Brian Watson, Ben Boyher create grand-scale sculptures in small town Augusta

Two years ago Brian Watson and Ben Boyher, the force behind the Augusta Metal Arts, decided to go big or go home.
They began collaborating on larger than life metal sculptures in Watson’s garage in Augusta.
Their latest work of art, “Moment of Impact” depicts a bald eagle carrying a snake, was finished in November 2022. It was purchased by an Augusta resident and is proudly displayed in the owner’s side yard on Walnut Street, attracting the attention of passersby.
In creating the enormous piece, Watson said they researched thousands of photos of the eagle at several different angles and positions.
“For the eagle and snake, we started off with about 20 photographs and tried to figure out how to fuse those together,” said Watson. “We made a playdough snake and we were out here stacking it up like a real timber rattlesnake. We formed the snake’s body shape and wrapped it around, shaping it to what we wanted it to look like.”
After figuring out how they wanted the sculpture to look, they had to figure out the proportions.
Watson said in order to get their proportions right they used AutoCAD, a computer-aided design program. This software allowed them to match the real form of the animal to the framework of the sculpture.
For their sculptures, Watson and Boyher prefer to hide the structural element within the piece.
“On the eagle and snake, the legs are way out there and the wings are all the way back,” said Watson. “The only thing that’s touching the ground is the tail. That’s where the structural element is, inside of the tail. We actually ran all of the structure from the eagle down through its legs and through the snake so that we can mount it on the ground underneath the sculpture where you can’t see those connection points.”
The detail of the piece makes the sculpture lifelike. The snake has 4,000 handmade scales and the eagle features 1,000 feathers total on its wings alone.
To create the feathers, Watson said they used a tool called a bead roller which is a motorized roller they feed material through to cut, flatten and roll a piece of metal. This gives them the perfect piece of metal to construct feathers. They use other tools, such as a jeweler’s torch and tool called a tipping die, and techniques including welding and high temperature braising on copper to complete their sculptures.
“Neither one of us have any formal art training at all,” said Watson. “When I was probably 40 years old, I was living up near Woodstock, New York. I put a sculpture together out of a bunch of trash, just kind of messing around. I took it to a studio and sold it for 400 bucks, and I was like, ‘I am so into this.’ So I started sculpting a little bit more and doing more art.”
Watson said he’s always been “somewhat artistic,” creating sketches, paintings and music, but purely as a hobby.
After a career that included serving in the Navy on nuclear-powered submarines and doing plasma gas research in Idaho, Watson moved to Augusta from Catskill, New York in 2011. Boyher, who is a cousin of Watson’s wife, had been working in construction in east-central Missouri since he graduated high school.
Once Watson moved to Augusta, he and Bohyer started a general contracting company called B Flash where they developed a following installing copper roofs and flashing for windows, chimneys and other architectural details. Over time, they were asked to install roofing for multi-million-dollar homes being built in St. Charles and St. Louis counties.
But copper roofing started to lose its luster, so the two decided to pivot to something more creative — copper and metal art.
“We started doing our art on the side,” said Watson. “It gained popularity and we began to sell and we felt pretty cocky. So we built the frame for this huge duck.”
The “BAM Drake,” a 24-foot wingspan mallard sculpture, took several months to finish and was the kickoff piece for Watson and Boyher. The duck is on display in Chesterfield at a duck hunting farm.
“We did some stuff before the duck,” said Boyher. “But the duck was definitely a big step. We did lots of other copper work, the copper sculpting murals, things like that. A lot of people can’t get their head around that Brian and I are both builders before we did artwork, so we kind of understand how to make it big and not have it fall.”
This piece of artwork also required creating feathers, so they experimented using different materials and techniques.
“We make a series of rods on the table, weld those down, bend all of them up and then make a template to cut out all the feathers,” said Watson. “The metal for the duck’s feathers were from a reclaimed roof off an old gas station in town. To fasten the sheet metal to the rods, we used hog rings and designed a tool with a little opening on the outside to allow us to crimp the hog ring down in one move, penetrating the metal and fully closing the ring.”
Watson said even though the eagle and duck are similar animals, it’s always exciting to see the different ways they’re able to create the animal.
“The duck, if you look at it closely, there’s a lot less detail in it than there is in the eagle,” said Boyher. “We wanted it to be crude and we wanted it to be appealing because of the different fasteners that we used, like the hog rings and stainless steel staples. But on the eagle everything’s welded from underneath.”
As the two progressed in their artwork they began taking on fewer and fewer roofing jobs.
This past week, Watson and Boyher finished a copper mural of a tree with almost 60 animals hidden within the trunk.
To create the animals, Watson used a repousse and chasing technique, meaning he pounded the back of the metal and pushed it back on the front. To do this, they developed special tools such as hammers and chisels with interchangeable heads for different levels of detail. They also created a torch out of exhaust and telescope pieces to create the iridescent colors copper creates when heated up.
Another sculpture the two created is of a 12-foot-tall cutaway Martin guitar titled “Heritage.” The guitar took three years to complete and was crafted from metal Watson and Boyher found in Augusta’s Missouri River bottoms.
“Heritage” is currently housed in the Kirkwood Performing Arts Center in Kirkwood. In June 2022, the piece was featured on the cover of Kirkwood City Lifestyle Magazine.
It was first discovered in Watson’s front yard by a patron of the arts who insisted on having it on display at the Cars and Guitars festival.
Another well-known larger-than-life sculpture is “Tom’s Samsquach” created out of rusty tin roofing.
The 12-foot bigfoot currently stops traffic by 5th & Oak Auto Body just east of Washington.
The materials for Watson’s and Boyher’s artwork come from all over — the bottom of a pond, neighbors, community members, the woods, old buildings.
“We love using reclaimed stuff,” said Watson. “We believe in recycling; we believe in repurposing; we are committed to trying to be as environmentally conscious as we can.”
When they’re not working on a grand scale project, their creativity still flows.
While Watson worked on his portion of the copper mural with animals, Boyher was creating a mushroom and frog out of repurposed materials. The two are currently on display at Klondike Park in Augusta.
“I appreciate all of them for different things in each piece,” Boyher said. “When we look at that eagle, both of us are like ‘I can’t believe we made this.’ It’s insane to think that we put that much time into something, but then there’s other projects that I really appreciate for their simplicity. It’s the exact same feeling but just for a different aspect of it.”
With a fair share of trial and error and subsequent lessons learned, Watson and Boyher are excited to see where their passionate hobby-turned-career takes them.
