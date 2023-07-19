Bill Cottrell spent two months on the Missouri River fulfilling his childhood dream

Bill Cottrell has admired the Missouri River ever since he was a boy.
“When we would go visit my grandmother, we always went across the bridge into Kansas,” he explained. “I would look down and I’d say to myself, ‘Lewis and Clark came up and went down this river.’ It’s always been in the back of my mind to repeat part of that history.”
And that’s exactly what he did this summer.
Cottrell, 70, who lives near Memphis, Missouri, started his journey on the water May 17 in Three Forks, Montana, where the Missouri River emerges in the Eastern Centennial Mountains. He chose sentimental dates for his trip. May 17 was his 70th birthday, halfway through his trip, June 10, would have been his 45th wedding anniversary and the day he planned on finishing, Aug. 19, would have been the 10th anniversary of his wife, Cynthia, passing.
In 2007, when he retired from teaching agriculture for the Scotland County School District after 30 years, he started building his own canoe out of cedar strips.
“I thought, ‘What am I going to do with this now?’ ” said Cottrell. “So I started putting together a plan to travel the Missouri River.”
He decided to drive to Montana, take the river down to St. Louis, then hop on a flight back to Montana to retrieve his truck and drive home.
To help with this endeavor, Cottrell joined the “Missouri River Paddlers” on Facebook, which provided him with a lot of insight from those who already made the trip or were in the process of doing so. In the group, he is known as “Missouri Bill.”
“I found that in order to best tackle the upper Missouri you need to have a canoe that has closed openings to it so the current didn’t get into it,” Cottrell said. “So that’s why I’m using a canak, which is a crossbreed between a canoe and kayak.”
When Cottrell started his trek, he met Tom and Jacob Boyko, a father and son team from South Dakota.
“I got connected with them up in the gates of the mountain area,” Cottrell explained. “They actually left Three Forks the day before I had. We teamed up and started traveling together. We started out on Peck Lake together, but that storm separated us and there was no cell phone service, so neither one of us knew where the other one was. But we finally got connected by the end of Peck Lake.”
Before Peck Lake, Cottrell’s original goal was to travel the entire river from its start in Montana till it meets the Mississippi River in St. Louis, but Cottrell quickly realized the Missouri River and the lakes were a bit more than he could handle.
“After I had went through Peck Lake, my plans changed,” Cottrell said. “That was a real severe lake and it just scared the bejeebers out of me. I encountered some waves that were four-foot tall.”
Cottrell said Jacob had to end his trip earlier due to school obligations, so in North Dakota his mother picked up both him and Cottrell.
“I couldn’t paddle fast enough to keep up with those two,” he said. “I would get up at five in the morning and leave camp, and then by the end of the day, they would have caught up with me. So it was a lot of hard, physical endurance.”
In December 2021, Cottrell broke his back in four places and is still feeling the effects to this day.
“Tom said his wife would take me and put me in at the bottom of the last dam, which is Yankton, South Dakota,” said Cottrell. “That made me miss Lake Sakakawea, Lake Oahe, Lake Sharpe, Lake Francis Case and Lewis and Clark Lake, but it saved wear and tear on my back.”
Before parting ways with Tom and Jacob, Cottrell said the three of them faced more than a few challenges traveling the Missouri River.
“We came around a bend and none of us were expecting a set of rapids to come up,” he explained. “But as soon as we went around the bend there they were, and we had to get to extreme river right in order to avoid them. We were paddling as hard as we could, but the current was sucking us right back into those rapids. Some of the waves were five feet tall, coming over my head into my boat.”
Cottrell said paddling through Montana and the mountain area was his favorite part of the trip. That’s also where he faced a lot of his battles.
“It probably rained on me every other day,” he said. “They were extremely dense too. There was another time, when I was at a campground, I was taking supplies up to my tent area and a gust of wind came up and when I came back down to my canoe, my paddle was gone. I thought, ‘Who took my paddle?’ I didn’t have a spare, and then I remembered that gust of wind. I found it 50 yards down the river and luckily it came back to shore.”
After re-entering the river in Yankton, Cottrell’s next major stop was in Sioux City, Iowa, on June 24, where he met his youngest brother, Ed Cottrell. Ed was supposed to provide Bill with his handmade canoe.
