the past several years.”
He said his favorite would be the P-8 because “it’s a big jet and a lot of fun to fly.”
Though Aubuchon won’t fly a plane with the Blue Angels, he will have the opportunity to be a passenger periodically.
“I’ll be qualified to ride in the backseat,” he said. “I’ll ride with them maybe a few times a month, but definitely more than I would have otherwise.”
Aubuchon will be the Blue Angels’ executive officer, meaning he will be second in charge.
“I will essentially be running the squadron because the skipper is the number one pilot, so he flies every show,” he explained. “So effectively while he’s flying, I operate the squadron kind of in his stead. I will always be on headset with the aircraft while they’re flying, giving real-time feedback on their maneuvers. It’s a really neat position because I can work with the team, and even though I’m not flying the planes, I’ll get to ride in them from time to time. I’m excited about that.”
As executive officer, Aubuchon will strive to continue the legacy and rich history of the team.
“It’s such a well-known squadron and has such a tie in with the community, which is a very unique position in the Navy,” he said. “Typically, the Navy’s very military-centric and there’s not a lot of outside community outreach. The Blue Angels are the exact opposite. It’s all about community outreach. I just hope to be a big part of that and just continue that legacy and reputation.”
Aubuchon admires the Blue Angels for how professional every member is and how much they apply themselves to the team.
According to the Blue Angel’s website, their mission is to showcase the teamwork and professionalism of the United States Navy and Marine Corps by inspiring a culture of excellence and service to the country through flight demonstrations and community outreach.
In 1946, the Chief of Naval Operations, Admiral Chester Nimitz, had a vision to create a flight exhibition team in order to raise the public’s interest in naval aviation and boost Navy morale.
“My wife and I used to take Bryce and his brothers to see the shows when they were younger,” Joe Aubuchon said. For Aubuchon’s birthday, his father gave him a photo of his mother in front of one of the Blue Angels planes as well as a photo of Aubuchon when he was younger at the Naval Aviation Museum in Pensecola, which he plans to put on his desk.
The Blue Angels started thrilling audiences with their precision combat maneuvers in the F6 Hellcat, the F8 Bearcat and the F9 Panther. In the 1950s, they refined their demonstration with the F9 Cougar and F-11 Tiger and introduced the first six-plane delta formation. By the 1960s, they were flying the F-4 Phantom, the only two-seat aircraft flown by the delta formation. In 1974, they transitioned to the A-4 Skyhawk, a smaller and lighter aircraft with a tighter turning radius, allowing for a more dynamic flight demonstration. In 1986, they switched to the Boeing F/A-18 Hornet, and in 2021, they transitioned to their current aircraft, the Boeing F/A-18 Super Hornet.
“They are incredible to see,” said Joe Aubuchon. “These characters fly in formations, 18 inches between wing tips, and do maneuvers and there’s one they do where two of the Blue Angels fly directly at each other. I think their closest feet is 800, they go upside down, belly to belly, it’s quite a show.”
During their 78th air show season, the Blue Angels are scheduled to perform 66 demonstrations at 33 locations in 2024. Since 1946, the Blue Angels have performed for more than 496 million fans.
“It’s such a seemingly dangerous thing for people to watch these planes fly so close together and just such an amazing display of what military pilots are capable of doing,” Aubuchon said. “I think it’s the precision, the proximity of the aircraft, but also just how every year pilots change on the team, crew members on the squadron change on a team, but the team still continues to operate at that peak level. I think people are just really fascinated by them.”
Aubuchon said the Blue Angles have “a very rigorous application and selection process,” not only for the pilots and crew members but also for his new position as well.
“There’s a Naval Administration Message and it was released by the Blue Angels saying that they were looking for an executive officer,” he said. “The skipper in my current command at Patrol Squadron 30 in Jacksonville called me into his office and told me that this is something I should really apply for. It was open to every O-5, so every commander, lieutenant or colonel. So it’s open to pretty much the entire branch. I didn’t think I had a shot, but I applied for it and went through the process, which took five months, and they finally called me.”
But Joe knew his son would.
“I was walking on clouds,” the elder Aubuchon said. “I thought he would get the position to be honest. Then he called to confirm it, and I was so excited.”
Aubuchon is married to Kathleen Smith. He graduated from Southeast Missouri State University in 2005 with a bachelor of science in marketing and received his commission through Officer Candidate School in Pensacola, Florida, in 2006, earning his wings in 2008.
“The training was so hard — and this is a proud father speaking — that the Navy would only take one application out of about 40 for aviation training,” said his father, who noted that out of the five candidates chosen, only one of them would get their wings, and that was Aubuchon.
The Blue Angels will have their Spirit of St. Louis Air Show June 9, 2024 in Chesterfield.
For more information about the Blue Angels, including more locations for the 2023 and 2024 air show schedules, visit https://www.blueangels.navy.mil.