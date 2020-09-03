Wyatt Boasts Muscle, Busts Myths
Nadia Wyatt, a two-time bronze medalist at the IFBB Olympia Bodybuilding Competition, addresses misconceptions about the sport.
Myth 1: That bodybuilders cut calories by simply cutting meals.
“People think we starve ourselves,” Wyatt said. “I know I had that perception when I started, but you don’t have to.”
A successful diet for her is one that incorporates all food groups. When training for a competition, she now follows professional power-lifter Stan Efferding’s “Vertical Diet,” a regimen favoring high-protein red meats and white rice, rounded out with oranges, cranberries, nuts, vegetables such as spinach, chicken stock, eggs, yogurt and more.
Myth 2: That cardio is king.
“I don’t ever go running anymore,” Wyatt laughed. She prefers simple walks after dinner to help with digestion, as for her that gets the biggest physical result. Her focus is more on building strength than burning calories.
For Wyatt, the most important thing is listening to her own body in training. She once left a team when a coach wanted her to train in ways she wasn’t comfortable with.
Myth 3: That their bodies look like that all the time.
Wyatt said the bodybuilding physique, especially at her level, is not healthy to maintain year-round. The athletes work precompetition to cut their body fat down to nearly the lowest amount possible to maintain and still be healthy, which is 2-5 percent for men and 10-13 percent for women. In between competitions, Wyatt explained, she lets her body recover and allows herself to lose muscle tone.
“I don’t want to feel like I’m training for competition all year,” she explains. “I still want to go out with my friends and boyfriend, have some late nights and eat foods I normally wouldn’t, so I like my offseason to have more freedom to do that.”
Myth 4: That body positivity comes easy to them.
For many bodybuilders, feeling proud of their body is a two-sided coin. When she first started, Wyatt loved seeing her body transform into something out of a magazine. But she then had to learn to feel OK with her body when it wasn’t in competition-ready shape, or “post-show blues” as the athletes call it. She’s learned to be compassionate to her body, giving it time to rest and recover.