When Grace Straatmann plays with dolls, she plays with three at a time. Since October, the 2-year-old of Villa Ridge is seldom seen with any other number of dolls. She mimes feeding them, knows to burp them and lovingly places them in her stroller — that is, when she isn’t playing with the real thing.
From the moment Brooke and Clayton Straatmann brought Noelle, Nolan and Noah Straatmann home in October after an extended stay in the Neonatal Intensive Care Unit (NICU) at Mercy Hospital St. Louis in Creve Coeur, their daughter Grace has adored her triplet siblings. Some of the excitement is the same for every new big brother and sister. But some of it, Brooke Straatmann explained, is because COVID-19 rules barring children from visiting hospital patients meant that Grace had to wait two and a half months to meet the new additions to her family.
“COVID made it really hard,” Brooke Straatmann said. “Any mom who’s been pregnant through this knows, it’s just such a different world to bring babies into right now. I try to protect them as much as I can.”
The Straatmanns first learned Brooke was carrying triplets on March 13. They knew she was pregnant sooner, but the couple worried when she became sick in late February and the prescribed medicines weren’t working. During that March appointment, she was already eight weeks along.
“They did the ultrasound, and I thought I saw two sacs. (The doctor) started asking all these questions, and we thought something was wrong with the baby,” Brooke Straatmann said. “Then she held onto my knee really tight, showed us three different sacs and said, ‘You’re actually having triplets.’ Well, I about passed out. They had to bring me an ice pack.”
That same Friday, the second COVID-19 case was announced in neighboring St. Louis County, as was the third case in the state. The following Wednesday, the Rockwood School District where Brooke Straatmann is a kindergarten teacher announced it was closing in-person classes through at least April 3. As an essential worker, Clayton continued going into the Straatmann Feed & Transfer in Labadie each day.
When the couple arrived at their first specialty appointment at the Mercy Maternal and Fetal Health Center in St. Louis, which they were required to go to because Brooke was carrying triplets, Clayton had to wait in the car because only Brooke was allowed inside to prevent the virus’ spread.
“I was very protective of myself and Grace,” she said. “I was so scared to get the virus because we didn’t know how it was going to affect the pregnancy.”
For Brooke Straatmann, the anxieties surrounding the virus compounded with the normal stress of carrying triplets. Adding to the normal rarity of triplets — for every 100,000 births in the U.S. in 2018, 93 births produced three or more babies — the Straatmann babies were all spontaneous, meaning they were conceived without medication or fertility treatment, an even rarer occurrence.
According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), triplets are more likely to be born before term — 98 percent of triplets compared to 8 percent of single births — and 94 percent of them are born at a low birthweight compared to 7 percent of single births. Around 63 percent of triplets are born in “early preterm,” defined as fewer than 34 weeks of gestation. The Mayo Clinic says the earlier a baby is born, the higher the risk of complications with their heart, lungs, brain, blood and immune system.
Doctors prepared the family for the worst, but Brooke Straatmann said they grew more hopeful after each appointment when all three babies were healthy. Each had their own amniotic sac for protection, and each was developing on track at each checkup.
“Doctors were always so surprised at how healthy they were growing,” she added.
Around the beginning of August, Brooke Straatmann was admitted to Mercy in Creve Coeur and put on bedrest. She was still more than two months shy of her Oct. 24 due date, and although she anticipated delivering earlier, she was hoping to make it to at least 34 weeks. She thought she’d likely have to stay in the hospital until then, which meant she couldn’t see Grace.
“I FaceTimed her, but it was hard because I didn’t know how long I was going to be in there,” she said.
It turned out not long. At 29 weeks, the Straatmanns welcomed Noelle, Nolan and Noah via C-section on Aug. 12, 2020. Because of COVID-19 restrictions, Brooke and Clayton could only have one visitor besides them in the room, which was Brooke’s mother, Jackie Martin of Arnold.
The infants, who weighed between 2 and 3 pounds each, all needed special medical attention and surgeries, which began the Straatmanns’ long journey with the NICU.
