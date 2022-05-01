When sixth-grade teacher LuAnn Engelbrecht talks about the students she has taught over the last 18 years at Campbellton and Hermann elementary schools, tears fill her eyes.
“Mrs. E” is retiring after the 20 or so days left in the Washington School District school year, having spent her whole teaching career loving every class with all of her heart.
“This is our family for nine months,” she said. “That’s why it’s so hard to let them go because they’re kids, they don’t care. But we still do; we still care about them.”
A framed class photo from every year of her career hangs behind her desk, with a space dedicated to the children’s signatures. Engelbrecht estimates she has collected 300-400 signatures over the years.
“This has been my life for 18 years,” she said.
Principal Jennifer Meyer, who nominated Engelbrecht as an unsung hero, said the teacher’s investment directly results in students preparedness for middle school, and for life.
Every morning before diving into learning, Engelbrecht said she and the students take 20-30 minutes to discuss anything. She said they talk about struggles, triumphs and just stuff. Those conversations, and others, bring her classroom together as a family.
Those relationships apply to when the day transitions to math, science and English, too. Students are comfortable asking questions, making mistakes and helping each other because they know their classmates will be supportive.
“Education is a byproduct,” Engelbrecht said. “Relationships are everything because they’re going to learn along the way — as long as they have those relationships and are comfortable and safe enough to learn.”
Engelbrecht’s teaching career started late. She was 39 when she started working at Hermann Elementary, before transferring to Campbellton after a year. It became clear that teaching was her life’s mission, she said.
“Our children are everything,” she said.
Meyer said Engelbrecht’s embracement of technology during the COVID-19 pandemic shutdowns was beneficial in preventing kids falling behind in not just her classroom, but throughout the school. She said Engelbrecht has become other staff’s “go-to” for learning how to better communicate with kids using technology while students are in the classroom or at home.
“She was part of the PLC group, that’s professional learning communities, where she goes out and then comes back and shares information with the staff,” Meyer said. “So she’s very good about when she learned something new about sharing that with the staff and being willing to go to their rooms and to help them with any questions that they have. I mean, she teaches me sometimes.
After the day’s first discussion, Engelbrecht said her favorite part of the day is math. Watching students grow from mistakes is more exciting than the content.
Engelbrecht said she stays in contact with many of her students. Facebook has made that easier, she said, accepting friend requests only after students graduate high school. This past winter break, a group of students she’d had in class reunited over Mexican food with their ex-teacher. She also is giving away teaching supplies to former students-turned-educators.
Admitting that some were harder to invest in than others, Engelbrecht said she often prayed silently over students, that they would find success and happiness.
“I want to be that person that loves them because no one else will, you know?” she said. “Those teachers that didn’t invest in you, what did they lose out on? They lost out on a lot with you.”