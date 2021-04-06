Washington native and 2017 St. Francis Borgia graduate Gade Raftery hasn’t put on a live music concert since March 2020. This Friday, the producer and founding president of Apogee Promotions in Nashville is producing 80 in an attempt to be recognized by Guinness World Records for the most concerts played in 24 hours. Raftery, along with musician James Hatem, are launching “The Basement to Bridgestone Arena” event to bring attention and donations to musicians impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic.
“(COVID-19) has been extremely hard. Concert venues and the music industry was the first to close and is the last to reopen because it’s driven by general admission seating. The core of the industry is clubs and venues that haven’t been able to do a single show in over a year,” Raftery told The Missourian. “It’s a small-margin business, and our venue’s losses have essentially been 80 to 90 percent.”
For a music event to be classified a concert, the Guinness World Records rule book says it must be a 10-minute performance with at least two audience members. To make 80 venues in 24 hours, Raftery’s plan puts the first gig at 5:45 a.m. Friday at the Centennial Park amphitheater and the final one at about 3 a.m. Saturday. A second car will travel ahead of Raftery and Hatem unlocking doors and beginning set up, and the two audience members will accompany the group the entire day. A video crew also will be following, gathering material for a documentary about the record and Nashville’s historic live music venues.
“It’ll be 22 hours straight of us highlighting everything from the small historic clubs and little dive bars to Bridgestone Arena, where the (NHL) Predators play,” Raftery said.
Livestreams and other updates from the event will be posted on Facebook at facebook.com/events/2900026940222071 and on Instagram @basementtobridgestonearena. Donations are being collected at basementtobridgestonearena.com and will be given to the Music Venue Alliance of Nashville to be dispersed among artists and venues.
“One thing I’ve been trying to drive home is this is personal to me,” Raftery said. “This industry is a family. We’re not raising money for random people. These owners and musicians are my friends who’ve lost their jobs and are truly struggling.”