The aluminum canoe — that mainstay of the float trip, the vessel that is nearly indestructible, the one you tip over, sending all your beer and sandwiches downriver without you. You can picture it: Silvery gray, pitted on the bottom by years of scraping over river rock, aluminum ribs strengthening the bottom of the craft. Crossbars spanning the width of the canoe. Two seats welded in — one fore, one aft.
The chariot of the channel. The carriage of the current.
It’s the long-time canoe of choice for float-trip outfitters and if you’ve ever been floating on a Missouri stream, you’ve probably paddled one.
What you probably didn’t know is that for the past few years, many of these ubiquitous gray sharks of the waterways have been made by two people — a husband and wife — in a small shop in the backyard of their rural Franklin County home.
It’s not a factory
A few miles down a one-lane gravel road and up a long unpaved driveway outside of Beaufort lies a lonely house surrounded by acres and acres of green grass. Around back, past trees and trailers loaded with canoes stacked like cordwood, lies a small workshop, not much bigger than a two-car garage.
A knock on the door is answered by Scott and Jennifer Paulsen, owners and the only employees of Osagian Canoes, USA. At first glance, it’s hard to believe all those canoes are produced here, in this small space, by just two people.
There are two workstations. Two. One big and one small. And a 20-foot-long shallow tank of water, raised to about waist-high, used for leak testing. Against one wall are the component parts: Canoe halves, struts, seats. There aren’t many parts to them. There is a trailer stacked with six brand-new, brightly-colored canoes.
These are for a large sculpture planned in Vancouver, Canada. Normally, the Paulsens don’t paint their canoes, but they made an exception this once because, well, it’s art.
The Osagian brand of canoe has been around for years, and may very well have been a canoe you paddled down one of Missouri’s beautiful streams. “I would say most outfitters in Missouri use Osagian canoes to one extent or another,” Scott Paulsen said. They were made for a long time in Lebanon in southwest Missouri and there’s no telling how many of the distinctive silver boats were produced there.
The former owners of Osagian sold the company to a Danish businessman named Claus. But Claus found that it’s very expensive to produce canoes in Denmark and then ship the finished product to the U.S. It’s much cheaper to ship the component parts and assemble them here. That’s where the Paulsens come in. They’ve been the American manufacturers since 2021 in their backyard in rural Beaufort.
“We take care of the Western Hemisphere, he takes care of his side of the world,” said Scott.
They start with two long, shiny canoe halves. They place the halves upside-down on a form and weld them together. They also use rivets to keep the two halves together. Then they add ribs on the bottom, struts across the width, and seats, and that’s it. Twice during the process, they lower the canoe into the tank of water in the shop to test for leaks.
Canoes have been around a long time
When many people think of canoes, they conjure an image of native North Americans in their birch-bark or dugout canoes. But the boats go back much further than that. The Paulsens are continuing a tradition that is thousands of years old. Excavations in the Netherlands show that people were paddling canoes between 8200 and 7600 B.C. The earliest evidence of a canoe is the Pesse Canoe in the Netherlands, according to Outdoor Revival Magazine. Since humans began to live together in groups, the canoe has been a staple of life and civilization.
Most were dugout canoes, made by simply chopping or burning the middle out of a tree trunk. Indigenous people in North America also made birch-bark canoes, made by covering a wooden frame with the paper-like bark.
Jennifer Paulsen said the founders of Osagian learned from the Indians, and that knowledge can be found in every canoe they make. “They used the concept of the Indian canoe — the shape, that kind of stuff, so I think they were trying to take what the Indians learned. Instead of reinventing the wheel on their own, they were using what the Indians spent years perfecting but doing that in aluminum,” she said.
Today canoes are made from all kinds of materials, from synthetics like fiberglass and plastic to wood or aluminum or even epoxy resin. Each has its own characteristics; each has good points and bad.
