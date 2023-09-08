The Blue Canyon Boys, a bluegrass band featuring Labadie native Jason Hicks, are coming to Labadie Station this weekend for their 13th annual show. Sort of.
“We missed a year there during the pandemic, and I haven’t done the actual math, but I think this is the 13th time we’ve been back,” said Hicks, the band’s guitarist and one of its main songwriters.
The Blue Canyon Boys will take the stage at Labadie Station Art and Antiques at 6 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 9.
Hicks is a graduate of Labadie Elementary School and Washington High School and moved to Colorado in 1998. He met his bandmates at “open picks,” jam sessions that are common at bluegrass festivals and campgrounds. The current band consists of Hicks, Drew Garrett on stand-up bass, Chris Elliot on banjo, and Gary Dark on Mandolin.
Hicks began playing guitar at age 16 after his parents bought him a truck. Unlike most 16-year-olds, Hicks didn’t want a truck; he wanted a guitar and an amp. So he asked his parents if he could sell the truck and buy a guitar. They said yes, and the bluegrass seed was planted.
“About a year later, I bought my dream car, so it worked out well,” Hicks said, referring to his 1964 Ford Fairlane 500. “I wrote a song about that car; we’ll play it Saturday night,” he said. The song is called “‘64 Ford.”
Hicks says coming home to Labadie is always exciting. “We are super-excited to be coming back to Labadie Station and seeing our friends and family,” he said. “It means a lot to us that people come out and spend their Saturday night with us.”
For those planning on coming out Saturday night, Hicks said to rest assured that “We’ll play that song.” He said the band has been chastised in the past for omitting some favorites from the playlist. “We sort of get in trouble if we don’t play a few certain songs,” he said.
He also said the band has produced a new T-shirt just for the occasion.
Of Labadie, he said, “It was a great town to grow up in; it will always be home to me.”
