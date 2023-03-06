Bringing history to life

The words of riverboat Captain Ed Baldwin come to life in a new exhibit at the Washington Historical Society.
“It was recorded here locally by Roger Cook,” explained Washington Historical Society Executive Director Katie Dieckhaus. “He loves the river so it was perfect, and he’s got the perfect voice for it.”
Chimera Creative Works, sponsor of the new exhibit, produced the script for the 4-minute recording that chronicles the life of Baldwin, from his upbringing to how he got his start piloting riverboats. Baldwin eventually became a pilot on the U.S. Snagboat C.R. Suter, later renamed Missouri. Baldwin settled in nearby South Point, which was later absorbed into Washington.
“I learned a great deal about rivers in my early years, and I was pleased to help other young men starting their career,” Baldwin says in the recording. “I became known as one of the best pilots on the Missouri River.”
The new exhibit, which opened to the public on March 1, took nearly a year to complete.
“Originally, we had a river exhibit over where the current bridge display is,” said Dieckhaus. “When we did the remodel of the building, we had to move it and dismantle some things so we went without anything about the river for the full year. So there was a hole in our area since we are a river town, and we’re only here because of the river. I wanted to make sure that the new exhibit got the attention that it deserved.”
Former museum curator and current member Walt Larson is impressed with the new exhibit as well as the museum’s renovations.
“They made changes to the whole building, the addition, the new flooring, appearances, painting and everything,” he said. “It’s fantastic. What’s really great is all the displays have been rearranged and things have been taken out of storage and put on display. It’s a whole new museum in my mind.”
The new permanent exhibit focuses on the Missouri River and steamboat traffic, with an emphasis on the importance of river commerce to the establishment and growth of Washington.
The exhibit was partially funded by a $5,000 ARPA grant that was awarded to the Washington Historical Society by the Missouri Humanities Council.
“The parameters of the grant were to do something that was inclusive, and have different elements for sound and sight and touch,” Dieckhaus said. “We added elements that have the flip up design, so that you can actually look at what’s underneath, the table is set so that it’s 360 (degrees) and people can walk all the way around it. It is also set at a height for accessibility and it has the slanted angles because it’s easier to see from different heights. We also really wanted to add the audio element.”
The audio is heard through a Holosonics Audio Spotlight Speaker, which uses ultrasound technology to direct sound into a narrow beam to the listener. It is activated when guests step into the designated area.
Dieckhaus said the reason the new display took so long was because of all the research and detail that went into it.
“You will see a lot of elements that were in the previous exhibit brought back,” she noted. “There’s some of the same photographs, the cutout of Bill Konys is still there. The shipwrecks along the Missouri River, that was one of the most requested items, so I made sure we brought that back so that people could see the different steamboat wrecks, because it was a major part of the history of the river. It took so long partially because the design of the 360 (degree) exhibit was done by myself and one of our volunteers and then the ‘Benton’ was designed and painted by Jim Peters (a local artist). The whole thing was put together by one of our volunteers, so naturally it was definitely a group and team effort.”
The rendering of the steamboat “Benton” sits atop the 360-degree table allowing visitors to visualize how big the steamboat actually was.
The “Benton” was a sternwheel steamboat serving Fort Benton, Montana in 1866. In 1887, the boat began work on the lower Missouri River, and just two years later, in 1889, it hit a snag and sunk five miles outside of Washington.
“The ‘Benton’ is one of those that we see a lot in our history,” Dieckhaus said. “It’s been painted by some of our local artists. It was very famous for how successful it was as a boat. It had several iterations as well; there were at least two boats named the ‘Benton’ and this particular one crashed near Washington, but it was raised and repaired and able to go on.”
Dieckhaus added that after getting repaired, the steamboat was re-floated and repaired several times until it sunk for the final time in 1897 after hitting the pier of a swing bridge in Sioux City, Iowa.
Other steamboats that crashed around Washington were the “Huron” in 1871, “May Bryan” in 1897, “Ben West” in 1855, “Louisa” in 1864, “Petrel” in 1883 and “Mill Boy” in 1910. The 360-degree table shows a map of steamboat wrecks along the Missouri River from Hermann to St. Albans.
Another boat on display is the “Horatio G. Wright,” which was a Missouri River snag boat built in St. Louis in 1880.
“The snag boat model shows just how big that boat really would have been,” said Dieckhaus. “It gives an interactive quality while seeing something in its actual size.”
To give guests a better idea of the boat’s size, the museum has a pilot wheel decal on the wall for comparison.
Snag boats were used to remove tree trunks stuck in the mud, which could disable or wreck a steamboat like the “Benton.” The “Horatio G. Wright” used large chains and heavy equipment to lift the snags out of the water to cut them into smaller pieces.
On Sunday, Feb. 26, members of the Washington Historical Society viewed the exhibit for the first time.
Washington Historical Society Board Vice-President Roy Morman thought the exhibit brought a fun and interactive element to the museum.
“It provides a lot of information about the boats on the river around here,” he said. “It’s just a cool exhibit, and I’m glad we got it.”
He also wanted to give a big thanks to all the volunteers who worked together to make the exhibit possible.
“It shows how the community is willing to step up and help out and take a very active part in the museum,” said Morman.
Along with the new exhibit, the 6,000-square-foot, two-floored museum provides space for over a dozen permanent exhibits including the Old Washington Bridge, corn cob pipes, Schwarzer zithers, John B. Busch Brewery items, pottery, Turnverein, Native Americans, World Wars I and II, art, old photographs, advertising pieces, some furnishings and items used in daily life.
“For the most part it is a self-guided museum, so you can spend as much or as little time here as you want,” Dieckhaus said. “It’s great for children; we aim all of our exhibits to a fourth- or fifth-grade level so that everyone can enjoy it.”
It’s also the home to The Ralph Gregory Library and records of the Four Rivers Genealogical Society.
The Washington Historical Society, which started in 1959, moved to its current location at the former Presbyterian Church building, located at the corner of Market and Fourth streets, in 1995.
Dieckhaus said she’s really proud of the museum and how far it has come, and that it shows a variety of information about Washington from when it started to now.
The regular hours for the Washington Historical Society are Tuesday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. and Sunday from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m.
For more information, visit https://www.washmohistorical.org/.