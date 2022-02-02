Bill Straatmann's life is a road map of transportation advocacy, love of conservation

Having served as president of the Washington Area Transportation Committee for nearly 30 years and having previously chaired the Franklin County Transportation Commission, it’s not hyperbole to say that Bill Straatmann has been instrumental in nearly every major road project in the county for decades.
This includes the widening of Highway 100 from two lanes to four from Washington to Gray Summit in 2010, construction of a new Missouri River bridge in 2018, improvements to highways A and 47, and more.
“(Without the Highway 100 and Highway 47 bridge projects) I don’t think we’d have the commercial development we have on 100. It would be really difficult for companies — industries — to want to grow here if they didn’t have adequate truck and bridge access through to (interstates) 70 and 44,” said Washington Economic Development Director Sal Maniaci.
Straatmann became the face of the recent massive infrastructure projects because of his work on the committees and boards — and his efforts to push the passage of a half-cent sales tax increase in Washington in 2005. The revenue from that helped cover the cost of the Highway 100 and new bridge projects, combined with funding from the Missouri Department of Transportation (MoDOT).
“He stays in contact with all the officials,” said Bill Miller Sr., who has volunteered with Straatmann on the transportation board in Washington, since the committee was formed by Mayor Bernie Hillermann in 1994. “He’s really got dedication and he knows everything that MoDOT is doing, stays in touch with the area engineer. I’ve served on a lot of committees, and Bill has been the most dedicated chairman of any committee I’ve ever seen.”
Other members of the Washington Area Transportation Committee include Washington Mayor Sandy Lucy, L.B. Eckelkamp, Franklin County Commissioner Tim Brinker, Warren County Commissioner Joe Gildehaus, Craig Mueller, MoDOT Area Engineer Stephen O’Connor, Ray Frankenberg Jr., Danny Cassette, City Administrator Darren Lamb, Bob Engemann, Special Road District Commissioner Ed Fischer, Washington Director of Public Works John Nilges, and Washington city councilmen Joe Holtmeier and Steve Sullentrup.
Straatmann has more goals in mind. For decades he’s thought about widening Highway 47 to four lanes. He’d also like to raise the road surface of Highway 47 in Warren County, directly north of the bridge, out of the floodplain.
A community leader since purchasing Jim Craft’s Toyota dealership at 16 W. Fifth St. in 1982, Straatmann has been involved with the Washington Area Chamber of Commerce, the East-West Gateway Council of Governments (a St. Louis-based transportation committee formed by regional leaders) and Washington Rotary Club.
“I have no idea,” Straatmann said of why he is so passionate about transportation. “It was one of those things where I got my teeth into it. It’s like why does the dog chase a tire? It becomes automatic. It’s a sense of accomplishment.”
Straatman does know why he has been so successful: personal relationships. He said the grassroots campaign for the tax increase was the main reason it narrowly won with voters. Mary Sprung, Washington’s finance director/tax collector/treasurer, said since 2005, the tax has generated more than $29 million.
Sitting among mayors and other leaders on the East-West Gateway Council, Straatmann said he’s felt comfortable because he had experience, knew what he was talking about, and when he didn’t, he asked questions.
“In transportation issues, they’ve got to know who you are, where you’re from and why you’re there.”
Straatmann was born a farm kid a few miles east of Washington in 1946. Shortly after graduating from St. Francis Borgia Regional High School, Straatmann realized that he had no desire to work the land like his father did, but still loved the outdoors. Straatmann hunts, fishes, and looks for arrowheads, but he is most passionate about Missouri prairies and native plants.
His involvement with the Missouri Prairie Foundation and Quail Forever over the past five years inspired him to rehab some of his 170-acre property near Hermann for quail habitat.
“When I was a kid, I remember, quail hunting was fun, really fun,” Straatmann said. “This goes back a long way, where you could kick out a covey of quail within every hour.”
The U.S. Department of Agriculture estimates that at one time, prairies covered more than one-third of Missouri. Now, fewer than 75,000 acres of Missouri’s original prairie remains, and it’s considered one of the Midwest’s most threatened ecosystems.
The University of Missouri Extension estimates that as its habitat has been destroyed, Missouri’s Bobwhite quail population has declined more than 70 percent in the last 30 years.
Much of that land is now used for farming and development, which includes planting lawns and pastures with fescue grass, which was brought from Europe, along with shrubs and trees from Asia or South America.
“Some of those (non-native) plants can benefit our wildlife, but not as well as native plants,” said Carol Davit, executive director of the Missouri Prairie Foundation (MPF).
In November, the organization honored Straatmann with the 2021 Grow Native Ambassador Award for his efforts to raise awareness of the importance of native plants.
In March 2020, Straatmann teamed up with Davit to pitch to the Missouri Transportation Commission that instead of planting non-native fescue, which has to be mowed, along the state’s roadways, MODoT should plant native wildflowers like the purple coneflower and lanceleaf coreopsis.
Straatmann gets emotional when talking about the award. He has several beds of native wildflowers at his car dealership and has elaborate plans for a wildflower garden on the two-acre property at the new Rural Fire Protection District station on Highway KK.
Straatmann has enlisted the help of the Washington Gardening Club, Davit, the Campbellton 4-H Club and Scott Woodbury, horticulturist at Shaw Nature Reserve, to fill the property with native prairie grasses and wildflowers.
“I want to make it a place to go see,” Straatmann said.
Monsignor George Hildner – pastor from 1934-1967 at St. John’s-Gildehaus – heavily influenced Straatmann’s love of the outdoors growing up. Hildner was a staunch soil and water conservationist, known for pioneering terraces and other soil and water conservation practices in Franklin County.
Straatmann said when he was in high school at Borgia, he would drive Hildner to St. Louis for appointments and learn all about his efforts on the Perry County Levee Board, the Franklin County Soil Conservation Association, the Missouri Conservation Federation and other organizations. National publications have referred to Hildner as the Levee Priest, Mr. Soil Conservation and Savior of Souls and Soil, according to Missourian archives.
Terraces, which Hildner was instrumental in building, still exist on the Straatmann Toyota property; Straatmann honored his mentor by naming a road after him.
Hildner advocated for Franklin County farmers to have permanent pastures to raise cattle and other grazing animals instead of growing crops, taking the land closer to its original state of grassland.
“Conservation was a big item for farmers,” Straatmann said. “That’s how they made their money. That’s how they saved their farms.”
With seeds from Heartland Seeds in Eolia, Straatmann hopes to turn the properties at Straatmann Toyota and the firehouse into native-plant sanctuaries, which attract native wildlife too.
“The first year I (planted milkweed at the dealership), I hatched out 29 monarch butterflies and each one, I took a picture of it,” Straatmann said. “Got to know which ones were male and female, put them all in my hand, turned them all loose. So, each monarch I see now, I think that could be one of mine, generationally.”