Miracles
Across the U.S., 10 to 15 percent of babies born each year are admitted to the NICU. The facilities offer specialized treatment for babies born early or who have birth defects or illnesses.
At Mercy Hospital St. Louis, the NICU cared for more than 1,300 babies in 2020, whose average length of stay was 20 days.
For more than 70 days, from August to October, the three youngest Straatmanns were among them. Brooke and Clayton Straatmann were the only ones in the family allowed in to see them, and they made the trip almost every day. The couple didn’t hold the infants until Aug. 20, eight days after their births.
“They were just way too fragile,” Brooke Straatmann remembered. “They had tubes in their stomachs that were very sensitive. Once those came out, it was a very special day that we got to hold all three of them.” Noelle and Noah were released from the NICU on Oct. 22, 72 days after their births. Nolan was released a week later, on Oct. 29, at 79 days old.
“The NICU became my second home, and the nurses there were absolutely incredible,” Brooke Straatmann said. “It’s hard not taking your baby home from the hospital, leaving them every day after you visit. It was so emotional to leave them, and come back home, then leave Grace and go back.”
The couple found creative ways to explain Grace’s new siblings to her. On the night they arrived home from delivery, the family celebrated with two blue and one pink confetti popper. Grace also got “sibling mail” through a program with Mercy, where NICU nurses would write Grace letters “from” her little brothers and sister.
Registered Nurse Jordan Zoller, of southeast Missouri, has worked in the Mercy NICU for three years and said she’s seen how hard it is on the parents who can no longer bring their other children into the NICU due to COVID-19 restrictions. She and her colleagues are using Mercy’s app more to communicate with the parents more to keep them feeling connected.
“We can send pictures or little videos just for them,” Zoller said. “So if they wake up in the middle of the night or something they can open their phone and see that sweet little picture. They really appreciate it.”
Brooke Straatmann added that the most challenging time for her was when Grace was sick with a cold, and to protect the infants whose immune systems were still developing, the couple didn’t see them for almost two weeks.
The messages and support from the NICU kept the family sane. The Straatmanns grew close with Zoller and several other nurses. Another huge help for Brooke Straatmann was daily journaling.
“I would write down the things our babies accomplished, the things that were discouraging me, how much they grew every day. That was something that really kept me in a positive spirit,” she said. “And I made sure that whatever I did I always connected it with Grace because I felt like it was important for her to feel that love too.”
In anticipation of the babies, Brooke Straatmann, who recently finished a master’s degree in reading arts to add to her bachelor’s degree in early childhood education through Webster University, took a year off work. Grace is also not attending preschool due to COVID-19, so the family is now making up for time lost. Each day they go through six feedings, 18 bottles (which means 72 pieces that need washed) and 18 to 21 diapers per day. The infants now weigh 9 pounds (Noelle), 11 pounds (Nolan) and 13 pounds (Noah). They have progressed to only waking up once per night, usually between 1 and 3 a.m. The couple’s parents, Luanne and Glenn Straatmann and Ray and Jackie Martin help regularly, as do grandparents on both sides. Brooke’s grandparents, Ray and Charlene Martin, traveled in from Florida in August and again in October to help with Grace.
“Both our moms have been have been the biggest helpers,” Brooke Straatmann said.
The journaling hasn’t stopped since the trio arrived home. Noelle initially had a heart monitor but has since had it removed, and the many IVs and cords that once tangled around the infants as Brooke and Clayton held them are gone. Just last week, the family learned via DNA testing that Noah and Nolan are identical. And Grace has taken to singing and cuddling with the babies when they start to cry, a trait she picked up by watching her parents.
“I’m enjoying not having any distractions, just sitting and enjoying my babies and holding them,” Brooke Straatmann said. “(COVID) also made me realize how fortunate I am to have three healthy babies still. I know how hard it is. I have really challenging days. But overall I feel so blessed that they’re here and healthy. ... They are miracles from God.”