Cavern of Wonder: More than 4,000 expected to explore ‘delicate life below’ of Fisher’s Cave

With more than 7,000 caves across the state, Missouri has been dubbed the cave state. And with 47 caves throughout its 6,896 acres, Meramec State Park has the most caves of any park within the Missouri State Parks system.
Among those 47 caves, Fisher Cave is the only one that offers regularly scheduled, naturalist-led public tours, and the cave attracts thousands of visitors every year. In fact, Brian Wilcox, senior naturalist for the park, expects the number of visitors to top 4,000 this year, nearly reaching its pre-pandemic attendance levels.
“Fisher Cave has always been popular, and it’s been active again this year,” Wilcox said.
The pandemic brought the cave tours to a halt during 2020. The tours, which are offered from April through September in a typical year, were relaunched last July, and a total of 3,310 visitors came through during 2021, according to data from Tisha Holden, information director for Missouri State Parks. That compares to the 4,561 tours given pre-pandemic in 2019.
Wilcox said the cave historically has averaged between 4,000 and 5,000 tours each year, which includes group tours. He expects to reach that level once again this year as visitors return for a chance to see the natural wonders that define Fisher Cave.
“It’s a beautiful cave,” said Daniel Lamping, president of the Missouri Speleological Survey, an organization that promotes cave research and conservation across the state. “It has all the characteristics of a classic Ozark cave.”
These characteristics include cave streams, dry passageways that open up to spacious underground expanses, and a variety of interesting cave deposits such as stalactites (the ones that hang like icicles from the ceiling) and stalagmites (which rise from the floor of the cavern).
One of the signature features of Fisher Cave are the large columns created when stalactites and stalagmites grew together. Cave streams have eroded the clay floor beneath some of these columns, leaving them seemingly hanging in mid-air.
“The column might hang down five to six feet from the ceiling; then from the flat base to the floor might be another five to six feet,” Wilcox said. “It’s an indicator of where the floor used to be. You can walk right under them now and look up.”
Part of Fisher Cave’s attraction, and what has allowed it to be set apart for public touring, is its proximity to Meramec State Park’s public campground, which makes it easy for campers to stop by for a tour during their stay.
Tours enter the cave through an initial narrow passageway, about 50 inches in height.
After the initial tight squeeze, the remainder of the tour route is quite easily maneuverable (although the cave is not ADA approved due to the primitive trail system built in the late 1930s), Wilcox said.
“The tour route in Fisher Cave is an easy route for an average person to explore through a naturalist-led program,” he said. “You have to do a little bit of a stoop walk at the beginning, then it opens up and becomes pretty grand.”
The initial passage leads to a large domed room that has been nicknamed “the ballroom.”
Wilcox said in the late 1800s up even to the 1950s people would hold gatherings in the ballroom, with revelers enjoying the cavernous space and cool air. People have been touring Fisher Cave since before the Civil War, when locals would bring friends to visit the cave, Wilcox said. As train travel expanded across the state, Fisher Cave, which was then privately owned, became a popular destination for travelers from farther afield.
Much of the land that now makes up Meramec State Park previously was privately owned by the Fisher family, giving the cave its name. In 1926, the property was acquired from the Fishers and other landowners by the state and designated a state park, and Fisher Cave came under the stewardship of the Missouri State Parks and the Department of Natural Resources.
Fisher Cave is one of three caves located within Missouri State Parks that is open for public tours. The others include Ozark Cavern in the Lake of the Ozarks State Park and Onondaga Cave, located in the Onondaga Cave State Park in Crawford County.
These caves are among the 7,600 caves currently on record in the state of Missouri, according to the Missouri Speleological Survey database. This total places the state just below Tennessee for the highest number of caves nationwide. And, according to Lamping of the MSS, Missouri cavers are documenting the discovery of about 100 new caves a year.
Missouri’s geology features a large amount of carbonite rock such as dolomite and limestone, which contribute to the creation of the many cave formations. While many caves are located in the Ozarks, Perry County has Missouri’s highest density of caves. The county is home to the state’s largest cave, Crevice Cave, which has about 32 miles of surveyed passageways. By comparison, Fisher Cave has about 2.19 miles of passageway.
Fisher Cave is not the largest cave in the Meramec State Park — that distinction belongs to Bear Cave — but it is the most accessible. But while Fisher Cave is easily accessible, both Wilcox and Michelle Neubauer, naturalist and resource interpreter at Meramec State Park, emphasize that does not mean it is overly commercialized. Visitors take handheld lanterns to light their way through the cave, and the focus of the naturalist-led tour is on the science of the cave, from the geology of the cave deposits to the wildlife that call the cave home.
“It’s a very science-centered tour,” Neubauer said. “We talk about the geology and biology of the cave and what makes it special. People are carrying handheld lights, and you can see the salamanders up close. You can see the stalactites up close. It’s a very up-close, naturalist approach.”
The cave is closed to tours during the fall and winter to provide bats with a natural place to hibernate. About a half dozen different species of bats use the cave for hibernation, which has become even more critical in recent years as the bat population in Missouri has been facing an outbreak of a fungus known as the white-nose syndrome.
Wilcox and his team also study other cave wildlife. For example, they currently are completing a survey of cave salamanders, studying how the salamander population changes as the summer progresses.
“We’ve always managed the cave in such a way to keep the ecosystem healthy,” Wilcox said.
“We want people to understand we live in a very unique ecosystem, with delicate life up above and delicate life below.”
Admission for the Fisher Cave tour ranges in price from $6 for children to $10 for adults. During the peak season of June, July and August four tours are offered each day — two in the morning and two in the afternoon — with each tour lasting about an hour and a half. The Missouri State Parks department recently added an online reservation system for the cave tours on its website at mostateparks.gov. Walk-up tickets also are available near the cave entrance.