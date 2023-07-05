Cameron Tedrick showcases project at the 2023 International Science and Engineering Fair

Since he was a little boy, Cameron Tedrick questioned everything — Why is the sky blue? How do airplanes fly? Where does rain come from?
“Cameron always had a knack for science,” said Dawn Tedrick, Cameron’s mom. “From before he was even in school, the number of science and math questions he would ask me, like how things were, what things were, where they came from, how things got to be. He always kept me on my toes, if it wasn’t for Google I probably wouldn’t have been able to answer a lot of his questions when he was little.”
In May, Tedrick competed in the prestigious International Science and Engineering Fair (ISEF).
“This was my first time making it to ISEF,” Tedrick noted. “I’ve competed in the Mastodon Fair, which is a regional fair. I competed in that back in elementary, but this was my first time competing in high school.”
Tedrick’s project, “The Unique Properties of Onondaga Cave Algae,” demonstrated how “show caves,” which feature artificial lighting to allow tourists to view the cave, can be colonized by algae that would not normally be native to the environment.
The idea for his project came from his science teacher Ben Martin, who initially questioned the origin of Onondaga Cave’s algae. Once Tedrick heard about the unusual phenomenon, he began what would become eight months of research.
“I will say it looked pretty time consuming from what I saw as I watched him going through stuff,” said Dawn Tedrick. “He spent a lot of time just reading through stuff that in the end didn’t necessarily come into the project itself, but it was all that base information that he needed.”
Onondaga Cave’s algae has no exposure to natural light and minimal exposure to artificial lighting.
Tedrick’s collected samples were placed in flasks under continuous full spectrum grow lights. Six different colored filters, which restricted different spectrums of light, were used to cover the samples. The control flask had no filter. Algae was fed, water levels kept consistent and growth monitored. The goal was to isolate whether or not the algae would be able to photosynthesize with light wavelengths that most algae could not use.
“Essentially, I grew samples of the algae under different wavelength filters to let different wavelengths of light through to see if it grew best under a specific wavelength of light,” he explained. “It’s just very unique in the fact that six months out of a year it doesn’t get any sun.”
The algae did show interesting results, in particular, growing well under green light that normally wouldn’t allow for strong photosynthesis. It also struggled, and in some cases died, under wavelengths that normally promote easy growth.
“What I found interesting was it grew very well under a green light and a blue,” Tedrick said. “Since it’s still a green algae, which means in theory it should be reflecting green light, but the fact that it actually grew very well under that means it can use wavelengths that most plants and algae wouldn’t be able to.”
Tedrick said his theory is that the algae had both green and brown fibers.
“I’m thinking that it was using the brown fibers of a different pigment other than Chlorophyll A and B, like most plants and algae do, to collect some of that green light,” he said. “It also grew well under blue light which makes sense, since both of them are on the blue side of the light spectrum. A lot of artificial lighting are more on the blue end of the spectrum so the results show that it does look like it may have an unique adaptability.”
His second goal was to determine if the algae was a previously identified or new species.
Since St. Clair High School didn’t have the appropriate lab equipment needed to identify the species, Tedrick sent samples to University of Texas for some assistance. It was confirmed to be Vaucheria, a common green-yellow algae. However, Tedrick said it is still unknown if it is a new species or not.
ISEF, Tedrick said, which took place in Dallas, Texas, this year, was nerve-racking but still a great experience.
“There were guest speakers who came, professional scientists from these fields, so I got to meet some of the leading people in the fields,” Tedrick said. “I got to meet people from different places like Brazil, Mexico, Canada, Denmark, Switzerland, India, South Korea, Japan, China, Vietnam, Saudi Arabia and Egypt.”
ISEF was founded in 1921 to promote the understanding and appreciation of science and the vital role it plays in human advancement — to inform, educate and inspire. ISEF awards nearly $8 million in prizes and scholarships to high school scientists each year, with a top prize of $75,000.
“I was surprised when I made it to this one,” Tedrick said. “I’ve gone to nationals and smaller fairs and stuff, but I was pretty surprised I made it. I ended up winning (at the Mastodon Art/Science Regional Fair) but I didn’t initially think that meant that I had a chance for ISEF.”
This year’s fair was held the last week of May, with 1,324 projects representing students from 64 countries who competed to win.
“There’s people from these huge high schools that have dedicated science facilities and here is Cameron’s name next to theirs representing our little town in our little county in rural Missouri,” said Martin. “His name is on that wall and that for me is what’s really neat, because St. Clair, Missouri is represented at this huge internationally well-known event.”
Martin noted that St. Clair is the only school within Franklin County that participates in science fairs.
“We happen to fall on the Mastodon Regional Science Fair,” he said. “I think there’s five or six regions of Missouri and our county falls into the Mastodon fair. It’s held out of Jefferson Community College. Cameron conducted his experiment at the fair in March. They then selected two students’ projects to go on to the International Science Fair in May.”
Martin, who has been at St. Clair for 15 years, said out of all the students he has taken to science fairs, Tedrick is one of the most brilliant.
“One of his biggest strengths is how he articulates his work to adults,” he said. “It’s a great strength to have when you’re competing in science. He is very good at speaking to other people. Some of my students that I take to these fairs, I’m worried about that how they’re going to convey their project to these judges. I had no worries with Cameron because he’s so good at it naturally.”
Though Tedrick didn’t place this year, he’s not letting that stop him from competing again.
“I’d like to do this fair again,” he said. “I definitely enjoyed the experience. It was stressful at times for sure. But I definitely would love the chance to go back.”
Martin said Tedrick, who will be starting his junior year in the fall, could win at ISEF if he makes it back next year.
“Now that he has been to the International Science Fair, and has seen how big and vast and the level of projects that are there, I know that he could be capable of actually winning an award there,” Martin said. “I think maybe the next goal for Cameron, hopefully, is to actually win one of the big awards there.”
Dawn Tedrick is thankful for Martin as well as her son’s other science teachers who have pushed Cameron into participating in science fairs.
“He’s had a couple of extremely dedicated teachers that have been hugely instrumental in getting him into some of these different competitions, and to have a teacher who takes that much extra time and effort,” she said. “Because it’s not just about winning the science fair. These experiences he’s gotten to do, I mean, he’s traveled to D.C. for different things; he’s traveled now to Dallas; he’s gone to other places in the state. He’s had the chance to experience a different city, see the culture and see a different perspective.”
For more information on Tedrick’s project or the International Science and Engineering Fair, visit www.societyforscience.org/isef/.