“I was going to change canoes,” he said. “I dropped off the canoe I built in Sioux City. I was going to use that to come on down, but after I loaded it up, my front end was up out of the water. So I had to abandon that idea and went back to my canak to finish the trip.”
Once he hit Omaha, Nebraska, he met with Kenneth McVeigh, one of his former students. McVeigh took Cottrell’s agriculture class in high school and invited him to dinner when he visited Omaha.
“He took me out to his farm where he was having a crawdad boil,” Cottrell explained. “We had a really good visit.”
A “little” farther down the river, he visited with his aunt, Wilma Jenkins, and sister, Ruth Gray, in St. Joseph.
“The longest I have physically paddled was 50 miles and that was the day that I was getting to St. Joe,” Cottrell said. “My sister had driven down to St. Joe to see me so I just kept pushing on. That was a real long time. I typically try to paddle 30 to 35 miles per day.”
On his trip, Cottrell wore one outfit and brought a two-man tent, an air mattress, some freeze-dried meals, his Garmin GPS tracker, his journal and his carbon paddle. Anything else he needed was provided to him along the way by friends, family and members of the “Missouri River Paddlers” group.
“Our church group had a sendoff gathering before I departed, and I told them I would write in a journal but that I’d be writing to somebody,” Cottrell explained. “I wrote three pages to my late wife. I wrote to her after I encountered those waves at Peck Lake because I know she was there helping me through it.”
Cottrell faced 100-degree weather, downpours, dense fog, strong winds and high currents, but he said what surprised him the most was the generosity of the people he met along the way.
“In Lexington, Missouri I met a couple of fishermen and they said, ‘What are you eating tonight?’ I said, ‘I haven’t decided.’ And they said, ‘Well, we have. We’re going to go to McDonald’s and get you a meal and we’ll be right back.’ And they did. In Waverly a man and woman, training for the MR340 race, said they were going to go to a barbecue place in town and that I was going with them and they were going to pay for my meal. So, it’s been people like that all along the way asking ‘What do you need? What can I get you?’ That’s reaffirmed my faith in the world.”
Cottrell made it to Hermann on Friday, July 14, and New Haven a day later, where he stopped at Astral Glass Studio to blow a glass ornament and sign their wall, which is a tradition for paddlers traversing the whole Missouri River.
Originally, his plan was to arrive in Washington in his canak on Saturday, but his son, Wally Cottrell, who lives outside Washington, and two of his grandkids ended up picking him up from New Haven and driving him to Washington.
“Not going to lie, this trip has made me, his two sons, Wally and Clint, and his wife Courtney, extremely nervous,” said Trina Cottrell, Bill Cottrell’s daughter-in-law. “We were like ‘How are we going to track you? You’re 70 years old, you’re not a young man anymore.’ But he did his research, and we’ve been following him this whole time with his Garmin tracking system. Then wherever he gets cell phone service, he sends a group message to his brothers and sisters, as well as his sons about what’s going on and how things are going.”
While in Washington, Cottrell attended his grandson’s All-Star game in Dutzow, visited with his brother-in-law, saw some family from Arizona and enjoyed a home-cooked meal and a “real” bed.
By 6 a.m. Monday morning, he was back in the river headed to St. Charles, where his son Clint lives,. After spending the evening with his son, Cottrell hopped back in at 6 a.m. Tuesday morning to head to his final destination — the St. Louis Arch. Once he reaches St. Louis, he and his family will be enjoying a celebratory dinner.
As he nears the end of his 63-day voyage, Cottrell said he’s full of mixed emotions.
“It’s been such a routine,” he said. “Once I complete this, I’m going to be waking up and I’m going to be thinking, ‘How come I’m not putting up my tents?’ Actually, people that went before me said to be prepared for post-traumatic stress because you will endure it, because you’re not in a set routine and you’re not paddling for 8 to 10 hours a day, that it will be an adjustment.”
Though Cottrell said he’d never do something like this again alone, he said he wouldn’t mind doing it with one of his sons or grandchildren, if they were interested.
Trina Cottrell said she’s proud of everything he has accomplished and appreciates what he’s doing.
“He has five grandkids,” she said. “And in some aspect he’s doing this for them too. He writes in his journal every night, which they will be able to read. They’ve been able to see photos and videos of him along the way as well. It’s just amazing what he is doing.”
Bill Cottrell said since 1975, canoeing just stuck with him, and now he’s finally completing his life’s dream of paddling the Missouri River from start to finish.
