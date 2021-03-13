Nine years into Coltyn’s Pajama Party, the guest list is growing. The annual fundraiser and donation drive for St. Louis Children’s Hospital put on by 9-year-old Coltyn Straatmann, his parents, Steven and Kristin Straatmann, and his siblings, Kendyl, 12, and Caysen, 6, is getting extra support this year from one of Coltyn’s classmates.
Fourth graders Coltyn Straatmann and Colton King have been friends since kindergarten at Clearview Elementary and until this year were always in the same class. They played together at recess and are on a football team together. Colton knew how important Coltyn’s Pajama Party was for his friend, so when his mom suggested they take on a service project, he knew which one he wanted to help.
“We wanted to do something positive, and just donating money wasn’t going to be enough, so we started thinking of different things we could do with COVID (going on),” said Tara King, Colton’s mom. “We knew Coltyn did this pajama party every year, so we thought we could try to help him.”
Colton, with help from his parents and brother, Cash, 7, is collecting donated new pajamas and money to buy them through the month of March. So far, the family has collected more than 30 pairs and $175 dollars to add to the Straatmann’s donation drive.
“My favorite part is being able to help out my friend and give back,” Colton, 10, said.
Clearview Elementary also has put a drop-off bin by the front door for students and parents to leave donations at the school.
A Personal Cause
Since its inception in 2013, Coltyn’s Pajama Party has collected and donated 2,446 pairs of pajamas to St. Louis Children’s Hospital. It’s a small drop in the bucket — each year the hospital has up to 250,000 patient visits, but the family knows firsthand how special a new toy or pajama set can be during what is often a scary, stressful time for a child and their family.
They know because when Coltyn was 5 weeks old, he was diagnosed with a rare disease called biliary atresia. The disease traps bile, a liquid the body makes to carry food from the liver to the intestines for digestion, in the liver, leading to damage, scarring and potentially liver failure. It impacts one child in every 15,000 to 20,000.
At six weeks old, Coltyn underwent a Kasai Procedure, a surgery that uses parts of the patient’s small intestine to create new bile ducts for the liver. He spent nine days in the hospital and has since been back several times for checkups or other treatments. Each time he was admitted, Coltyn remembers receiving a toy, a stuffed animal, a blanket or a book that had been donated. On one visit, a stuffed panda bear accompanied him in the hospital, and nurses even put an IV in the toy to match Coltyn’s.
“When he was little, it was hard; you’re just stuck in a room,” Kristin Straatmann said. “And with biliary atresia, he needed antibiotics, but he wasn’t sick enough to stay in bed all day. He wanted to play, and we were on isolation a couple times. (The donations) made his stay happier.”
Today, his mom says anyone looking at him running around and playing would never be able to tell he has a liver disease. The Straatmanns started the pajama drive the first year after Coltyn’s Kasai surgery, hoping to make other children’s stays in the hospital brighter.
“(A pajama set) was something you can take home and use,” Kristin Straatmann said. “Our kids always could use pajamas and always like (getting) pajamas. It’s something different from toys.”
That first year, the family collected 404 pairs of pajamas to donate, mostly from relatives and friends and from Francis Howell School District, where Kristin Straatmann’s aunt Michelle Seghers works. Caysen wasn’t born yet, and Coltyn and Kendyl were too young to remember. For them, collecting pajamas and making a trip to St. Louis each December with boxes of donations has just always been something their family does.
“We have pictures from every year (of the pajamas) by the Christmas tree,” Kendyl said, smiling.
The kids also write size tags and attach a note of encouragement to go to each pajama recipient, and Kristin and Steven Straatmann wrap them with ribbon. They also help use the donated money to buy pajamas, scouring the clearance sections at Walmart and Target.
Kristin Straatmann said the family has been surprised at how many people have donated, but Coltyn said he always knew they would collect a huge number.
“He’s my positive one,” she said. The pajama drive has not yet surpassed the number of 404 pairs of pajamas the family collected in its first year, but with help from the Kings and Clearview Elementary, the Straatmanns are hopeful this could be the year.
“People should donate to help the kids in the hospital because I used to be one of them,” Coltyn said. “Helping other people makes you feel good.”
How to Donate:
Coltyn's Pajama Party accepts monetary donations or pajamas that are new with tags at P.O. Box 56, Union, MO 63084. The organization also has an Amazon wishlist linked here. The Straatmanns also post updates on the Coltyn's Pajama Party Facebook page linked here.