Plastics have made a big dent in the canoe market in recent years, which doesn’t worry Scott. “I don’t know if I’ll ever replace the plastic market, but aluminum lasts forever,” he said. A major problem with fiberglass and plastic, according to Scott, is that they break down at a molecular level in heat, causing them to crack and break under pressure.
Aluminum lasts
“Every canoe is a little different,” said Scott. “One canoe, everything goes smooth; it’s a work of art, no problems at all. The next one, could be the exact same model, it just wants to fight you every step of the way.”
The Paulsens’ main reason for building canoes is to provide enjoyment to families. “I’m looking for longevity, durability. Things that you could easily throw on the trailer or on top of the car and go out to your local river or lake or pond and enjoy the day with your family,” said Scott.
“That’s what it’s really about. Just helping families stay together, spending time together, getting away from the screen, enjoying nature outdoors.”
Competitive paddler likes aluminum
Scott Swafford is a competitive canoe paddler with a lot of experience. The Columbia resident regularly competes in the Missouri Whitewater Championships in the bootheel and has completed the MR 340 — Kansas City to St. Charles — several times. He was a member of the 18-person Dragon Boat crew that set the world record for longest journey in a dragon boat in 2010. He recognizes the name Osagian canoes at once.
He says the toughness of aluminum canoes is one of their main advantages. “I’ve paddled aluminum boats a lot. They’re incredibly durable, although they do get hot if you leave them out in the sun. The seats get pretty hot,” he said.
Swafford said aluminum boats are better for novices while competitive paddlers use fiberglass. “They’re not for whitewater. They don’t glide over rocks. If you hit a rock, a fiberglass boat will glide over it, but if you’re in an aluminum boat, you’re stuck.”
But, he says, aluminum boats are great “particularly if you’re doing flat water like the Missouri River. They’re very stable, hard to tip over.”
Swafford said one of the legendary characters in the sport, Pete Shaw, one of the few people ever to paddle the Colorado River through the Grand Canyon in an open boat, did it in a beat-up aluminum canoe.
Quit your day job?
When they began building canoes with their Danish partner Claus, both Paulsens already had jobs. Jennifer had been a middle-school English teacher at Spring Bluff for 21 years. She was looking for a career change, and this was the perfect opportunity. She also owns and operates Devil’s Back Floats, an outfitter on the Bourbeuse River where you can rent…wait for it…Osagian Canoes.
When COVID-19 hit, people wanted to float in kayaks because they only have one seat. But she didn’t have enough, so she contacted the manufacturer to buy some more.
That’s how she met Claus and figured out that it was more efficient to make canoes here than to have them shipped from Denmark.
Scott has not quit his day job. He is still a warehouse manager for the Washington School District and a part-time canoe builder. He says he plans to keep it that way unless things get so busy he can’t do both.
The couple makes ten models of boats, from a one-person kayak which is 12 feet long and has one seat to the 18-foot, three-seat model. Some of the larger models can accept a small motor on the back. They range in price from $975 to $1,840.
Worldwide appeal
The canoes are produced in Denmark, assembled in the Franklin County countryside, and shipped all over the world. One of their first orders was for 20 canoes to be shipped to the tiny South American nation of French Guyana, according to Scott.
They are in the process of filling an order for six brightly-colored canoes for use in an art installation in Vancouver, Canada. It’s based on similar sculptures all over the world that incorporate canoes into the motif.
Just a few weeks ago, Scott was delivering some canoes to New York and Massachusetts. He delivered a canoe to a man on Cape Cod who manages property for other people, and he took delivery of the boat. “This isn’t even for me,” he told Scott. “Yeah, this is going to Ted Danson. You just missed him. He had to leave.” As a long-time Cheers fan, Scott was duly impressed.
Great job
When all is said and done, both Scott and Jennifer said the most satisfying part of their new venture is being able to spend time together. “I literally married my best friend,” said Scott. “We’ve always worked well together, and I always look forward to just spending time with her.”
Summing it up, he says simply, “It’s been a ride.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.