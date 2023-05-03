Coming in Hot at the 2023 WashMo BBQ & Bluesfest

Under a white tent at the corner of Main and Cedar Streets, in between drinks from a water gun, Nathan Harrison took great care as he brushed Blues Hogs’ Raspberry Chipotle sauce on top of ribs Friday evening.
Harrison, a resident of New Haven, said the sauce adds a unique sweetness with a nice subtle heat to the meat.
Harrison along with teammate Danny Vohs, of O’Fallon, are the members of the Coming in Hot barbecue team. Harrison and Vohs’ team were among the 40-plus teams to compete in Washington’s 15th annual WashMo BBQ & Bluesfest competition that was held over the weekend.
“We come to this competition every year,” Harrison said. “2017 was our first one. We almost won it last year.”
Last year, Harrison and Vohs’ team came in second, finishing as the Overall Reserve Grand Champion. They also took home first-place in the brisket competition and sixth-place in the chicken competition.
This year they entered the four major categories: chicken, pork ribs, brisket and pulled pork.
The 2023 edition of BBQ & Bluesfest saw teams from in and out of state as well as thousands of festival-goers who were able to enjoy a multitude of vendors, blues and, of course, barbecue.
“I think we had a fantastic weekend,” said Executive Director of Downtown Washington Inc. Tyler King said. “Attendance was great. We were happy to see a bunch of people out on Friday and Saturday. Sunday was a little slower with the wind. But overall the weekend was a huge success.”
This year the duo didn’t place at the competition, but they are proud of their local competitor.
“Shake N’ Bake (also of New Haven) won the whole thing so a big congratulations to them,” said Harrison. The Reserve Grand Champion prize went to Heavy Smoke BBQ from St. Peters.
“We didn’t place at the main competition but I think we got sixth place ribs on the Friday Night Rib Burn,” Harrison said. “It was a pretty tough day Saturday but that’s the highs and the lows of competitive barbecue. You go from almost winning it last year to not pulling much off at all.”
Long before they were competing on the streets of Washington. Harrison and Vohs’ team got their start actually judging a 2017 Arkansas cooking competition that focused solely on a different kind of meat — squirrel.
“It was a big squirrel competition in Arkansas. (Nathan) showed up as one of the judges and I was the other one. We hung out a couple of times at competitions and then one year he’s like, ‘You want to do (a competition) together next year?’ And that’s what we did.”
The duo came up with their name after participating in a barbecue radio show.
“They were interviewing new teams and oddly enough it was me and (Danny) being interviewed, but we had our own teams at the time,” Harrison said. “I was on the phone with him because we were all good friends, and I was like ‘I’m going to be coming in hot on this one’ because I was running late. He was like, ‘That’s a good barbecue name,’ and I was like, ‘It is a good barbecue name, I call it.’ Then come to find out a year and a half later we’d be cooking together.”
Harrison went to one cooking competition back in 2015 with his brother-in-law and has since been hooked.
“The claws sunk in, so to speak, and now it’s all I think about,” he said.
Harrison said even though they didn’t place there was nothing that they could have done differently.
“With barbecue it’s one of those things where you keep doing the same thing and hopefully you execute it properly or hit the right table or get a little lucky because sometimes you need a little luck on your side at the same time,” he said. “I couldn’t really pin point one thing we could have changed.”
To prepare for a competition, Harrison and Vohs will make sure their meat is in and in top condition.
Harrison purchases most of his meats from Williams Brothers in Washington. Vohs gets his chicken from family and his brisket shipped in from Florida.
“Nathan will start throwing his meat out the day of the competition,” Vohs said. “Most people start trimming their meats around Wednesday, get their injection made and then load their trailer. We do it differently. We get our stuff ready. Sometimes we’re trimming meat here. But we try to get our injections and rubs ready before hand and then get the smokers loaded up and we head out. It’s kind of fly by the seat of our pants with a little bit of a process.”
Coming in Hot has participated in around 30 barbecue competitions since they’ve begun.
At the Homestead BBQ Blast in Chesterfield on April 21, 2023, the team placed twelfth in chicken, fourth in ribs, fourth in pork, third in brisket and sixth overall.
In 2022, they participated in the KCBS World Invitational in Gadsden, Alabama, where they placed third with a perfect score in chicken.
“We went to the Kansas City Barbeque Society’s World Invitation and we pulled some minor success there but it was big for us,” Harrison said. “We managed to pull off a couple perfect scores at a world championship so that was one of our most proud moments.”
They also went to Osceola to compete in the Osage BBQ Competition where on the first day, they received first in pork, ninth in ribs and tenth overall. On day two, they won first in cheese ancillary, ninth in ribs, third in pork, seventh in brisket and fourth overall. At the ninth annual Arcadia Valley Bar-B-Que Battle in Ironton, Coming in Hot got ninth in chicken and ribs, eighteenth in pork, fifth in brisket and seventh overall.
In 2021, the two competed in Smoke N’ in the Park in Smithton, Illinois, where they placed ninth in chicken, tenth in ribs, second in pork, seventh in brisket and were overall Reserve Grand Champions.
“In 2020, we spent a lot of time practicing,” said Vohs. “It got to the point where him and I were sending Facebook videos to each other so everybody could see what we were up to.”
Vohs said their goal was to show people that they didn’t attend these competitions just to party, but to win.
“And that’s essentially what we’ve done,” Vohs added.
Their hard work and practice has paid off. It has got them several awards along with a slot in the 180 Club in The Kansas City Barbeque Society in 2022 along with Slap’s BBQ, Luna Smoke BBQ, Bear Naked BBQ, First Class BBQ, Muttley Crew BBQ, Uncle Pig’s Barbeque Pit and Smoke Me Silly BBQ.
“These competitions bring out friendship and camaraderie,” said Vohs.
Harrison agreed, saying doing competitions has given him a second family.
Though Coming in Hot doesn’t know where their next competition will take them, Harrison said they will be back next year for the 2024 WashMo BBQ & Bluesfest.